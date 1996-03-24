Fusion 1

Fusion 1 EA is an Expert Advisor based on the ADX indicator.

Although recommended pair and set files are provided, it is built with many easy-to-understand money management settings,

allowing you to adjust according to market conditions as well as customize for other currency pairs as desired.


Live Signal


Key Features 


✅ 100% Automated Trading System

✅ Works on Any Broker (ECN Recommended)

✅ Money Management & Risk Control Settings

✅ User-Friendly


Recommending Settings 


✔️ Account Type: ECN / Low Spread

✔️ Minimum Balance: $200

✔️ Timeframe: M15

✔️ Pairs: XAU/USD 

✔️ VPS Recommended for 24/7 Operation

✔️Download Set File


Backrest & Results


✔️ Back-tested on 99% Quality Data

✔️ Drawdown: Less than 11%

✔️ Period: 2023–2025



Terms & Disclaimer 


⚠️ Past performance does not guarantee future results.

⚠️ It is strongly recommended to perform backtesting before using it.


SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Uzman Danışmanlar
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Recovery Master
Anesu Mavhura
Uzman Danışmanlar
Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot and receive a 50% discount The Recovery Master is a precision-engineered system for restoring trading accounts with confidence. Built on the proven zone recovery strategy and safeguarded by a maximum drawdown cap, it prevents runaway martingale behavior while reclaiming the bulk of your trading losses. Past updates introduced powerful support for scalping and rapid-fire strategies without compromising recovery integrity. New updates simplify its usabil
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Gold EA MT5
Zhi Xian Hou
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD EA MT5, "Trend for MT5" göstergesi kullanılarak geliştirilmiş tam otomatik bir ticaret robotudur. Sinir ağı + ızgara sistemine dayalıdır, yüksek kar olasılığı ve düşük risk ile ticaret fırsatlarını seçer. Minimum ilk depozito, 0.01 başlangıç lotu başına 250 USD'dir, her pozisyonun gizli bir zararı durdurma özelliği vardır. EA, XAUUSD'de iyi performans gösteriyor ve maksimum düşüş nispeten düşük. 1 dakikalık açık fiyat   geriye dönük testini   kullanabilirsiniz       Geriye dönük test yapma
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,     Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iy
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Launch offer A limited batch is available at 100$. Once those copies are gone, the price jumps to $200. Secure yours today. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Feature Be
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Pure Directional SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pure Directional SMA EA – Your Strategy, Your Way! Important Note: This EA provides a raw, powerful strategy designed for flexibility. Optimization is key! Adjust the settings to align with your trading style and market conditions, giving you complete control to shape the EA to your preferences. Discover the Power of Pure Directional SMA EA This Expert Advisor is built on the robust foundation of Simple Moving Averages (SMA), offering a customizable trend-following strategy that adapts to your
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Il robot di trading VR Black Box si basa sulla popolare e collaudata strategia di trend following. Nel corso di diversi anni, i conti di trading live sono stati migliorati attraverso aggiornamenti regolari e l'introduzione di nuove idee. Grazie a ciò, VR Black Box è diventato un robot commerciale potente e unico in grado di impressionare sia i principianti che i trader esperti. Per conoscere il robot e valutarne l'efficacia, è sufficiente installarlo su un account demo e osservare i risultati pe
UniversalTrader
Remi Passanello
4.64 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Universal Trader (UT) This EA is part of the  RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. UT  is a trading robot using a trend and oscillator indicators.  It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. Designed for every TimeFrames Uses Takes Profit, Stop Loss and Trailing stop. Can also work as a switch without SL/TP Works with any pairs How does it work UT is a trend follower.  It's using A build in Supertrend Indicator to find trades entries and Parabolic SAR to S
Yen Master EA
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
Trend Reversal Scalper
Simon Reger
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA ile trendleri tersine çevirmek ve ticaret yapmak (kafa derisi) mümkündür. Piyasaların döngüsel olduğu ve fiyat hareketlerinin genellikle ters yönde tersine döndükten sonra bir trend halinde devam ettiği varsayımına dayanmaktadır. Trend Ters Çevirme Scalper'ı (EA), trend tersine çevirmelerine dayalı ticaret fırsatlarını belirlemek ve bunlardan yararlanmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış otomatik bir ticaret robotudur. EA, trendin tersine döndüğünü belirlemek ve buna göre alım satım kararını ve
Volume Hedger EA
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
Uzman Danışmanlar
50% discount PROMOTION PRICE $30 We Trade passed on Expect Volume and only open trade when the market is calm  The Entries are Left to run Till midday and if the take profit is not hit we close the Trade  we only execute trade around a specific time period  Please Ensure to enable the right EA setting as shown in the ScreenShot  The EA is able to see which market is moving the most and see which one is in second place, after its able to open positions based on the other market going on a  pul
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
Krakatau
Johan Gerard W Martens
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is inspired on YouTube video: Trade Forex with an 91% Win Rate – No Indicators Needed! , Posted by the StatOasis | Ali Casey. Basically, you can run this expert advisor on any asset. However the coding of this EA has been finetuned and tweaked for the Nasdaq 100 . This is not a get quick rich scheme. It can take weeks before the conditions are met to open a trade. Patience is the keyword here.      Safety First! We added risk management features, which are: Risk: You can onl
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
LVL Break Out
LVL Invest
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on a market analysis for a specific time period. Once the market analysis is completed, the Expert Advisor opens a position if the trend is confirmed. Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account. When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results. . Live signals . Suggested symbols
Gold Dragon Bot mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ALTIN EJDERHASI ızgara yok! Martingale yok! Scalper değil! Trend uzman danışmanı. Altın Ejderhası, belirli piyasa modellerinden ve bir çıkıştan önce oluşacak piyasa konsolidasyon dönemlerini belirleyen bir strateji kullanır. EA, bu konsolidasyon seviyelerinin üstünde ve altında bekleyen emirler yerleştirecek ve bu kırılmalar sırasında önemli fiyat hareketlerini yakalamada çok etkili olacak. EA birden fazla emir verebilir ancak bir martingale sistemi değildir ve karı en üst düzeye çıkarmak ve he
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
Lego
Sergey Batudayev
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lego Ticaret Danışmanı       işlem stratejisinde RSI ve MA indikatörlerini kullanan tam otomatik bir işlem danışmanıdır. Trading advisor, ortalama, martingale, grid gibi tehlikeli stratejiler kullanmadığı için hesabınız için tamamen güvenlidir. Her açık işlemin kendine ait stop loss ve take profit seviyeleri vardır, dolayısıyla işlem başarısız olursa stop loss'ta önceden belirlenmiş riski kaybedersiniz. Expert Advisor’da işlemler hem stop loss hem de piyasada geçirilen zamana göre kontrol edile
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Prop Firm Mastery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
The   Prop Firm Mastery EA   is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for   multi-symbol   trading with   advanced correlation filters   to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures   only the strongest Buy and Sell setups   by analyzing   correlation strength   between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to f
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Mafio
Kyaw Zan Tun
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mafio EA – Smart Trading with Modified Moving Average & Fibonacci Logic Mafio EA is an Expert Advisor built on a powerful combination of Modified Moving Averages and Fibonacci-based strategies to identify potential market opportunities. This EA is designed with a focus on precision and adaptability for changing market conditions. ️ Important Notice Past performance does not guarantee future results. The fact that Mafio EA performed well in previous tests does not mean it will always rema
EA Wavex
Kyaw Zan Tun
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is designed around a Trend Following strategy combined with Market Structure analysis to identify and follow reliable price movements. It avoids short-term noise and focuses on aligning trades with the broader market direction. Trading Logic: The EA analyzes price structure and trend conditions to determine optimal entry and exit points. It is built to follow market momentum rather than predict sudden reversals. Risk Management: Equipped with a robust risk management system,
