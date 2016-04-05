Smart Trend forecasting

📌 Smart trend forecasting – Reliable Mid-Term Trend Indicator

Smart trend forecasting is a modified version of a classic slope-based trend indicator originally developed by Wizard Serg and featured in Forex Magazine #104. This enhanced version, optimized for mid-term trading, helps traders identify trend direction and momentum shifts with audible alerts and visual markers.

🔍 Key Features:

 Slope-based trend detection using a double moving average model
 Clear visual signals: arrows appear at trend changes
 Sound and pop-up alerts for trend reversals
 Customizable moving average method and source price
 Lightweight and non-repainting – ideal for real-time analysis

⚙️ Input Parameters:

  • period  – Main period for trend slope detection

  • method  – MA method (SMA, EMA, etc.)

  • price  – Applied price (close, open, median, etc.)

🎯 Use Cases:

  • Spot trend changes early for swing or position trading

  • Combine with support/resistance or oscillator filters

  • Use as a trend confirmation tool in multi-timeframe strategies

🔊 Alerts Included:

  • Plays sound and shows a pop-up when a trend reversal occurs

  • Separate notifications for uptrend and downtrend transitions

  • Uses  alert.wav  by default (can be changed)

📈 Best For:

  • Swing traders looking for smooth directional cues

  • Trend-following strategies

  • Traders who want early alerts without repainting

⚠️ Note: Make sure your terminal allows alerts and sounds. You can replace  alert.wav  with your custom audio files for different trend directions.



