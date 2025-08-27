Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot
Ultimate DCA Hedge Bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built for traders who seek consistent profit growth, robust risk control, and advanced automation.
By combining DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) with Hedge Recovery, Dynamic Compounding, and ATR-based spacing, this EA is engineered to maximize profit potential while minimizing drawdowns.
Unlike simple averaging bots, this system is adaptive, customizable, and resilient across market conditions – from strong trends to sideways consolidations.
🔍 Key Features
✅ DCA + Hedge System – Automatic recovery mechanism to handle deep drawdowns
✅ ATR-Based Dynamic Spacing – Adaptive entry logic that adjusts to market volatility
✅ Compounding Mode – Lot size scales automatically with account growth
✅ Trailing Stop Engine – Locks in profit and reduces risk dynamically
✅ Capital Protection – Built-in max drawdown safeguard
✅ Flexible Settings – Fully customizable to fit conservative or aggressive strategies
✅ Lightweight & Efficient – Runs smoothly on all brokers without lag
⚙️ Main Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Default Value
|Description
|Lots
|0.01
|Initial lot size (user-adjustable)
|MaxOrders
|30
|Maximum number of DCA trades (user-adjustable)
|ProfitTarget
|500 USD
|Global profit target – auto close all trades (user-adjustable)
|MaxDrawdownPct
|100%
|Equity protection threshold (user-adjustable)
|Stop Loss (SL_Pips)
|1000 pips
|Fixed SL option (on/off) (user-adjustable)
|Spacing
|ATR or pips
|ATRPeriod = 14, ATRMultiplier = 1.5 (user-adjustable)
|TrailingStart / Step
|Flexible
|Trailing engine to lock profits (user-adjustable)
|Compounding
|On/Off
|Enable/disable compounding growth (user-adjustable)
📌 All parameters can be adjusted to match individual trading styles – from low-risk conservative trading to high-risk aggressive setups.
🎯 Use Cases
-
Automated DCA strategy with hedge recovery
-
Swing or position trading with volatility-based spacing
-
High-frequency DCA setups with adjustable order grids
-
Long-term compounding growth with capital preservation
🔊 Alerts & Notifications
-
Built-in alerts when profit targets or risk thresholds are reached
-
Pop-up + sound notifications for major trade events
-
Compatible with custom sound files for personalization
📌 Best Suited For
-
Traders who want automation with advanced safety layers
-
Those looking to grow capital through compounding strategies
-
Professionals who rely on hedge recovery systems
-
Traders who prefer adaptive ATR spacing over fixed pip grids
⚠️ Important Notes
-
Test the EA in Strategy Tester and adjust settings before live trading
-
Results depend on risk management and broker conditions
-
Recommended to use on major pairs with sufficient liquidity
-
Works best on VPS hosting for 24/7 performance
🔑 Recommended SEO Keywords (Tags)
