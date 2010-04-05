Precision Guide
- Experts
- Chao Yu Yun
HedgeGrid ADX EA is designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).
It combines a trend-following grid system with a smart hedging approach to achieve more stable performance while aiming to reduce trading risks.
The EA is suitable for M15 and higher timeframes, making it versatile enough for intraday as well as swing trading styles.
Main Features
-
Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), recommended for M15, H1 or higher timeframes
-
Trend-following grid approach combined with hedging for risk reduction
-
Supports multiple parallel main orders (multi-chain) for greater flexibility
-
ATR-based dynamic grid spacing to adapt to changing market volatility
Instruments & Timeframes
-
Recommended symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Recommended timeframes: M15, H1 and above
-
Not recommended for Forex pairs with low volatility
Parameter Recommendations
-
ATR Multiplier = 1 (recommended)
-
Max Main Orders = 2 (slightly aggressive) or 1 (more conservative)
-
InitLots should be adjusted according to account size and risk preference
Risk Warning
During extreme one-sided market conditions (for example, continuous higher highs or lower lows), grid and hedge strategies may face significant risks.
Please apply proper risk and money management, avoid excessive leverage, and ensure that your account has sufficient margin reserves.
It is strongly advised to perform historical backtests and run on a demo account before going live.
Usage Suggestions
For better capital efficiency, the EA can be run simultaneously on M15 and H1 charts.
Users are encouraged to test different timeframes and parameter settings to find the most suitable configuration for their own trading style and risk tolerance.
📌 Summary
HedgeGrid ADX EA is a professional trend-following hedge grid system tailored for Gold (XAUUSD).
It provides a balance between profitability and risk control, making it a valuable tool for traders seeking steady performance in the gold market.