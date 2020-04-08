BuySell FibPiv
- Göstergeler
- Huu Tri Nguyen
- Sürüm: 1.7
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
📊 BuySell FibPiv – Fibonacci Pivot Levels with Buy/Sell Zones
BuySell FibPiv is a powerful custom indicator that calculates dynamic pivot levels and visualizes Fibonacci-based support/resistance zones for precise intraday and swing trading decisions. It intelligently applies advanced levels like 161.8%, 261.8%, and 461.8%, helping traders anticipate key reversal or continuation areas.
🔍 Key Features:
✅ Calculates Fibonacci pivot points based on the previous day’s price action
✅ Visualizes multiple support/resistance levels up to ±461.8%
✅ Clearly marked buy (BB) and sell (SS) zones for quick decision-making
✅ Full labeling of each level on chart
✅ Clean interface – no clutter, just actionable zones
⚙️ How It Works:
-
Uses previous day's High, Low, and Close to compute the central pivot
-
Applies Fibonacci multipliers (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, etc.) above and below the pivot to build accurate price zones
-
Marks extreme zones (like 261.8%, 361.8%, 461.8%) to capture high-probability breakout/reversal areas
-
Mid-levels such as Buy (BB) and Sell (SS) provide quick trade cues
🎯 Use Cases:
-
Intraday or swing trading to define natural support/resistance
-
Combine with price action or oscillators for entry/exit timing
-
Identify overbought/oversold zones based on extended Fibs
-
Use as a grid structure for DCA (dollar-cost averaging) strategies
📌 Visual Elements:
-
Purple lines: Extended Fibonacci resistances (up to R37)
-
MediumBlue lines: Key upper Fib resistances (up to 100%)
-
Red/Tomato lines: Key lower Fib supports
-
White line: Central pivot (FibPiv)
-
Lime (Buy) and Red (Sell): Dynamic buy/sell signal lines
-
All levels are automatically labeled with precise percentages
✅ Indicator Info:
-
Compatible with all timeframes (best used on intraday)
-
Designed for MT4 platform
-
Lightweight – no performance issues on live charts
-
Fully customizable by editing code if needed