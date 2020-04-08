Smart TMA Bands MTF

🧠 Smart TMA Bands MTF – Adaptive Trend Channel with Multi-Timeframe Support

Smart TMA Bands MTF is a powerful and adaptive trend-following indicator based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and dynamic ATR-based bands. Designed for traders who seek clarity in market direction and price volatility across multiple timeframes.

📌 Key Features:

  • Centered Triangular Moving Average (TMA): Smooths out price action for clearer trend visualization.

  • Adaptive ATR Bands: Dynamically calculated upper and lower bands adjust to market volatility.

  • Multi-Timeframe Support (MTF): Analyze higher/lower timeframe signals directly on your current chart.

  • Built-in Alerts: Get real-time notifications (popup, sound, email) when price crosses bands or trend changes.

  • Highly Configurable: Adjust smoothing, ATR sensitivity, and band multipliers to fit your trading strategy.

✅ Use Cases:

  • Detect potential reversals when price breaks outside bands.

  • Confirm trend direction with TMA slope and band expansion.

  • Combine with price action or other indicators for confluence-based entries.

🔧 Inputs:

  • HalfLength – Smoothing period for TMA.

  • ATR Length & Multiplier – Control band width based on volatility.

  • TimeFrame – Choose a specific timeframe or use current chart.

  • Alert Options – Toggle alerts on price crossing or trend change.

📣 Alerts:

  • Price breaks above upper band = possible sell zone

  • Price breaks below lower band = possible buy zone

  • Trend shift alerts (up/down) included


