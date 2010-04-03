Overview

Gold Expansion Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.

It follows a rules-based approach that looks for daily range expansion conditions and then seeks pullback entries.

Directional bias is derived from prior-day reference levels with a Bollinger-based confirmation.

Entries are placed as pending limit orders anchored to Keltner Channel levels.

Trades are managed with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, with an optional ATR-based trailing stop (when enabled).

What the EA Does

The EA evaluates the prior day’s close relative to the prior day’s high/low to determine a long or short bias.

A Bollinger confirmation (based on the configured inputs) is used to validate the bias condition.

When conditions align, the EA places limit orders at Keltner Channel bands to participate on pullbacks.

If a pending order is not triggered within a defined number of H1 bars, it expires and is removed.

Open positions are managed using SL/TP, and trailing logic can activate after a defined profit threshold (if enabled).

Key Features

Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 (MT4)

Prior-day bias filter with Bollinger confirmation

Pullback entries using Keltner Channel anchored limit orders

Fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit per trade

Optional ATR-based trailing with activation threshold

Pending order expiry to reduce stale entries

Duplicate protection and controlled order replacement

No martingale and no grid-style averaging

Risk Management & Safety Notes

Trading involves risk, and losses are possible. This EA does not guarantee results.

Gold can be volatile; spread widening, slippage, and gaps may affect entries and exits.

Limit orders may be filled at a different price than expected during fast markets.

Trailing stop and trade management require the terminal to remain running (VPS is optional).

Always test in Strategy Tester (historical simulation) and then on a demo account before live use.

Use conservative position sizing and apply your own account-level risk limits.

Inputs

Trading

MagicNumber

RiskPercent (if supported) or FixedLot

Bias Filter

Prior-day reference rule (close vs. prior high/low)

Bias Bollinger: Period 330, Deviation 1.9 (Typical Price)

Entry

Keltner anchor: Period 20, Multiplier 1.5

OrderValidityBars: 6 (H1 bars)

Stops & Trade Management

StopLossPips: 985

TakeProfitPips: 580

ATR trailing: ATRPeriod 295, TrailMultiplier 4.9

TrailActivationPips: 600

Setup

Install the EA in MQL4/Experts and restart MT4 (or refresh the Navigator). Open XAUUSD (broker suffixes may apply) and set timeframe to H1. Attach the EA to the chart and enable AutoTrading. Set MagicNumber (recommended if running multiple instances). Choose RiskPercent or FixedLot and start with conservative values. Confirm SL/TP, trailing settings, and OrderValidityBars match your intended risk and holding window.

Recommended Evaluation

Use Strategy Tester to run a historical simulation and confirm pending order placement, expiry behavior, and trailing activation.

Test using your broker’s XAUUSD specifications (digits, contract size, stop levels, typical spreads).

Then forward-test on a demo account to observe execution effects (spread changes, slippage, fills).

Evaluate across more than one market phase, not only a short period.

Adjust one group of settings at a time (bias, then entries, then exits and sizing).

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold); broker naming may differ (for example, XAUUSDm).

Timeframe: intended for H1; other timeframes require your own re-evaluation.

Account type: hedging accounts are supported; the EA is designed not to open opposing positions simultaneously.

FAQ

Q: Does the EA use martingale or grid averaging?

A: No. It is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging.

Q: Why did a pending order disappear?

A: Pending orders can expire after OrderValidityBars if not triggered, or be replaced only when a fresh signal appears.

Q: Can I run multiple instances on XAUUSD?

A: Yes, if you use different MagicNumber values and understand the combined exposure.

Q: Does trailing work if MT4 is closed?

A: No. Trailing and active management require the terminal to remain running.

Q: Can I use it on other symbols?

A: It is intended for XAUUSD. Other symbols require your own testing and parameter review.

Q: How do I get support?

A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog

Version 1.00

Initial release: prior-day bias with Bollinger confirmation, Keltner pullback limit entries, fixed SL/TP, optional ATR trailing, and pending order expiry.