Shiva Gold Rx – Advanced AI-Powered Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)



The Shiva Gold Rx is a cutting-edge, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for scalping the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with precision and efficiency in mind, this EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with OpenAI GPT-4 and GPT-5 intelligence to identify high-probability trading opportunities, execute trades with lightning speed, and manage risk effectively.

By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning models (GPT-4 & GPT-5), the Shiva Gold Rx adapts to dynamic market conditions, interprets sentiment, and enhances trade decision-making beyond traditional algorithmic rules. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a beginner, the Shiva Gold Rx offers a powerful, AI-driven tool to achieve consistent profits in the highly volatile Gold market.

Why Choose Shiva Gold Rx?

Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold)

Gold is one of the most traded commodities in the world, known for its high volatility and liquidity. The Shiva Gold Rx is specifically optimized to capitalize on these characteristics, making it an ideal tool for scalping Gold.

AI-Enhanced Market Analysis (GPT-4 & GPT-5 Integration)

Unlike traditional EAs, Shiva Gold Rx leverages OpenAI GPT-4 and GPT-5 models to analyze financial news, market sentiment, and real-time price behavior. This unique combination of algorithmic precision and AI reasoning helps the EA filter out false signals and capture only high-probability setups.

Fully Automated Trading

The EA eliminates the need for manual trading, executing trades 24/5 without emotional interference. Its AI-driven insights strengthen trade selection, while the core algorithms handle entries, exits, and management automatically.

Advanced Risk Management

The Shiva Gold Rx incorporates robust risk management features, including adjustable stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and auto-lot sizing. AI modules adaptively adjust these parameters based on current market volatility to better protect your capital while maximizing profit potential.

User-Friendly and Customizable

The EA is easy to set up and use, even for beginners. It comes with a range of customizable parameters, allowing you to tailor the EA to your trading style and risk tolerance.

Key Features of Shiva Gold Rx

AI-Powered Precision Trade Execution Combines technical algorithms with GPT-4/5 sentiment and pattern recognition.

Places pending orders (BuyStop and SellStop) at strategic levels to minimize slippage and maximize accuracy. Dynamic Risk Management Auto-Lot Sizing based on balance and risk.

Adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit optimized by AI volatility analysis.

Trailing Stop dynamically locks in profits. Multi-Timeframe & Sentiment Analysis Traditional technical analysis across multiple timeframes.

AI-based filtering of macro-news, economic events, and sentiment trends for enhanced accuracy. Customizable Parameters Risk level (Low, Medium, High)

Auto-lot or fixed lot size

Take Profit & Stop Loss levels

Trailing stop distance

Timeframe selection

Magic number & trade comment Real-Time Alerts & AI-Insights Trade execution alerts, modifications, and closures.

AI-generated trade commentary to explain reasoning behind certain trade setups.

Why Scalping XAUUSD with Shiva Gold Rx?



High Profit Potential – Frequent, AI-optimized scalps capture multiple daily price moves.

Reduced Risk – Short holding time reduces exposure to sudden reversals.

24/5 Market Coverage – Runs continuously, never missing opportunities.

Emotion-Free Trading – Decisions powered by logic, strategy, and AI insights.

Backtesting & Performance

The Shiva Gold Rx has been extensively backtested with AI-augmented simulations. Results show strong consistency, steady profits, and minimized drawdowns. (Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. We recommend demo testing before live trading.)

Recommendations:

Currency Pair : XAUUSD , GOLD Minimum Deposit : $50 USD Account Type : ECN, Raw Spread Account Leverage : 1:100 Minimum Timeframe : Auto Recommended Broker : IC Markets

