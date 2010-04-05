Consistent Major Capital is a highly reliable Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for steady, long-term capital growth. This EA operates on a strategic combination of specific technical indicators and short counter-trend mechanisms, applying a controlled martingale strategy with precise price targeting to prevent trades from extending too far in any one range, thereby optimizing entries and exits to adapt to market volatility while effectively managing risk.

Optimized for the GBPUSD pair, this EA is simple and easy to set up. Simply use the settings file attached in the comments, attach it to the GBPUSD H1 chart, and start with a minimum recommended balance of $800 per 0.01 lot.

Live trading signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2200637

Keep it simple - trade and invest with confidence!



