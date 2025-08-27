🚀 Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot – Compounding + Trailing + ATR Spacing

Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built for traders who seek consistent profit growth, robust risk control, and advanced automation.

By combining DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) with Hedge Recovery, Dynamic Compounding, and ATR-based spacing, this EA is engineered to maximize profit potential while minimizing drawdowns.

Unlike simple averaging bots, this system is adaptive, customizable, and resilient across market conditions – from strong trends to sideways consolidations.

🔍 Key Features

✅ DCA + Hedge System – Automatic recovery mechanism to handle deep drawdowns

✅ ATR-Based Dynamic Spacing – Adaptive entry logic that adjusts to market volatility

✅ Compounding Mode – Lot size scales automatically with account growth

✅ Trailing Stop Engine – Locks in profit and reduces risk dynamically

✅ Capital Protection – Built-in max drawdown safeguard

✅ Flexible Settings – Fully customizable to fit conservative or aggressive strategies

✅ Lightweight & Efficient – Runs smoothly on all brokers without lag

⚙️ Main Input Parameters

Parameter Default Value Description Lots 0.01 Initial lot size (user-adjustable) MaxOrders 30 Maximum number of DCA trades (user-adjustable) ProfitTarget 500 USD Global profit target – auto close all trades (user-adjustable) MaxDrawdownPct 100% Equity protection threshold (user-adjustable) Stop Loss (SL_Pips) 1000 pips Fixed SL option (on/off) (user-adjustable) Spacing ATR or pips ATRPeriod = 14, ATRMultiplier = 1.5 (user-adjustable) TrailingStart / Step Flexible Trailing engine to lock profits (user-adjustable) Compounding On/Off Enable/disable compounding growth (user-adjustable)

📌 All parameters can be adjusted to match individual trading styles – from low-risk conservative trading to high-risk aggressive setups.

🎯 Use Cases

Automated DCA strategy with hedge recovery

Swing or position trading with volatility-based spacing

High-frequency DCA setups with adjustable order grids

Long-term compounding growth with capital preservation

🔊 Alerts & Notifications

Built-in alerts when profit targets or risk thresholds are reached

Pop-up + sound notifications for major trade events

Compatible with custom sound files for personalization

📌 Best Suited For

Traders who want automation with advanced safety layers

Those looking to grow capital through compounding strategies

Professionals who rely on hedge recovery systems

Traders who prefer adaptive ATR spacing over fixed pip grids

⚠️ Important Notes

Test the EA in Strategy Tester and adjust settings before live trading

Results depend on risk management and broker conditions

Recommended to use on major pairs with sufficient liquidity

Works best on VPS hosting for 24/7 performance

🔑 Recommended SEO Keywords (Tags) forex robot, EA trading, MT5 expert advisor, hedge bot, grid trading, DCA strategy, forex automation, compounding EA, trailing stop EA, ATR spacing, non-martingale EA, forex system, automated forex bot, equity protection, forex hedge recovery





