ORB Master Breaker
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- VALU VENTURES LTD
- Sürüm: 3.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
Professional opening range breakout strategy with comprehensive filtering system and advanced risk management
Strategy Overview
This Expert Advisor implements the proven Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy, designed specifically for NYSE market hours. The EA identifies the opening range during the first 15 minutes after NYSE open and executes breakout trades when price moves beyond this range with confirmation.
Core Features
Risk Management
- Configurable risk percentage per trade (0.3% to 3.0%)
- Automatic lot sizing with margin validation
- Risk-reward ratio from 1.5:1 to 4:1
- Smart position sizing prevents "not enough money" errors
Time Management
- Automatic GMT offset detection
- US Daylight Saving Time adjustment
- NYSE-focused trading hours (9:30 AM - 4:00 PM EST)
- Configurable trading window after market open
Optional Risk Filters
- Range Size Filter: Trade only ranges between specified pip sizes
- Volume Filter: Require above-average volume for range validation
- Day Filter: Skip trading on Mondays/Fridays if desired
- Delay Filter: Wait specified minutes after range formation
- False Breakout Filter: Require multiple bar confirmations beyond range
Advanced Position Management
Entry Management
- Fibonacci-based stop loss levels (38% or 50% retracement)
- Body close or wick breakout options
- Minimum breakout buffer requirements
Exit Management
- Partial position closure at 1:1 risk-reward
- Automatic breakeven adjustment
- Trailing stops after take profit achieved
- Auto-close all positions at NYSE close
Customization Options
All features are completely optional - traders can:
- Run with maximum trade frequency (no filters)
- Enable only desired risk filters
- Customize all parameters via inputs
- Enable detailed debug logging for optimization
Technical Implementation
- Fully compatible with MT5 netting accounts
- Robust error handling and margin validation
- Symbol-agnostic design works on any instrument
- Professional code structure suitable for institutional use
Suitable For
- Scalpers and day traders
- NYSE equity index trading (ES, NQ, YM)
- Forex major pairs during US session
- Any timeframe from M1 to H1
- Accounts from $100 to unlimited
The EA combines the simplicity of opening range breakouts with institutional-grade risk management and filtering capabilities, making it suitable for both retail and professional traders.