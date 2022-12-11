Tradely Scalper

Tradely Scalper is a fully automated scalping EA that uses an exclusive breakout strategy and provides Advanced money management, Trailing stop, risk-free and profit save systems.

This EA doesn't need over-optimization to be profitable which means it's suitable for every beginner or experienced trader.


Requirements

Trading pairs EURUSD, USDJPY
Timeframe H1 or M30
Minimum deposit 
 $100
Leverage
 1:100
Brokers
 Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level  


How to setup

- Open M30 (or H1)timeframe charts for each pair EURUSD and USDJPY.

- Attach EA to each chart and make sure that the magic numbers are different (1.2).

- Configure lot size in money management settings (2.1-2.2-2.3).

- That's it, Enable Auto trading, and it's done.


