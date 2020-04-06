Aegis Vortex US30 EA

Overview
Aegis Vortex US30 EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for US30-type index symbols (broker naming may vary, e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30).
It is intended for M5 charts and uses a rule-based approach that targets mean-reversion behavior near volatility extremes.
Entries are placed using pending stop orders and are filtered by regime/confirmation conditions to reduce activity when criteria are not aligned.
The EA includes fixed SL/TP and an ATR-based staged trailing option (when enabled).

What the EA Does
The EA evaluates volatility extremes using Bollinger Bands and prepares pending orders near those areas.
Long setups can be gated by a Keltner Channel + TEMA alignment filter.
Short setups can be gated by Directional Index (DI) and Vortex confirmation.
When a valid setup is present, the EA places a Buy Stop or Sell Stop so the trade triggers only if price starts moving back toward the intended direction.
Pending orders can expire after a set number of bars and are replaced only when a fresh signal appears.
Open positions are managed by SL/TP and optional staged trailing rules.

Key Features

  • Designed for US30-type symbols on MT5, intended for M5

  • Mean-reversion logic at volatility extremes (Bollinger Bands)

  • Regime filters for entries (Keltner + TEMA for long; DI + Vortex for short)

  • Pending stop entries with time-based expiry

  • Fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit per position

  • Optional ATR-based staged trailing with activation thresholds

  • Duplicate protection and controlled order replacement on new signals

  • No martingale and no grid-style averaging

Risk Management & Safety Notes
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.
This EA does not guarantee results and is not financial advice.
Index symbols can experience fast moves, spread widening, slippage, and gaps, especially during volatile periods.
Pending orders can be rejected if broker stop levels/freeze levels or trading conditions do not allow the requested placement.
ATR-based trailing and active management require the terminal to remain running (VPS is optional).
Always test using Strategy Tester (historical simulation) and then a demo account before any live use.

Inputs
Indicators & Filters

  • Bollinger Bands: period and deviation

  • Keltner Channel: period and multiplier

  • TEMA period (long regime filter)

  • Directional Index / Vortex periods (short confirmation)

Orders & Time Control

  • PendingBarsExpiry (order validity in bars)

  • MagicNumber

  • One-position/duplicate handling (as implemented)

Risk & Exits

  • StopLoss (points)

  • TakeProfit (points)

  • Lot sizing mode: RiskPercent or FixedLot (depending on build)

  • ATR trailing: ATR periods, multipliers, and staged activation thresholds (if enabled)

Setup

  1. Install the EA in MetaTrader 5 and restart the terminal if needed.

  2. Open your broker’s US30 symbol chart (US30/DJ30/USA30 and similar) and set timeframe to M5.

  3. Attach the EA to the chart and enable algo trading.

  4. Set MagicNumber (recommended if running multiple EAs).

  5. Choose sizing mode (RiskPercent or FixedLot) and start with conservative settings.

  6. Configure StopLoss/TakeProfit, pending expiry, and (optional) trailing parameters.

  7. Check the Experts/Journal tabs for symbol restrictions (stop level, trading hours, margin).

Recommended Evaluation
Use MT5 Strategy Tester to confirm signal timing, pending order placement, expiry behavior, and trailing logic.
Validate with realistic spread/commission assumptions where applicable and with your broker’s symbol specifications (contract size, digits, minimum lot).
Forward-test on a demo account to observe real execution effects (slippage, spread changes, session behavior).
Test across different volatility regimes and adjust one group of settings at a time (filters, then risk, then management).

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
Symbol: US30-type index CFD (name depends on broker; suffixes may apply).
Timeframe: intended for M5.
Account type: hedging accounts are supported; the strategy is designed not to open opposing positions simultaneously.

FAQ
Q: Does it use martingale or grid logic?
A: No. It is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging.

Q: Why can pending orders expire?
A: Expiry helps avoid entering a setup long after the original conditions are no longer relevant.

Q: Why were orders rejected or not placed?
A: Common causes include broker stop level/freeze level rules, insufficient margin, spread conditions, or filters not aligned.

Q: Does trailing work if the terminal is closed?
A: No. Trailing and staged management require the terminal to be running.

Q: Can I use it on other symbols or timeframes?
A: It is intended for US30-type symbols on M5. Other setups require your own testing and parameter review.

Q: Where can I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog

  • Please refer to the Market “Versions” tab for version history and updates.

