Market Structure ICT MT4

Here is a summary of the main advantages:

1. Automated Market Structure Analysis

  • Identifies BOS and CHoCH: The indicator automatically detects and draws lines at points of Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). These are the core components of ICT trading, helping you to easily visualize price movements and find high-probability trade entries.

  • Adjustable Analysis Term: You can choose between three levels of structure detection (Short, Intermediate, Long) to fit your trading style, whether you are a short-term or long-term trader.

2. Multi-Timeframe Analysis Dashboard

  • All-in-One Overview: This is the most significant feature. The dashboard consolidates and summarizes information from all timeframes (from M1 to D1) in a single panel, saving you the time and effort of switching between different charts.

  • Quick Trend Assessment: The dashboard instantly calculates and displays the "Overall Trend" as Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral. This helps you decide which direction to look for trading opportunities.

  • Detailed Timeframe Insights: For each timeframe, the dashboard provides detailed information such as the latest signal (e.g., BOS Bull, CHoCH Bear), the price at which it occurred, and the number of consecutive BOS signals.

3. Powerful and Flexible Alert System

  • Never Miss a Key Signal: It supports a full range of notifications, including on-screen pop-ups, sound alerts, email, and most importantly, Push Notifications to your mobile device.

  • Detailed Mobile Alerts: You can choose to receive "Compact" or "Detailed" mobile notifications. The detailed version includes a multi-timeframe summary, allowing you to assess the overall market context and make informed decisions even when you are away from your computer.

4. Flexible Customization

  • Display Control: You have full control to toggle the visibility of the structure lines, labels (BOS/CHoCH), and the dashboard itself.

  • Select Timeframes of Interest: You can choose which timeframe's lines are displayed on the chart, or opt to show only the lines for the current timeframe.

  • Customizable Colors: You can adjust the colors for Bullish and Bearish structures to your preference, making the chart cleaner and easier to read.

In summary, this indicator is a very powerful tool that reduces the time required for complex chart analysis. It simplifies and enhances the accuracy of finding trade setups based on price structure, complemented by an excellent notification system that ensures you never miss a critical opportunity.


