BuySell FibPiv

📊 BuySell FibPiv – Fibonacci Pivot Levels with Buy/Sell Zones

BuySell FibPiv is a powerful custom indicator that calculates dynamic pivot levels and visualizes Fibonacci-based support/resistance zones for precise intraday and swing trading decisions. It intelligently applies advanced levels like 161.8%, 261.8%, and 461.8%, helping traders anticipate key reversal or continuation areas.

🔍 Key Features:

✅ Calculates Fibonacci pivot points based on the previous day’s price action
✅ Visualizes multiple support/resistance levels up to ±461.8%
✅ Clearly marked buy (BB) and sell (SS) zones for quick decision-making
✅ Full labeling of each level on chart
✅ Clean interface – no clutter, just actionable zones

⚙️ How It Works:

  • Uses previous day's High, Low, and Close to compute the central pivot

  • Applies Fibonacci multipliers (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, etc.) above and below the pivot to build accurate price zones

  • Marks extreme zones (like 261.8%, 361.8%, 461.8%) to capture high-probability breakout/reversal areas

  • Mid-levels such as Buy (BB) and Sell (SS) provide quick trade cues

🎯 Use Cases:

  • Intraday or swing trading to define natural support/resistance

  • Combine with price action or oscillators for entry/exit timing

  • Identify overbought/oversold zones based on extended Fibs

  • Use as a grid structure for DCA (dollar-cost averaging) strategies

📌 Visual Elements:

  • Purple lines: Extended Fibonacci resistances (up to R37)

  • MediumBlue lines: Key upper Fib resistances (up to 100%)

  • Red/Tomato lines: Key lower Fib supports

  • White line: Central pivot (FibPiv)

  • Lime (Buy) and Red (Sell): Dynamic buy/sell signal lines

  • All levels are automatically labeled with precise percentages

✅ Indicator Info:

  • Compatible with all timeframes (best used on intraday)

  • Designed for MT4 platform

  • Lightweight – no performance issues on live charts

  • Fully customizable by editing code if needed


Önerilen ürünler
Stochastic BR
Antony Augustine
Göstergeler
Stochastic BR allows you to recognize reversals professionally. The "Stochastic BR" is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart. Stochastic Indicator: This technical indicator was developed by George Lane more than 50 years ago. The reason why this indicator survived for so many years is because it continues to show consistent signals even in these current times. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend i
Indicador de sesion de trabajo
Edmundo Antonio Bazan Garcia
Göstergeler
Permite ver el horario comprendido entre la hora inicial que indique el usuario y la hora final, de esa manera, si el usuario desea ver sobre el grafico una sesion de trabajo, solo tiene que indicar la hora incial y la hora final de la sesion que desee. Esto permite que el usuario identifique con mayor facilidad el horario que comprenda la sesion de trabajo que el usuario desee vigilar, o trabajar, o simplemente tener como referencia.
Mirror
Stanislav Korotky
Göstergeler
This indicator predicts rate changes based on the chart display principle. It uses the idea that the price fluctuations consist of "action" and "reaction" phases, and the "reaction" is comparable and similar to the "action", so mirroring can be used to predict it. The indicator has three parameters: predict - the number of bars for prediction (24 by default); depth - the number of past bars that will be used as mirror points; for all depth mirroring points an MA is calculated and drawn on the ch
TrendMaster MT4
Giacomo Donati
Göstergeler
How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
Trend and Flat and Volatility
Pavel Verveyko
Göstergeler
The indicator determines the state of the market: trend or flat. The state of the market is determined by taking into account volatility. The flat (trading corridor)is displayed in yellow. The green color shows the upward trend. The red color shows the downward trend. The height of the label corresponds to the volatility in the market. The indicator does not redraw . Settings History_Size   - the amount of history for calculation. Period_Candles  - the number of candles to calculate the indicat
Trend Shift
Tatiana Savkevych
Göstergeler
Shift Trend is a forex trend arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders. The Shift Trend indicator implements an advanced algorithm for visualizing the market trend. Shows the opening points of transactions for sale or purchase, and also indicates the direction of the trend on: short-term and long-term periods. Suitable for trading on low timeframes because it ignores sudden price spikes or corrections in price action by
Trendlines with Breaks Scanner MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Trendlines with Breaks Scanner , traderların kritik trendleri tanımlamasına ve gerçek zamanlı olarak kırılmaları tespit etmesine yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji bir ticaret aracıdır. Pivot noktalarına dayalı olarak otomatik üretilen trend çizgileri sayesinde, bu gösterge tr
Klinikfx Bullish Engulfing Signal
Taufik Ramadhan Eka Putra
Göstergeler
Bullish Engulfing Signal For Monitoring  Valid on Weekly, Daily, H4, H1, M30 , M15  Cand Valid on signal bullish engulfing Candlestick can sent on Telegram and android custom ID can Check level for  engulfing candlestick  we have 1 , 2 , 3, 4, 5 level  auto update after close candle stick  some to know if more question dont hestitate to contact owner if want custom user needed =========================================================================== Version indonesia  tools ini sangat
TrendTrade
Alexey Surkov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
The Trend Trade indicator displays assumed turning points of the price on the chart in the direction of the trend after correction. It is based on data of the Prise Reversal oscillator with the period 6 and indicators which characterize strength and availability of the trend. When the value of Prise Reversal is in overbought or oversold area (area size is set by a user), and the current trend is confirmed, the Trend Trade indicator draws an arrow pointed to the further assumed price movement. I
Adjustable Fractals Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Adjustable Fractals Pro" - fraktal göstergesinin gelişmiş bir versiyonudur, çok kullanışlı bir işlem aracıdır! - Bildiğimiz gibi Standart fraktal mt4 göstergesinin hiç ayarı yoktur - bu, yatırımcılar için çok elverişsizdir. - Adjustable Fractals Pro bu sorunu çözmüştür - gerekli tüm ayarlara sahiptir: - Göstergenin ayarlanabilir periyodu (önerilen değerler - 7'nin üzerinde). - Fiyatın Yüksek/Düşük değerlerinden ayarlanabilir mesafe. - Fraktal oklarının ayarlanabilir tasarımı. - Info Spread Sw
Search for Reversal
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The Search for Reversal trend indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. Indicator showing signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated times to enter the market with arrows. Using the indicator, you can optimally distribute the risk coefficient. Uses all one parameter for settings. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble so that the corresponding graph has an excellent project
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Magic Regression
Wartono
Göstergeler
Provides Regression Channel on the current chart. Combined by Trend of Moving Averages and Multi timeframes Oscillator Indicators: CCI, RSI, Stochastic, and MACD with specific working logic . It could make us easier to identify swing high-low as an entry point, the retracement area while following the current trend. Consists of 2 types of signal, main and secondary. The main signal will draw very clearly triangle and lines on the chart with the word " BUY" or 'SELL'. and the secondary is the sta
Trendlines Oscillator MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  MQL5’te Trading Tools Kanalı : Benden gelen en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın Trendlines Oscillator, mevcut fiyat ile en son tespit edilen boğa (destek) ve ayı (direnç) trend çizgileri arasındaki normalize edilmiş mesafeleri kullanarak trendi ve momentumu belirler. MT5 sürümü için daha fazlası:  Trendlines Oscillator MT5 Scanner MT4 sürümü için daha fazlas
High Quality Candlestick Pattern Filter
Vo Mai Chi
Göstergeler
There are many candlestick patterns but only a few are actually worth knowing. Candlestick Pattern Filter detects and marks the most reliable candlestick patterns. Remember that these patterns are only useful when you understand what is happening in each pattern. They should be combined with other forms of technical analysis for best result. These patterns are included: Hammer / Hanging Man Inverted Hammer / Shooting Star Bullish / Bearish Engulfing Piercing Line / Dark Cloud Cover Morning Star
FREE
Super Neuro Trend
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator Super Neuro Trend indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell. Features FiltPer- displays indicator period. deviation - displaus indicator deviation. Trend - displaus indicator trend.( true,false) Rectangle - displaus indicator rectangle. (true,false)  How to understand the status: If the trend color is green, trend is up. I f the trend color is red, trend is down. I f the trend waiting,trend waiting.     ///////////////////////////////////////////
Super Oscillator
Harun Celik
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Super oscillator indicator is an oscillator designed to calculate trend reversal points. A set of bar calculations and a set of algorithms to calculate trend reversals. Level probing system with high probability trends. All of these features combine to make it easier for investors to find trends. Suggestions and Features There are two levels on the super oscillator indicator. They are at levels of 0.5 and -0.5. The oscillator bar should be below -0.5 to find the upward trend. And a blue color t
First Dawn
Innovicient Limited
Göstergeler
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The  First Dawn   helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks and
Divergence Osw Metatrader 4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Göstergeler
DIVERGENCE OSW  (For Metatrader 4) This indicator works on divergences and has the following functions: Generate an alert when a divergence occurs. Create lines by calculating the Stoploss and Takeprofit according to projection waves of inverse waves. Create an arrow indicating the possible direction of the market. The signals sent by the indicator are given when the candle ends. The Trader must evaluate each divergence to take entries. Settings: Activation and deactivation of alerts. Alert inte
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar" - fraktal göstergesinin gelişmiş bir versiyonudur, çok kullanışlı bir ticaret aracıdır! - Bildiğimiz gibi Standart fraktallar mt4 göstergesinin hiç ayarı yoktur - bu, yatırımcılar için çok elverişsizdir. - Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar bu sorunu çözmüştür - gerekli tüm ayarlara sahiptir: - Göstergenin ayarlanabilir periyodu (önerilen değerler - 7'nin üzerinde). - Fiyatın Yüksek/Düşük noktalarına ayarlanabilir mesafe. - Fraktal oklarının ayarlanabilir tasarımı. - Gösterged
Trends Protection
Oleksii Ferbei
Göstergeler
Trend Protection Indicator Uses one parameter for settings. Currency pairs never rise or fall in a straight line. Their ups and downs are interspersed with pullbacks and reversals. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag, it shows points for entering the market, points of potential market reversal. Every rise and every fall is reflected in your emotional state: hope gives way to fear, and when it passes, hope reappears. The market uses your fear to prevent you from taking advantage of a
Fractal Channel Breakout MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Fractal Channel Breakout draws a continuous channel by connecting the successive Up and Down fractals. It provides alerts and also plots the Up and Down arrows representing the bullish and bearish breakout of the fractal channel. Features If you use Bill Williams fractals in your technical analysis, you must also include it in your trading arsenal. It can be very effective and useful for stop-loss trailing. A new market trend often emerges after a fractal channel breakout in a new direction.
Over Trend MT4
Mansour Babasafary
Göstergeler
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
TrendySignalMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
TrendySignalMt4l is a trend-following indicator that quickly responds to a trend change. The indicator forms the line so that it is always located above or below the chart depending on a trend. This allows using the indicator both for a trend analysis and setting stop loss and take profit. The indicator should be attached in the usual way. It works on any timeframe from M1 to MN and with any trading symbols. The indicator has no configurable inputs. Recommendations on working with the indicator
Distinctive
Tatiana Savkevych
Göstergeler
Distinctive is a forex trending arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. Plotting the Lawrence indicator signals on a price function chart using a mathematical approach. How it works - when the price breaks out in the overbought / oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated. Everyt
V Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
-   Real price is 90$   - 50% Discount ( It is 45$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops (or Fibonacci Retracement) are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and posi
Super MA Trend
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Super MA Trend indicator is an indicator designed to find trends. It uses a moving average, a set of candle combinations and High/Low levels to find trends. This indicator is a complete trading system. You can trade with this indicator as you like. Features and Recommendations You can use this indicator on all pairs except for the volatile pairs. It is recommended to use it on M15 and over graphics. The most important element in this indicator are alerts. Do not open orders unless you receive a
Reversal Pattern MT4
Denis Povtorenko
Göstergeler
The technical indicator "Reversal patterns" is a mathematical interpretation of the classic reversal patterns: Pin Bar, Harami and Engulfing. That is, the "reversal bar", "Harami" and "Absorption". This indicator allows you to determine the moment of reversal of quotes based on market dynamics and the winner between the "bulls" and "bears". The indicator displays the moment of reversal at the local highs and lows of the chart of any timeframe, which allows you to increase the accuracy of the s
Venom
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Venom indicator is a new type of indicator for scalping with high accuracy of correct predictions in the indicator you can select the indicator signal does not redraw, does not disappear, you can trust it 100% When a red blue arrow appears under the candlestick, an UP option is purchased. When red arrows appear, the DOWN option is purchased. the indicator is based on our new development, if there is an order with a large amount that opens in the direction we need, according to the analysis of th
Swing or Scalp
Jermaine Wedderburn
Göstergeler
Coloured price charts, generating black arrows.  User can change the colours of the arrows in the colour section of the indicator.  It is consider a great scalping tool on lower time-frames, while higher time frames will have fewer opportunities but trades will possibly last longer.  There is an input for Alert on or off.  This can be used effectively on M15/M30 Chart until up to H4 chart time.  It is best if the user has some experience with money management, utilising trailing stop to protect
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.73 (15)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (8)
Göstergeler
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 aylık erişim       hizmetten gelen işlem sinyallerine       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 aylık erişim       Düzenli olarak güncellenen eğitim materyallerine - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbe
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Reversal – MT4'te Trend Dönüşlerini Belirlemek İçin Yardımcınız Piyasa analizinizi geliştirmek ve daha bilinçli kararlar almak için güçlü ve sezgisel bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Trend Reversal göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 platformunda trend dönüş noktalarını doğru bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Gelişmiş algoritmalar ve kanıtlanmış tekniklerin birleşimi sayesinde, Trend Reversal, piyasadaki önemli anları tanımanıza yardımcı olmak için net ve görünür s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Göstergeler
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
Auto Optimized MFI
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized MFI , geçmiş veriler üzerinde gerçek ticaret simülasyonları yürüterek, işlem yaptığınız piyasa ve zaman dilimine en uygun MFI alım/satım seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirleyen, kendini ayarlayan bir göstergedir. Geleneksel sabit 80/20 eşiklerine dayanan göstergelerin aksine, bu araç gerçek fiyat ve hacim davranışına göre uyum sağlar. Nasıl Çalışır Belirlediğiniz geçmiş mum aralığını tarar ve MFI sinyallerine dayalı giriş/çıkış işlemlerini simüle eder. Kazanma oranı, maksimum düşü
System Super Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
System Super Trend: Your personal all-inclusive strategy The indicator no repaint!!!  System Super Trend -  is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for Forex and cryptocurrencies. The indicator can be used as a standalone system, as well as part of your existing trading system. How does System Super Trend work? We have 3 options for trading with our indicator. Global Signals  -  You can easily trade using these signals, Green arrow - for buying, Red - for selling. T
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Reversal Master
Alexey Minkov
4.8 (15)
Göstergeler
The Reversal Master is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. The Reversal Master indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
PZ Double Top Bottom
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trade double tops and bottoms effectively The PZ Double Top/Bottom Indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential price reversal patterns in the market. These patterns, known as double tops and bottoms, are characterized by two consecutive peaks or valleys in the price of an asset. Double tops and bottoms are often seen as potential reversal patterns because they can signal a change in the direction of the current trend. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubl
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
EA DCA Gold TRI
Huu Tri Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
TRI -DCA Smart  C ompounding Gold EA A two-way gold DCA bot built for volatility — with smart hedging, compounding, and dynamic risk control. Overview TRI-DCA Smart Hedge Gold EA is a powerful two-way DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M5 timeframe , specifically designed to withstand extreme market volatility without blowing the account. It intelligently enters DCA trades using dynamic ATR-based spacing , applies compound lot scaling , triggers hedge orders to recove
SRline
Huu Tri Nguyen
Göstergeler
SRline– Automatically Draws Smart Support & Resistance Zones SRline is a simple yet powerful indicator that automatically detects support and resistance zones based on fractal patterns. No manual drawing, no guesswork — every level is calculated accurately using a smart algorithm. Key Features: Automatic detection of fractal highs and lows Draws arrow markers for support/resistance directly on the chart Works on all timeframes and currency pairs Adjustable sensitivity via leftbar
Smart Trend forecasting
Huu Tri Nguyen
Göstergeler
Smart trend forecasting – Reliable Mid-Term Trend Indicator Smart trend forecasting   is a modified version of a classic slope-based trend indicator originally developed by Wizard Serg and featured in   Forex Magazine #104 . This enhanced version, optimized for mid-term trading, helps traders identify   trend direction and momentum shifts   with audible alerts and visual markers. Key Features:   Slope-based trend detection   using a double moving average model   Clear visual signals :
Smart TMA Bands MTF
Huu Tri Nguyen
Göstergeler
Smart TMA Bands MTF – Adaptive Trend Channel with Multi-Timeframe Support Smart TMA Bands MTF is a powerful and adaptive trend-following indicator based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and dynamic ATR-based bands. Designed for traders who seek clarity in market direction and price volatility across multiple timeframes. Key Features: Centered Triangular Moving Average (TMA) : Smooths out price action for clearer trend visualization. Adaptive ATR Bands : Dynamically calculated upper a
Color Stochastic TRI
Huu Tri Nguyen
Göstergeler
Color Stochastic – Smarter Stochastic Cross with DCA Insights Overview Color Stochastic  is an enhanced and visually optimized version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator. It not only shows market momentum, but also identifies intelligent entry points using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy. With clear color-coded arrows for buy/sell signals based on stochastic crossovers at extreme levels, traders can make timely decisions with confidence. Key Features ️ Classic Stochastic with
StochDiver PRO
Huu Tri Nguyen
Göstergeler
StochDiver PRO – Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector Overview: StochDiver PRO is an advanced divergence detection indicator that identifies both regular and hidden divergences between price action and the Stochastic oscillator . It's especially useful for traders applying DCA (dynamic cost averaging) or reversal strategies. ️ Key Features: Detects bullish and bearish divergences (regular & hidden) Draws price trendlines and indicator trendlines Optional real-time alert notifications
FibPiv Zones PRO
Huu Tri Nguyen
Göstergeler
FibPiv Zones PRO FibPiv Zones PRO is a professional trading indicator that combines Fibonacci retracement levels with Pivot Point zones , giving traders a powerful framework for identifying support, resistance, and high-probability trading opportunities . Unlike traditional indicators, FibPiv Zones PRO dynamically adapts to market conditions and provides clear, reliable zones that help traders make better entry and exit decisions. Key Features Fibonacci + Pivot Zones Automatically plots Fibonac
Quantum Stochastic PRO
Huu Tri Nguyen
Göstergeler
Quantum Stochastic PRO – The Next Generation of Stochastic Oscillator Quantum Stochastic PRO is a professional-grade oscillator that upgrades the traditional Stochastic indicator into a powerful trading tool with precision signals and advanced visual enhancements. Unlike the classic Stochastic, this version integrates dual stochastic calculations, overbought/oversold zones, and smart arrow signals – giving traders a clear view of market momentum and entry opportunities. Key Features Dua
Astra TMA Channels
Huu Tri Nguyen
Göstergeler
Astra TMA Channels – Adaptive Multi-Timeframe Trading Bands Astra TMA Channels is a next-generation indicator that builds intelligent adaptive channels around price using the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) . Unlike common Bollinger or Keltner Bands, Astra’s channels are tighter, smoother, and directly mapped to price closes – ensuring the middle line always hugs price action. This makes Astra an excellent tool for trend following, reversal trading, and multi-timeframe confluence strategies
Ultimate Trend Signal
Huu Tri Nguyen
Göstergeler
Ultimate Trend Signal – Accurate Trend Detection Indicator Based on MA 20 Ultimate Trend Signal is a professional trading tool designed to accurately detect bullish and bearish trends across Forex, commodities (Gold, Oil), indices, and other financial instruments. Using MA 20 , this indicator plots trend arrows on all chart bars , ensuring you never miss critical trading signals. Perfect for both swing and trend-following strategies. Key Features: Trend arrows on every candle – no limit
Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot
Huu Tri Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot – Compounding + Trailing + ATR Spacing Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built for traders who seek consistent profit growth, robust risk control, and advanced automation . By combining DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) with Hedge Recovery, Dynamic Compounding, and ATR-based spacing , this EA is engineered to maximize profit potential while minimizing drawdowns. Unlike simple averaging bots, this system is adaptive, customizable, and resilient
Fractal Support Resistance Pro
Huu Tri Nguyen
Göstergeler
Fractal Support & Resistance Pro – Automatic S/R Detection Fractal Support & Resistance Pro is a powerful yet lightweight indicator that automatically draws support and resistance levels based on enhanced fractal logic. This tool helps traders quickly identify market turning points, breakout zones, and key price levels without manual chart analysis. Short Description: Fractal Support & Resistance Pro automatically detects and plots key support and resistance levels using advanced fractal log
Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector
Huu Tri Nguyen
Göstergeler
Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector Description: The Smart Stochastic Divergence Detector is a professional tool that automatically identifies Bullish & Bearish Divergences on your chart using the Stochastic Oscillator . It helps traders detect early reversals , hidden momentum changes , and trend continuation signals without the need for manual analysis. Whether you trade Forex, Indices, Stocks, or Crypto , this tool provides clear divergence signals with arrows and trendlines – allowin
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt