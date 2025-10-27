Gold Expansion Capture EA

$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. 🚀

Product: Gold Expansion Capture EA by Alpha Structure FX
Market: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Style: Daily-range expansion + Keltner-anchored limit entries with ATR-scaled trailing

What it does

A rules-based H1 engine for GOLD that targets daily range expansions. Bias is confirmed via a volatility-band condition, then the EA places precision limit orders on the Keltner Channel to join continuation moves. Execution is deterministic with fixed SL/TP and an ATR-scaled trailing stopno martingale, no grid. 🛡️

How it trades (overview)

  1. Bias: Uses a daily close vs. prior day extremes with Bollinger confirmation (long if prior daily close > prior high; short if < prior low, with band check).

  2. Placement: Pending limit orders at Keltner(20, 1.5) levels to engage pullbacks within expansion context.

  3. Risk: Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit + ATR(295)-scaled trailing (activated after a defined move) for disciplined management.

  4. Discipline: Orders expire after 6 bars; duplicates disabled.

Key Features

  • Expansion-first logic: participate after credible range extension.

  • Volatility-aware entries: Keltner anchoring + band context for regime consistency.

  • Deterministic risk: fixed SL/TP and trailing; transparent, reproducible rules.

  • Institutional tone: minimal parameters; clean configuration.

Core Parameters (exposed)

  • Bollinger (bias confirm): Period 330, Dev 1.9 (typical price)

  • Keltner (entry anchor): Period 20, Mult 1.5

  • Stop Loss (pips): 985

  • Take Profit (pips): 580

  • Trailing Stop: 4.9 × ATR(295), Activation: 600 pips

  • Order Validity: 6 bars

  • Magic Number: configurable ⚙️

Recommended Setup (non-binding)

  • Symbol/TF: XAUUSD H1 only.

  • Broker: ECN/RAW, tight spreads, solid execution.

  • VPS: Low-latency hosting for pending-order reliability. ⏱️

  • Risk: Consistent R per trade (e.g., 0.25–1.0%); align with your plan.

  • Testing: Validate on your broker’s tick data before going live. 🧪

Policy & Support

  • Ongoing maintenance; parameters remain clear and minimal.

  • No martingale, grid, or latency/arbitrage tricks.

  • Professional, data-driven support; constructive feedback welcome.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are responsible for your settings, risk, and broker compliance.

Lock in the launch price ($30) now — the price increases next weekend and every weekend until it reaches the regular level.


Plus de l'auteur
Nasdaq Evolution EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Nasdaq Evolution EA Launch Offer: Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX starts at a special introductory price of $30 . The price increases every Weekend  until it reaches its final value of the strategy . This rewards early users and reflects real performance feedback over time — early adopters get the best value. Nasdaq Evolution EA is a fully automated trading system developed by Alpha Structure FX , engineered specifically for the US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) index. The strateg
Nasdaq Apex EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Nasdaq Apex EA Launch Offer: Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX starts at an introductory price of $30 . The price increases every Saturday until it reaches its final value of the strategy . This limited-time model rewards early adopters while the strategy’s live performance builds verified results. Overview Nasdaq Apex EA is a fully automated trading system designed for the Nasdaq 100 (USATECHIDXUSD) index on the H1 timeframe . The algorithm combines daily market direction
US30 Quantum EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
US30 Quantum EA Launch Offer: Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX begins at a starting price of $30 . The price increases every weekend until it reaches its final value of the strategy . This progressive pricing model rewards early adopters while real-time data validates the strategy’s performance. Overview US30 Quantum EA is a fully automated trading system designed for the Dow Jones Index (US30 / USA30IDXUSD) on the M15 timeframe . It merges trend intelligence from the Hull
Euro Pulse EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Launch Pricing: $30 starting price. Price increases every weekend until the EA reaches its final price. Early buyers lock lifetime updates at their purchase price. Euro Pulse EA — by Alfa Structure FX Institutional, rules-based EURUSD H1 strategy engineered to capture volatility expansions after compression . Euro Pulse EA places stop entries around a TEMA(5) anchor using a Bollinger Band Width Ratio trigger, with predefined risk ( SL 150 pips ) and return ( TP 244 pips ), ATR(42) -informed tr
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Launch Pricing Starting price: $30. The price will increase every weekend until it reaches the final EA price. Early adopters lock in the lowest tier. Sterling Sigma Reversion EA — Alfa Structure FX Institutional mean-reversion on GBPUSD H1. Dual Bollinger-band confirmation, stop entries at SMA(20) to avoid knife-catching, and an ATR-scaled trailing stop for volatility-aware exits. No martingale, no grid. Quick Facts • Pair/TF: GBPUSD / H1 • Style: Dual-band mean reversion with stop-t
Aegis Vortex US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Aegis Vortex US30 EA Launch Pricing: Starting at $30 . Each week the price will increase until it reaches the final list price. Early buyers lock the lowest price permanently. What it is Aegis Vortex US30 EA is a rules-based, volatility-reversion system dedicated to US30 (Dow Jones) on M5 . It places stop orders at Bollinger band extremes only when a regime filter confirms conditions (Keltner/TEMA alignment for longs; DI+/Vortex confirmation for shorts). ATR-weighted trailing with staged acti
Gold Regime Shift EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
GOLD REGIME SHIFT EA Launch Pricing Policy (USD) Intro price: $30 — starting price . Automatic weekend step-ups : the price increases every weekend until it reaches the final price . Buying early locks your price for all future updates. A rules-based XAUUSD M30 Expert Advisor engineered by Alpha Structure FX . It exploits regime shifts via a dual-Bollinger framework (BB 130/2.5σ + 510/2.0σ ), entering only on confirmed band migration to capture trend extension after variance shocks. Includes di
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. Product: Gold Liquidity Capture EA by Alpha Structure FX Market: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Style: Rules-based, stop-entry, liquidity & volatility bands What it does A systematic H1 engine for GOLD that positions stop orders around volatility bands to capture momentum after liquidity sweeps . Fixed SL/TP and disciplined sizing aim for consistent R-based outcomes with transparent execution.
Gold Linear Alpha EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. Product: Gold Linear Alpha EA by Alpha Structure FX Market: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Style: Linear-regression bias + LWMA-anchored limit entries, volatility-scaled distances What it does A rules-based H1 engine for GOLD that uses a linear-regression signal for directional bias and places limit orders around a 50-LWMA anchor at distances scaled by σ-band width. Execution is fully deterministi
German Index Thrust EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. Product: German Index Thrust EA by Alpha Structure FX Market: DAX / GER40 • Timeframe: M5 • Style: DeMarker-bias, stop-entries at daily open, BB-width scaling, ATR trailing What it does Rules-based M5 engine for DAX/GER40 that takes directional bias from a DeMarker cross , then places stop orders referenced to the daily open with volatility (BB-width) scaling . Risk is deterministic via percent SL/
US30 Open Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. Product: US30 Open Capture EA by Alpha Structure FX Market: US30 / DJIA • Timeframe: M5 • Style: NY open capture, limit entries at daily open, BB-width scaling, % SL/TP, ATR trailing What it does Rules-based M5 engine for US30 that targets moves around the New York session open . It derives bias from daily-extreme crosses , then places precision limit orders referenced to the daily open , with BB-w
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis