Tradely Scalper is a fully automated scalping EA that uses an exclusive breakout strategy and provides Advanced money management, Trailing stop, risk-free and profit save systems.

This EA doesn't need over-optimization to be profitable which means it's suitable for every beginner or experienced trader.





Requirements

Trading pairs EURUSD, USDJPY

Timeframe H1 or M30

Minimum deposit

$100

Leverage

1:100 Brokers

Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level



How to setup

- Open M30 (or H1)timeframe charts for each pair EURUSD and USDJPY.

- Attach EA to each chart and make sure that the magic numbers are different (1.2).

- Configure lot size in money management settings (2.1-2.2-2.3).

- That's it, Enable Auto trading, and it's done.



