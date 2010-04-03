Fractal Support Resistance Pro

📌 Fractal Support & Resistance Pro – Automatic S/R Detection

Fractal Support & Resistance Pro is a powerful yet lightweight indicator that automatically draws support and resistance levels based on enhanced fractal logic.
This tool helps traders quickly identify market turning points, breakout zones, and key price levels without manual chart analysis.

Short Description:
Fractal Support & Resistance Pro automatically detects and plots key support and resistance levels using advanced fractal logic. Ideal for reversal spotting, breakout confirmation, and price action trading on all symbols and timeframes.

🔍 Key Features:

Automatic Detection – Finds support & resistance using fractals
Configurable Settings – Adjust left/right bars & shift according to your strategy
Arrow Signals – Clear visual markers for fractal highs and lows
Clean Charting – Non-intrusive display, easy to combine with other indicators
Universal Use – Works on all pairs, timeframes, and trading styles

⚙️ Input Parameters:

  • LeftBars – Number of bars on the left (user-adjustable)

  • RightBars – Number of bars on the right (user-adjustable)

  • Shift – Shift of the indicator values (user-adjustable)

📌 All parameters can be fine-tuned to suit scalping, swing, or long-term trading strategies.

🎯 Use Cases:

  • Spot reversal zones with high accuracy

  • Confirm breakouts with strong support/resistance levels

  • Combine with oscillators (RSI, MACD) for trade confirmation

  • Use as a trend filter or entry/exit reference

📊 Best For:

  • Forex, commodities, indices, and crypto

  • Traders who rely on price action and level trading

  • Those looking for a reliable S/R tool with fractal confirmation

⚠️ Notes:

  • Works in both netting and hedging accounts

  • Best combined with additional filters for maximum accuracy

  • Lightweight – no lagging, no repainting

🔑 Recommended SEO Keywords (Tags):

Fractal support resistance, forex levels indicator, MT5 fractal, price action tool, breakout trading, forex reversal levels, forex s/r indicator, fractals auto levels, support resistance indicator, technical analysis forex


