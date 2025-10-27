Gold Expansion Capture EA
- Experts
- Andreas Smigadis
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. 🚀
Product: Gold Expansion Capture EA by Alpha Structure FX
Market: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Style: Daily-range expansion + Keltner-anchored limit entries with ATR-scaled trailing
What it does
A rules-based H1 engine for GOLD that targets daily range expansions. Bias is confirmed via a volatility-band condition, then the EA places precision limit orders on the Keltner Channel to join continuation moves. Execution is deterministic with fixed SL/TP and an ATR-scaled trailing stop—no martingale, no grid. 🛡️
How it trades (overview)
-
Bias: Uses a daily close vs. prior day extremes with Bollinger confirmation (long if prior daily close > prior high; short if < prior low, with band check).
-
Placement: Pending limit orders at Keltner(20, 1.5) levels to engage pullbacks within expansion context.
-
Risk: Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit + ATR(295)-scaled trailing (activated after a defined move) for disciplined management.
-
Discipline: Orders expire after 6 bars; duplicates disabled.
Key Features
-
Expansion-first logic: participate after credible range extension.
-
Volatility-aware entries: Keltner anchoring + band context for regime consistency.
-
Deterministic risk: fixed SL/TP and trailing; transparent, reproducible rules.
-
Institutional tone: minimal parameters; clean configuration.
Core Parameters (exposed)
-
Bollinger (bias confirm): Period 330, Dev 1.9 (typical price)
-
Keltner (entry anchor): Period 20, Mult 1.5
-
Stop Loss (pips): 985
-
Take Profit (pips): 580
-
Trailing Stop: 4.9 × ATR(295), Activation: 600 pips
-
Order Validity: 6 bars
-
Magic Number: configurable ⚙️
Recommended Setup (non-binding)
-
Symbol/TF: XAUUSD H1 only.
-
Broker: ECN/RAW, tight spreads, solid execution.
-
VPS: Low-latency hosting for pending-order reliability. ⏱️
-
Risk: Consistent R per trade (e.g., 0.25–1.0%); align with your plan.
-
Testing: Validate on your broker’s tick data before going live. 🧪
Policy & Support
-
Ongoing maintenance; parameters remain clear and minimal.
-
No martingale, grid, or latency/arbitrage tricks.
-
Professional, data-driven support; constructive feedback welcome.
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are responsible for your settings, risk, and broker compliance.
Lock in the launch price ($30) now — the price increases next weekend and every weekend until it reaches the regular level. ✅