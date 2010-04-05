Precision Guide

HedgeGrid ADX EA – Professional Hedge Grid System for Gold (XAUUSD)

HedgeGrid ADX EA is designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).

It combines a trend-following grid system with a smart hedging approach to achieve more stable performance while aiming to reduce trading risks.

The EA is suitable for M15 and higher timeframes, making it versatile enough for intraday as well as swing trading styles.



Main Features

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , recommended for M15, H1 or higher timeframes

Trend-following grid approach combined with hedging for risk reduction

Supports multiple parallel main orders (multi-chain) for greater flexibility

ATR-based dynamic grid spacing to adapt to changing market volatility

Instruments & Timeframes

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended timeframes: M15, H1 and above

Not recommended for Forex pairs with low volatility

Parameter Recommendations

ATR Multiplier = 1 (recommended)

Max Main Orders = 2 (slightly aggressive) or 1 (more conservative)

InitLots should be adjusted according to account size and risk preference

Risk Warning

During extreme one-sided market conditions (for example, continuous higher highs or lower lows), grid and hedge strategies may face significant risks.

Please apply proper risk and money management, avoid excessive leverage, and ensure that your account has sufficient margin reserves.

It is strongly advised to perform historical backtests and run on a demo account before going live.

Usage Suggestions

For better capital efficiency, the EA can be run simultaneously on M15 and H1 charts.

Users are encouraged to test different timeframes and parameter settings to find the most suitable configuration for their own trading style and risk tolerance.

📌 Summary

HedgeGrid ADX EA is a professional trend-following hedge grid system tailored for Gold (XAUUSD).

It provides a balance between profitability and risk control, making it a valuable tool for traders seeking steady performance in the gold market.