Ares Hunter is a powerful, intelligent trading system engineered for gold and major currency pairs.

Named after the Greek God of War, it embodies precision, discipline, and strategic aggression — attacking when the opportunity arises, and defending when markets turn volatile.

At its core, Ares Hunter is a trend-following Martingale system built on adaptive moving-average logic.

It identifies momentum shifts and market breakouts with dynamic precision, entering positions step-by-step through calculated layering.

When price retraces, it intelligently averages entries, reducing cost and widening profit zones — not by blind multiplication, but through a refined mathematical model that keeps exposure under control.

Unlike traditional Martingale systems, Ares Hunter uses a multi-layer risk-control framework.

Each trade layer has its own lot size, distance, and take-profit target — customizable for every market condition.

This allows traders to fine-tune aggression or conservatism according to account size and risk tolerance.

The EA automatically monitors spread, margin, and volatility before sending any order.

If trading conditions are unstable, it holds fire until the environment is favorable.

It can scale dynamically, lowering trade volume when free margin decreases, ensuring that the account always stays within safe operational limits.

Key Features:

📈 Adaptive MA-based trend logic with intelligent Martingale scaling

⚙️ Multi-layer control over distance, lots, and profit targets

💰 Automatic spread and margin detection before execution

🔒 Dynamic drawdown protection via StopLossMoney (0=Off)

🧩 Works across multiple symbols and timeframes

💡 Optimized for long-term consistency and capital growth

Ares Hunter does not chase every tick of profit — it calculates, waits, and strikes with purpose.

Every trade is a move in a broader strategic plan: to survive, grow, and dominate through disciplined execution.

Whether you are a conservative investor seeking stability or an experienced trader managing multiple accounts,

Ares Hunter operates like an autonomous commander — combining power and intelligence to win the war of the markets.

Ares Hunter — trade with precision, fight with discipline, and conquer with control.