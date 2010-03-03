Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot

🚀 Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot – Compounding + Trailing + ATR Spacing

Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built for traders who seek consistent profit growth, robust risk control, and advanced automation.
By combining DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) with Hedge Recovery, Dynamic Compounding, and ATR-based spacing, this EA is engineered to maximize profit potential while minimizing drawdowns.

Unlike simple averaging bots, this system is adaptive, customizable, and resilient across market conditions – from strong trends to sideways consolidations.

🔍 Key Features

DCA + Hedge System – Automatic recovery mechanism to handle deep drawdowns
ATR-Based Dynamic Spacing – Adaptive entry logic that adjusts to market volatility
Compounding Mode – Lot size scales automatically with account growth
Trailing Stop Engine – Locks in profit and reduces risk dynamically
Capital Protection – Built-in max drawdown safeguard
Flexible Settings – Fully customizable to fit conservative or aggressive strategies
Lightweight & Efficient – Runs smoothly on all brokers without lag

⚙️ Main Input Parameters

Parameter Default Value Description
Lots 0.01 Initial lot size (user-adjustable)
MaxOrders 30 Maximum number of DCA trades (user-adjustable)
ProfitTarget 500 USD Global profit target – auto close all trades (user-adjustable)
MaxDrawdownPct 100% Equity protection threshold (user-adjustable)
Stop Loss (SL_Pips) 1000 pips Fixed SL option (on/off) (user-adjustable)
Spacing ATR or pips ATRPeriod = 14, ATRMultiplier = 1.5 (user-adjustable)
TrailingStart / Step Flexible Trailing engine to lock profits (user-adjustable)
Compounding On/Off Enable/disable compounding growth (user-adjustable)

📌 All parameters can be adjusted to match individual trading styles – from low-risk conservative trading to high-risk aggressive setups.

🎯 Use Cases

  • Automated DCA strategy with hedge recovery

  • Swing or position trading with volatility-based spacing

  • High-frequency DCA setups with adjustable order grids

  • Long-term compounding growth with capital preservation

🔊 Alerts & Notifications

  • Built-in alerts when profit targets or risk thresholds are reached

  • Pop-up + sound notifications for major trade events

  • Compatible with custom sound files for personalization

📌 Best Suited For

  • Traders who want automation with advanced safety layers

  • Those looking to grow capital through compounding strategies

  • Professionals who rely on hedge recovery systems

  • Traders who prefer adaptive ATR spacing over fixed pip grids

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Test the EA in Strategy Tester and adjust settings before live trading

  • Results depend on risk management and broker conditions

  • Recommended to use on major pairs with sufficient liquidity

  • Works best on VPS hosting for 24/7 performance

🔑 Recommended SEO Keywords (Tags)

forex robot, EA trading, MT5 expert advisor, hedge bot, grid trading, DCA strategy, forex automation, compounding EA, trailing stop EA, ATR spacing, non-martingale EA, forex system, automated forex bot, equity protection, forex hedge recovery



