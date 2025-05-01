EA DCA Gold TRI
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Huu Tri Nguyen
- Sürüm: 2.7
- Güncellendi: 1 Mayıs 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🟡 TRI-DCA Smart Compounding Gold EA
A two-way gold DCA bot built for volatility — with smart hedging, compounding, and dynamic risk control.
🔥 Overview
TRI-DCA Smart Hedge Gold EA is a powerful two-way DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M5 timeframe, specifically designed to withstand extreme market volatility without blowing the account.
It intelligently enters DCA trades using dynamic ATR-based spacing, applies compound lot scaling, triggers hedge orders to recover from large drawdowns, and exits all trades when a profit target is reached.
✅ Key Features
-
📈 ATR-Based Dynamic DCA Spacing
Each DCA level adapts to market volatility using ATR, ensuring logical entry points.
-
♻️ Smart Hedge Recovery
When drawdown exceeds threshold, EA opens a hedge order in the opposite direction with double lot size to recover.
-
💰 Compound Lot Scaling (Profit Reinvestment)
Lot sizes increase with account balance for exponential profit growth.
-
🔁 Full DCA Execution (Up to 10.000 Levels)
The EA continues adding orders until all 10.000 DCA levels are reached or the market reverses.
-
🧠 No Signal Dependency (RSI/Bollinger Free)
The bot operates purely on price action and internal logic — no indicator noise.
-
🛑 Total Chain Stop Loss Protection
Automatically closes all positions if total floating loss exceeds a % of your balance (e.g., 30%).
-
🟡 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD M5)
Proven performance in volatile conditions like Gold on lower timeframes.
⚙️ Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|BaseLots
|Initial lot size (e.g. 0.01) (Recommended: Lot 0.01 with 10.000USD or 10.000UCS)
|MaxDCA
|Maximum number of DCA levels (e.g. 10) (Recommended: 1000)
|ATRMultiplier
|Multiplier of ATR for DCA distance (Recommended: 1.5)
|ProfitTargetUSD
|Profit in USD to close the entire trade sequence (e.g. 50)(Recommended: 500)
|MaxDrawdownPercent
|Maximum drawdown percentage to trigger stop-loss (e.g. 30%) (Recommended: 100)
|EnableHedge
|Enable smart hedging system (true/false)
|HedgeMultiplier
|Multiplier of hedge lot size compared to last DCA (e.g. 2.0)
|TrailingStop
|Use trailing stop for Guaranteed profits (Recommended: 50)
|Trailingstep
|Use trailing stop for Guaranteed profits (Recommended: 20)
|ATR Period
|ATR for DCA (Recommended: 14)
📌 How to Use
-
Attach to XAUUSD M5 chart.
-
Recommended for Cent or Standard accounts with at least $10,000 cent or $10,000 USD.
-
EA runs fully automated — no manual intervention needed.
-
After closing a full DCA cycle, it resets and waits for new opportunities.
💡 Pro Tips
-
Use a reliable VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 without interruptions.
-
Do not interfere manually — the EA is designed to self-manage all trades.
-
Test with different ATRMultiplier and ProfitTargetUSD values to match your risk style.
-
Stop BOT from another divece: Enter order: BUY STOP lot 1.23 price 9000.