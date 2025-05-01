EA DCA Gold TRI

🟡 TRI-DCA Smart  Compounding Gold EA

A two-way gold DCA bot built for volatility — with smart hedging, compounding, and dynamic risk control.

🔥 Overview

TRI-DCA Smart Hedge Gold EA is a powerful two-way DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M5 timeframe, specifically designed to withstand extreme market volatility without blowing the account.

It intelligently enters DCA trades using dynamic ATR-based spacing, applies compound lot scaling, triggers hedge orders to recover from large drawdowns, and exits all trades when a profit target is reached.

Key Features

  • 📈 ATR-Based Dynamic DCA Spacing
    Each DCA level adapts to market volatility using ATR, ensuring logical entry points.

  • ♻️ Smart Hedge Recovery
    When drawdown exceeds threshold, EA opens a hedge order in the opposite direction with double lot size to recover.

  • 💰 Compound Lot Scaling (Profit Reinvestment)
    Lot sizes increase with account balance for exponential profit growth.

  • 🔁 Full DCA Execution (Up to 10.000 Levels)
    The EA continues adding orders until all 10.000 DCA levels are reached or the market reverses.

  • 🧠 No Signal Dependency (RSI/Bollinger Free)
    The bot operates purely on price action and internal logic — no indicator noise.

  • 🛑 Total Chain Stop Loss Protection
    Automatically closes all positions if total floating loss exceeds a % of your balance (e.g., 30%).

  • 🟡 Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD M5)
    Proven performance in volatile conditions like Gold on lower timeframes.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Parameter Description
BaseLots Initial lot size (e.g. 0.01) (Recommended: Lot 0.01 with 10.000USD or 10.000UCS)
MaxDCA Maximum number of DCA levels (e.g. 10) (Recommended: 1000)
ATRMultiplier Multiplier of ATR for DCA distance (Recommended: 1.5)
ProfitTargetUSD Profit in USD to close the entire trade sequence (e.g. 50)(Recommended: 500)
MaxDrawdownPercent Maximum drawdown percentage to trigger stop-loss (e.g. 30%) (Recommended: 100)
EnableHedge Enable smart hedging system (true/false)
HedgeMultiplier Multiplier of hedge lot size compared to last DCA (e.g. 2.0)
TrailingStop Use trailing stop for Guaranteed profits (Recommended: 50)
Trailingstep Use trailing stop for Guaranteed profits (Recommended: 20)
ATR Period ATR for DCA (Recommended: 14)

📌 How to Use

  • Attach to XAUUSD M5 chart.

  • Recommended for Cent or Standard accounts with at least $10,000 cent or $10,000 USD.

  • EA runs fully automated — no manual intervention needed.

  • After closing a full DCA cycle, it resets and waits for new opportunities.

💡 Pro Tips

  • Use a reliable VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 without interruptions.

  • Do not interfere manually — the EA is designed to self-manage all trades.

  • Test with different ATRMultiplier and ProfitTargetUSD values to match your risk style.

  • Stop BOT from another divece: Enter order: BUY STOP lot 1.23 price 9000.


































































































