Aegis Vortex US30 EA

📈 Launch Pricing: Starting at $30. Each week the price will increase until it reaches the final list price. Early buyers lock the lowest price permanently.

What it is

Aegis Vortex US30 EA is a rules-based, volatility-reversion system dedicated to US30 (Dow Jones) on M5. It places stop orders at Bollinger band extremes only when a regime filter confirms conditions (Keltner/TEMA alignment for longs; DI+/Vortex confirmation for shorts). ATR-weighted trailing with staged activation manages winners while capping variance. No discretionary overrides, no martingale, no grid.

Key Features

Market & TF: US30 (index/CFD), M5

Entries: Stop orders at band extremes, gated by regime filters

Risk Control: Fixed initial SL/TP , ATR trailing with dual activation thresholds

Process Discipline: Replaces pending orders; avoids duplicates; weekend logic respected

Clean Architecture: Designed to be broker-agnostic (no tick scalping, no latency arbitrage)

Inputs (essentials)

Risk & Sizing: Global MM (fixed lot or % balance)

Targets: Profit Target %, Stop Loss % (configurable)

Trailing: ATR multipliers + activation multipliers (long/short independently tunable)

Filters: Periods for Keltner/TEMA, DI/Vortex; signal windows and validity bars

Recommended Use

Symbol: US30 only (as listed by your broker; map the exact symbol name)

Timeframe: M5

Spread/Execution: Low spread, stable execution; VPS recommended

Risk: Start 0.25%–0.5% per trade , scale with equity after sufficient forward data

Portfolio Role: Mean-reversion sleeve to complement trend or breakout systems

Backtesting & Forward

Test with broker’s real symbol and your data quality (Model: 1-minute OHLC or better).

Validate robustness with walk-forward / OOS segments before going live.

Forward test on demo first; then use small live size and scale prudently.

🛡️ Risk Management

All trading involves risk. This EA does not guarantee profits. Use capital you can afford to risk, apply conservative position sizing, and monitor broker conditions.

What You Get

Lifetime access to the purchased version (per MQL5 account rules)

Free updates and iterative improvements

Quick-start guide (installation, symbol mapping, risk templates)

FAQ (Short)

Martingale / Grid? No.

News filter? Strategy is price-action/regime-based; if desired, pause around major events.

Other symbols/timeframes? Optimized for US30-M5 ; use at your discretion elsewhere.

Brokers? Any offering US30 with reasonable spread and execution.

⚠️ Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and compliance with local regulations.



