Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator MT5





The Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator is developed based on the principles of the Ichimoku indicator. Instead of displaying the complex components of the Ichimoku system, it provides a simplified view of market conditions. This indicator visualizes price movements across multiple timeframes using a color-coded heatmap.

In its structure, green represents a dominant bullish trend, red signals the continuation of a bearish trend, and gray reflects a neutral or directionless market phase.



Specification Table of Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator

The following table outlines the specifications of the Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator:

Category Ichimoku – Heatmap – Trading Tool Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Trading Market All Markets



Kumo Cloud Heatmap Overview

The coloring system in the Kumo Cloud Heatmap is determined by the price’s position relative to the Ichimoku Cloud:

Green: Bullish dominance, price positioned above the Kumo Cloud

Red: Bearish dominance, price moving below the Kumo Cloud

Gray: Neutral or ranging condition, price located inside the Kumo Cloud





Bullish Trend Condition

On the 1-hour chart of the Euro to Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY), the "H1" section in the heatmap appears in green, signaling a bullish trend. Additionally, when most of the timeframes also turn green, it reinforces the strength and continuation of the current bullish movement.





Bearish Trend Condition

According to the 30-minute chart of the New Zealand Dollar to Japanese Yen (NZD/JPY), the "M30" timeframe in the heatmap is displayed in red, indicating a bearish trend. The repetition of red color across most timeframes further confirms strong selling pressure in the market.





Settings of the Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator

The configurable settings of the Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator include:

Symbols to use: List of selected trading symbols displayed in the heatmap

Timeframes to use: Timeframes applied for analysis

RSI period: Number of periods for RSI calculation

Tenkan period: Period for the Tenkan-Sen line

Kijun period: Period for the Kijun-Sen line

Senkou period: Period for the Senkou Span

Bar to calculate: Number of candles used for calculation

Strong Up level: Threshold for detecting a strong bullish trend

Strong Down level: Threshold for detecting a strong bearish trend

Weak Up level: Range for identifying a weak bullish trend

Weak Down level: Range for identifying a weak bearish trend

Strong Up color: Color used for a strong bullish trend

Strong Down color: Color used for a strong bearish trend

Weak Up color: Color used for a weak bullish trend

Weak Down color: Color used for a weak bearish trend

No Move color: Color representing neutral or non-moving market conditions

Color for non-existent symbol: Color assigned to unavailable symbols

Button text color: Color of the button text

Button border color: Color of the button border

Button background color: Color of the button background

Display corner: Chart corner where the indicator is displayed





Conclusion

The Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator is a specialized technical analysis tool that simplifies the visualization of Ichimoku Cloud signals.

By utilizing a heatmap display, it identifies bullish, bearish, and neutral market phases clearly. Additionally, its adjustable settings allow traders to customize calculation parameters and color schemes, offering enhanced flexibility and control in trading analysis.