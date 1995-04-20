High Low Predict

This indicator is designed to help you forecast the potential high and low prices for the current trading day, based on the high and low of the previous day. It does this by applying a customizable percentage increase or decrease to those levels.

How It Works:

The idea is simple: It looks at the previous day's high and low prices and then adjusts them by a percentage you choose. Here's what that means:

  • Predicted High: This is calculated by taking the high price of the previous day and adding a percentage increase to it.
  • Predicted Low: This is calculated by taking the low price of the previous day and subtracting a percentage decrease from it.

Let's say the high of the previous day was 1.2000, and the low was 1.1800. If you set the Predicted High Percentage and Predicted Low Percentage both to 0.1%:

  • The Predicted High will be calculated as:
    • 1.2000 + (1.2000 * 0.1%) = 1.2000 + 0.0012 = 1.2012.
  • The Predicted Low will be calculated as:
    • 1.1800 - (1.1800 * 0.1%) = 1.1800 - 0.0012 = 1.1788.

These levels are what the indicator shows you for the current day, and they serve as possible boundaries for price movement.

How to Use the Indicator:

  1. Set the Percentages: The key part is setting the right percentage for the predicted high and low. Typically, if the market is calm, you'd use smaller percentages. For a more volatile market, you might go higher.

  2. Apply the Indicator: Once the indicator is applied, it will display the predicted high and low levels for the day. You’ll use these levels to anticipate where the price might go.

  3. Monitor Price Action:

    • If the price approaches the predicted high, it might suggest the price is trending upwards, and you might see more bullish movement.
    • If the price is near the predicted low, it could indicate a bearish move.

  4. Adjust for Market Conditions: If there’s big news or market volatility, you may need to tweak the percentage values. More news-driven days usually mean larger price swings, so increasing the percentages would help.

Example Use:

  • Range Trading: If you think the price is going to stay within a certain range, use the predicted high and low levels as your guide. For instance, if the price reaches the predicted high, it might be a good point to sell, expecting the price to fall back down. Similarly, if the price hits the predicted low, it could be a good time to buy.

  • Breakout Trading: If the price breaks above the predicted high, you might enter a buy trade, expecting the price to keep going up. If the price breaks below the predicted low, it might be time to sell.

Stop Loss and Take Profit:

You can also use the predicted high and low to set your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels:

  • For a buy order, set your Stop Loss just below the predicted low and your Take Profit near the predicted high.
  • For a sell order, set your Stop Loss just above the predicted high and your Take Profit near the predicted low.
How to Choose the Right Percentage:

Choosing the right percentage depends on how volatile you think the market will be. You want the percentages to reflect expected market behavior:

  • If you’re trading in a calm market, keep the percentages low.
  • If you’re expecting higher volatility (e.g., during major news events), increase the percentage.
Why Use It?

This indicator can be useful for predicting price levels based on recent price action. It gives you a clear range to work within, helping you make informed decisions about where to place trades. You can use it for a variety of strategies, whether you're range trading, breakout trading, or setting your risk levels.

But remember, like any tool, it's not perfect. It’s based on past price data, so it doesn't account for sudden market shifts. Always use this indicator alongside other analysis tools to increase your chances of success


Önerilen ürünler
Signal Eskiya
Vitalii Zakharuk
Göstergeler
Signal Eskiya, in addition to channel lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even to beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes. American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is
FIBO Trend PRO mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (6)
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to instantly determine the current trend by color and FIBO levels. Higher Timeframe the panel shows the current trend of higher periods, helping to determine the strength of the trend Trade according to the trend when changing the color of candles or trade against the trend when the price hit the extreme levels of the   FIBO Trend PRO  indicator     Advantages of the FIBO Trend PRO Indicator never repaint and does not change their values Very easy to use and intuitive
Price Momentum Alerts
Danny Austin Elvy
Göstergeler
Introduction In the fast-paced world of financial market trading, success often hinges on the ability to spot and leverage trends. Among the various strategies available, momentum trading stands out as a powerful tool for traders seeking to capitalize on market movements. In this article, we will delve into the concept of momentum, its significance in trading, and the numerous benefits it offers to traders. What is Momentum? Momentum in trading refers to the tendency of assets to continue moving
Trend Divergence
Sabina Fik
Göstergeler
Trend Divergence Indicator: Your Essential Tool for Market Analysis The Trend Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends and pinpointing entry points with precision. By leveraging price divergence, this indicator enhances your trading strategy, offering reliable insights and filtering unnecessary signals. Key Features and Benefits of the Trend Divergence Indicator Accurate Trend Analysis: The Trend Divergence Indicator uses price divergence t
All Pivot Points
Alfred Kamal
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Pivot Points is used by traders to objectively determine potential support and resistance levels. Pivots can be extremely useful in Forex since many currency pairs usually fluctuate between these levels. Most of the time, price ranges between R1 and S1. Pivot points can be used by range, breakout, and trend traders. Range-bound Forex traders will enter a buy order near identified levels of support and a sell order when the pair nears resistance. But there are more one method to determine Pivot p
Order Block Type I
Santi Dankamjad
Göstergeler
OBTE = Order Block Type I OBTI Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. Input parameters: 1. Multiple timeframes : M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 2. Default input: H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 3. Notifications / Send Emails / Notification
Supply Demand Dashboard
Jan Flodin
Göstergeler
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to use RSI, divergence (MACD, OsMA, RSI or Awesome) a
Transition Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Göstergeler
The Transition Trend indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. The indicator's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry signals and exit levels. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. Ready-made trading system.
Demark Trend Lines several time frames
Vladyslav Goshkov
Göstergeler
The indicator draws trend lines based on Thomas Demark algorithm. It draws lines from different timeframes on one chart. The timeframes can be higher than or equal to the timeframe of the chart, on which the indicator is used. The indicator considers breakthrough qualifiers (if the conditions are met, an additional symbol appears in the place of the breakthrough) and draws approximate targets (target line above/below the current prices) according to Demark algorithm. Recommended timeframes for t
Fibo Linear Channel
Igor Semyonov
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Colored indicator of the linear channel based on the Fibonacci sequence. It is used for making trading decisions and analyzing market sentiment. The channel boundaries represent strong support/resistance levels, as they are the Fibonacci proportion levels. Users can select the number of displayed lines of channel boundaries on the chart by means of the input parameters. Attaching multiple instances of the indicator to the chart with different calculation periods leads to displaying a system of c
HYAdvancedMTFChannel
Hai Yang Wu
Göstergeler
Precision Channel Indicator: Master the Market with Ease! Description : The Precision Channel Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you better understand market trends and identify the optimal entry and exit points. With its intuitive channel visualization, you can easily spot price ranges and make smarter trading decisions. Key Features : Clear Channel Visualization: Instantly identify key support and resistance areas in the market. Efficient Trading Signals: Pinpoint critical buy and s
FREE
Master Phi
Chantal Sala
Göstergeler
Master Phi is an indicator based on Fibonacci numbers. It analyzes the percentage values returning the proportion of the Golden Section. You can customize values and set custom levels so you will create your personal Trading. The attention on the minimums and the maximums of timeframes allows accurate analysis in order to intercept very precisely the trading levels after the various impulse movements. Input Values Time_Frame to analyze LEVELS SETTINGS 9 levels (in percentage) 9 colors LINE SETT
Fibonacci Trend Marker
Grigoriy Malychenko
Göstergeler
Fibonacci Trend Marker —  mevcut mumun önceki mumların Yüksek-Düşük (High-Low, HL) aralığına göre davranışını Fibonacci geri çekilme seviyelerini kullanarak analiz eden bir trend göstergesidir. Trendin gücünü görsel olarak takip eder ve mum renginin değişimiyle olası zayıflama veya tersine dönüş sinyalleri verir. Özellikler: Trend odaklı traderlar için tasarlanmıştır ve Fibonacci seviyelerine dayanarak trend değişikliklerini hızlıca tespit etmeye yardımcı olur. Piyasada yeterli volatilite olduğ
My Point MT4
Claudia Ramona Angerer
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
Breakout Range
Petr Plechac
Göstergeler
This is a simple and efficient indicator based on market logic. The indicator creates a range chosen by a trader. Trader selects only two parameters. The first one is the number of candles that define the frame. The second one is the number of candles needed for confirmation frame. The indicator shows all situations in history and works with the actual movement of the market. The indicator works on all timeframes . You are not limited by use of different timeframes, the indicator is able to adap
Clever RSI
Carlos Forero
Göstergeler
Description Better version of RSI indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? NEVER repaints. Detect best parameters of RSI indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period. This indicator can be used as
Moving Pivot Average Fibonacci
Daifallah Alamri
Göstergeler
Moving pivot Average Fibonacci The  indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator determines the moving Fibonacci levels for the day or any time interval to assess the price movement range from the time average. The indicator helps predict the expected high or low for the day based on historical time data. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and use it in a variety of trading strategies. If you have any question about the
ABC Trend Levels
Oleksandr Novosiadlyi
Göstergeler
Description ABC Trend Levels is an indicator that identifies market trends and important trend support and resistance levels. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the trend and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters ===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ ===== - indicator settings Maximum History Bars - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period - ATR indicator period (us
TitanSignal
Marco De Donno
Göstergeler
TitanVision indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that helps traders identify market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy, adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction and various trend reversal points. Traders can customize the parameters according to their preferences. The indicator helps in identifying trends, signals possible reversals, acts as a trailing stop mechanism and provides real-tim
Trendiest Trend Line
Mr James Lennon
Göstergeler
TRENDIEST TREND LINE   ️️️️️ Do you want to become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader? ️️️️️ Trendiest Trend Line is a one of a kind trend line indicator, Trend lines work until the market reverses or consolidates. Easily stay out of the chop and stay in the long trends! Key Features of Trendiest Trend Line Stay in strong trends longer with confidence Clearly shows you when the market is ranging to save you money Entry signals help you get in at a good price 100% reliable re
Market Structure ICT MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Göstergeler
Here is a summary of the main advantages: 1. Automated Market Structure Analysis Identifies BOS and CHoCH: The indicator automatically detects and draws lines at points of Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). These are the core components of ICT trading, helping you to easily visualize price movements and find high-probability trade entries. Adjustable Analysis Term: You can choose between three levels of structure detection (Short, Intermediate, Long) to fit your trading s
Dynamic HL Breakouts
Santi Dankamjad
Göstergeler
Description of Using the Dynamic HL Breakouts Indicator The Dynamic HL Breakouts indicator is a technical tool designed for trading trend-following assets. Its main purpose is to help traders identify key entry and exit points during strong trending periods of an asset. Components of the Dynamic HL Breakouts Indicator Highs and Lows This indicator calculates and displays the High and Low values for a specified period (e.g., the past 20 days) to create a price movement range for the asset. These
ReSu mt4
Daniel Opoku
Göstergeler
The Wamek Support and Resistant (WSR) Indicator is a remarkable tool that stands out in the world of technical analysis. It sets itself apart by cleverly combining price action and leading indicators to delineate support and resistance levels with a high degree of accuracy. Its unique feature is its adaptability; users can fine-tune the indicator by adjusting input parameters, enabling them to create customized support and resistance levels that suit their trading strategies. Notably, one of WSR
ON Trade Gann Squares
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
Gann Kare Göstergesi, W.D. Gann tarafından yazılan "Piyasa Tahminleri için Matematiksel Formül" makalesine dayalı güçlü bir piyasa analizi aracıdır. Bu araç, piyasa analizi için matematiksel ve Gann teorilerini kullanarak hassas analizler gerçekleştirir. 144, 90, 52 karelerini ve ayrıca 9 karesini kullanır. Ayrıca, 'ın 9 karesi ve bu kareyle ilişkili kanallar ve yıldız modelleri için yöntemini içerir. Kullanıcı Kılavuzu ve Uygulama: Bu göstergeleri kullanmadan önce, kullanıcı kılavuzunu okumanız
Mini FFMV Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Mini Forex Market-View Dashboard and Mini-CSM Mini Full Forex Market View Dashboard is a miniature creation of FULL FOREX MARKET_VIEW Custom indicator created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market but in a partial matter to make it conscise. It is useful most especially for those who don't like bogus indicators or those who have a PC with limited screen size. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful
Wave Synchronizer
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Dalga Senkronizatörü - Dalga analizinin görsel göstergesi. Mum hareket dizilerini birleştirir ve piyasayla senkronize hareketler üreten yönlü dalga desenleri üretir. Her dalganın başlangıcı bir sinyal okuyla başlar, ayrıca bildirimler de vardır. Gösterge geçmiş tarihlerdeki okları asla yeniden çizmeyecek veya hareket ettirmeyecektir. Mumun kapanışında sinyal okları belirir. Her türlü işlem enstrümanı ve zaman dilimiyle çalışmaya uygundur. Kullanımı ve yapılandırması kolaydır, sadece 2 giriş par
Brilliant Harmonic Patterns
Mohamed Sabry
Göstergeler
This indicator is meant for Harmonic Traders, it helps them in identifying the formed patterns by analyzing the market past data, looking for Harmonic Patterns. The Patterns that this indicator can detect are: AB=CD Butterfly Gartely Crab Bat The indicator shows the following: The completed pattern, with the critical zone highlighted in Gray box The suggested 3 take profit levels (in green) The Suggested Stop Loss level (in Red) The formed pattern ratios can be checked by hovering the mouse on t
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, pratik ticaret için mükemmel olan otomatik dalga analizine yönelik bir göstergedir! Dava... Not:   Dalga sınıflandırması için Batılı isimleri kullanmaya alışkın değilim. Tang Lun'un (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) adlandırma kuralının etkisiyle, temel dalgayı   kalem   , ikincil dalga bandını ise   segment   olarak adlandırdım. aynı zamanda segmentin trend yönü vardır. Adlandırma   esas olarak trend segmentidir   (bu adlandırma yöntemi gelecekteki notlarda kullanılacaktır, öncelikle söyleyey
One unit ahead of the market
Mohammad Reza Aghaei
Göstergeler
This product shows you a different view of the market by examining the performance of volume and continuous patterns in the market, then by calculating the behavior of traders and market patterns, calculates the probability of the next movement of the market by calculations. Function. How to receive the signal: If the candlestick is currently a bullish candlestick, according to a market scan, if the next bullish candlestick is below 5%, you can open a free trade by hitting the wisdom areas.
Fibonacci automatico semanal MT4
Jorge Jose Kruk
Göstergeler
Indicador de Fibonacci Semanal para MT4 Maximize suas operações no mercado financeiro com o Indicador de Fibonacci Semanal para MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , a ferramenta essencial para traders que buscam identificar pontos estratégicos de suporte e resistência com base na ação do preço da última semana. Principais Recursos: Atualização Automática : O indicador recalcula os níveis de Fibonacci automaticamente a cada novo candle semanal. Níveis Personalizados : Traça apenas os níveis essenciais de Fibonac
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
HFTHackerMT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
* BU, ÇOK SAYIDA EVRİM GEÇİRMİŞ, ESKİ BİR YAPAY ZEKA OLMAYAN HİPOTEZ. VE BU, YAPAY ZEKANIN BİLE DOĞRU ŞEKİLDE KODLAYAMADIĞI BİR ŞEY. ÇALIŞMALARIMA DESTEK VERİN. GİRDİLER NET VE BU, ŞİMDİ SEÇİLEBİLECEK BİR SEÇENEK OLARAK İYİLEŞTİRİLEBİLİR. TEST EDİP KULLANMADAN ÖNCE EA'YI OPTİMİZE EDİN. SADECE OPTİMİZE ETTİNİZSE SATIN ALIN. Bu, optimizasyon yapmayı bilen ve kendi çıkarları doğrultusunda kâr elde etmek isteyen yatırımcılar içindir. RİSK PARAMETRELERİNİZİ SİZ AYARLARSINIZ. İstenirse, işe yaramayan
Matrix Hacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87060 Matrix Hacker yalnızca korunan hesaplar içindir ve rastgele yürüyüş kullanır, geçmiş önemli değildir. EA, piyasada istikrarlı bir temel oluşturmaya ve hem teklifleri hem de teklifleri kapsamaya kararlıdır. Tüccarına göre değişen miktar ve hacimlerde teklifler alır ve satar. Bu, yeni başlayanlar için önerilmez, çünkü hala optimizasyon hakkında bilgi sahibi olmayı ve aşırı kaldıraç kullanmamayı gerektirir. Daha küçük pipleri ölçeklemek
ForexReversal
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Sabır, stressiz saç derisinin anahtarıdır. 200 hareketli ortalamayı geçtiğini gördüğünüzde okları değiştirin ve hareketli ortalama filtresi olmadan son salınım noktasından genişleyerek bir trend oluşturun. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimleri için güzel, gün içi hareketlere ivme kazandırıyor. Kolaylıkla 20 pip alın veya sondaki durakları kullanarak daha büyük trendler için daha uzun kalın. Bu göstergeden gerçekten büyük işlemlerin fotoğraflarındaki örneklere bakın. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimleri en iyi son
NeuroScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Güncelleme! 100 ve 200 seviyelerine oklar eklendi. Bu gösterge, uç noktalara erişim için doğrudur ve öncelikle 1 dakikalık zaman dilimleri için satın alma pozisyonları için destekler. Diğer zaman dilimleri kullanılabilir ancak seviyeler farklıdır. Daha iyi bir osilatördür ve farkı görmek için diğerleriyle karşılaştırır. Nöro ağ kavramlarını kullanarak günlük ticaret. Bu gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için sinyaller üretmek için temel nöro ağ biçimlerini kullanır. Göstergeyi 1 dakikalık grafik
VolumeDayTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Yalnızca HİSSE SENETLERİ(CFD'ler) İÇİN GÜNLÜK TİCARETİ. Ticaret emek ister. Tüm girişleri ve çıkışları size bildirecek hiçbir kısayol veya gösterge yoktur. Kâr, akıl durumundan gelir. Göstergeler, para yönetimi ve başarı psikolojisi ile birlikte kullanılacak araçlardır. Hacim profilindeki dengesizlikleri bulun. Ticaret fiyat hacmi dengesizlikleri. Kapanışta ve açılışta ve haberlerde birçok dengesizlik olur. Hisse senetlerinde alıcılara karşı satıcılara bakın. Fiyat üzerinde kimin kontrol sahi
GoldBuyBackScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge yalnızca XAU/USD, 1 dakikalık grafikler içindir. Her çiftin benzersiz özellikleri ve fiyat hareketleri vardır. Bu gösterge ile V şeklinde geri dönüşler yapın. Saç derisi, takip eden durakları kullanarak satın alır ve daha aşırı oldukları ve ani satışlara neden olabileceği için haberlerden kaçınır. Geriye dönük testte 1 dakikalık zaman dilimine ekleyin ve ters alımları görün. Gösterge asla yeniden boyamaz veya yeniden hesaplamaz. YALNIZCA AKTİF SAATLERDE TİCARET YAPIN
TrueSupplyandDemand
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This is based on short term strength or weakness and not on moving averages.  Moving averages are used for filter only. Trade supply and demand with arrows. Supply and demand breakouts and strength of the buyers or sellers .  Don't trade buy arrow to sell arrow.  Trade the strength with trendlines or moving averages and use stops.  The arrow can have some strong moves.  Trade on all time frames.  Try it out in the back tester. The pips can be made with this indicator, follow the arrows and make
ScalpingMaster
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Master scalping with this indicator.  Trade on any time frame for scalps on buy or sells.  Follow trends using a 200 moving average and stops and targets.  Use with your own system.  This indicator can give pips if following it correctly.  Stick to rules and pick up pips daily.  Use as entries in a trend, scalp for a few pips or exit on opposite signal.  Best to follow higher time frame trends. Indicator doesn't repaint or recalculate. Rules: Don't trade overnight, only trade during active sessi
DayTradeKing
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
DTKGold
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This is the DayTradeKing for gold on a 1 minute time frame.  It is a different calculation for the range. Use a 200 period moving average as a filter.  Always use stops and avoid news, wait for more conformation.  This looks to capture intraday ranges. Put it in the back tester on 1 minute to see the price action and how it works. Trade with trend Use filter Use stops Alerts are added for pop ups and sound. 
SuperArrowScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Trade trends with the Super Scalper Use on all time frames and assets it is  designed for scalping trends. Works good on small time frames for day trading.  The arrows are easy to follow.  This is a simple no repaint/no recalculate arrow indicator to follow trends with.  Use in conjunction with your own system or use moving averages.  Always use stops just below or above the last swing point or your own money management system The indicator comes with push notifications, sound alerts and email
Levels Trading
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This indicator is a simple stripped down version of any advanced support and resistance indicator.  All the support and resistance indicators work from a number of bars that have developed over time. Get rid of clutter and confusing levels.  Find levels according to a number of bars. Look at days, session, numbers of hours, periods of consolidation.  Watch levels develop and use as breakout points, or areas of buyers and sellers.  Features and things to consider This indicator is for a frame of
ForexReversalEA
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57345 Bu EA, Forex Ters Göstergesine dayanmaktadır. Sistemi manuel olarak takas etmeyi tercih ediyorsanız, göstergeyi indirin ve deneyin. EA, trendi takip edecek ve buna göre pozisyonlar açacaktır. Sonuçlar, daha düşük düşüş ile istikrarlı kazançlar gösteriyor, ancak neyin işe yaradığını görmek için arka test cihazı, optimize edici ve zaman dilimlerinde denemeler yapın. Gösterilen tüm sonuçlar varsayımsaldır. Not: Bu bir martingale veya ızgara değildir.
HFTHacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
BU, KULLANICILAR İÇİN OPTİMİZASYONDAKİ KARMAŞIKLIK VE KARIŞIKLIK NEDENİYLE KURTARMA OLMADAN BASİT VERSİYONA GERİ DÖNDÜ TEST VE KULLANMADAN ÖNCE EA'YI OPTİMİZE EDİN. SADECE OPTİMİZE ETMİŞSENİZ SATIN ALIN. Bu, nasıl optimize edileceğini bilen ve kendi değerlerine göre karlı olmak isteyen yatırımcılar içindir. RİSK PARAMETRELERİNİZİ SİZ AYARLARSINIZ. Seçerseniz işe yaramayan işlemler için durdurmalarla yüksek kazanma oranı. Uzun ömürlülük için riski azaltın. Bu, tüm hesaplarda çalışır ve bir risk
MarketMaker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Arz ve talep ticaretini otomatikleştirin. Pazar yap. Bu EA, herkesin sattığı ve taklit ettiği popüler arz ve talep göstergesinden esinlenerek yapılmıştır. EA, bir piyasa oluşturarak ticarete ve riskten korunmaya devam ediyor. Riskten korunma amaçlı olmayan hesaplarda da işlem görebilir. Riskleri değerlendirmeli ve zaman dilimlerini, parti büyüklüklerini ve riskten korunma yeteneklerini kullanmalıdır. Toplamda yaklaşık bir ay boyunca aynı anda birden fazla çift üzerinde işlem yaptım. Sistem
Top Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Top Trader Indicator This is an arrow reversal indicator. This is with deviations and arrows.  Trade a blue arrow for buy and trade a red arrow for sell.  Change the time period and the deviations of the bands.  This is similar to others but these arrows don't repaint.  Load in back tester and study which periods and deviations work the best.  It works on all time frames.  15 min to 1 hr would give good results for take profits.  Try according to your own risk management.
Quant Bot
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quant Bot, EUR/USD için bir saatlik zaman diliminde trend ticareti içindir. Set dosyası yok, ancak diğer çiftler kullanılıyorsa, optimizasyona ihtiyacı olabilir. Bot hakkında: Genetik üretimi kullanır ve ticaret yapmak için ATR'yi kullanır. Eğrinin oturmasını önlemek için ileri yürüme periyodu kullanıldı EA, her ticarette durak kullanır. Para yönetimi, bakiye yüzdesi ile bir ölçeklendirmedir Geri çekilme dönemi 2003-2020 arasındadır ve ileriye yürüme 2020-2022 arasındadır. (Resimlere bakın).
Crypto Net
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aracı süreleri, stratejinin oluşturulduğundan farklı olacaktır. Crypto Net, 1 saatlik zaman dilimlerinde BTCUSD  Stratejiyi geliştirmek için genetik evrimi kullanır. Bu EA, ATR ve Ichimoku göstergelerini takip eden trendi ticaret yapıyor. Bu, Monte Carlo ve Walk Forward dahil olmak üzere bir dizi sağlam testten geçirildi ve geçti. Girişler: Minimum risk olan hesabın yüzdesi. Maksimum lot sayısı Ticareti durdurma zamanları Başka hiçbir şey değişmez.
PropTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
*KULLANMADAN ÖNCE EA'YI OPTİMİZE EDİN* EUR/USD için Optimize Edilmiş Forex Ticaret Stratejisi Bir Uzman Danışman (EA) ile bir veya iki yıl içinde önemli bir servete ulaşmak gerçekçi olmayan bir iddiadır. Geriye dönük testler ve gerçek ticaret, EUR/USD döviz çiftine odaklanır. Bu Strateji Hakkında: Bu, daha fazla ilerleme potansiyeliyle birlikte stratejimizin ilk yinelemesini temsil ediyor. %100 kaliteli verilerle titizlikle test edilmiştir, MT4 hataları içermez. Strateji, mantıksal bir trend
Down Under
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Down Under, AUD/USD çiftini 1 saatlik bir zaman diliminde işlem görür. Bu EA, ATR ve OHLC'yi takas eder. Bu zaman çerçevesinde bu çift için biçimlendirilmiştir. Bileşik bir min ile kullanılır. parti büyüklüğü ve maks. lot büyüklüğü. Bakiyelerin yüzdesi, kazanan işlemlerde birleştirilir. Bakiye dalgalandıkça, parti büyüklüğü de değişir. Ayarlar: mm risk % mm sürü maksimum lot Değişecek başka bir şey yok. Bunun martingale veya riskten korunma yetenekleri yoktur. Değiştirilecek tek diğer özel
Cable Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
GBP/USD 1hr. Bu EA, momentum ve oturumları takas eder. Bunun sabit bir parti bileşeni vardır ve geliştikçe TP'yi değiştirmeye devam edecektir. Ayarlar: Lot büyüklüğü Değişecek başka bir şey yok. Bunun martingale veya riskten korunma yetenekleri yoktur. Değiştirilecek tek diğer özellik, işlem yapıyorsanız, GBP/USD CFD'leridir. Bunu, komisyoncu platformunda ondalık basamakla değiştirin. Risk Reddi Vadeli İşlemler, Opsiyonlar ve Döviz ticaretinin hepsinin büyük potansiyel ödülleri vardır,
Euclidean
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Öklid, 8 yıl önce bulduğum benzersiz bir ticaret algoritmasıdır. Bu EA, bu sistemin bir parçasıdır. Kapalı sistem olarak çalışmaktadır. EA, bir trend yakalamak için açı derecesi doğru olduğunda bir satın alma başlatacaktır. Durdurma kaybı, açıdan %10'dur. Bu kadar basit. Girişler: % del saldo in lotti 1 micro lotto per $ 1.000 lotlarda bakiye yüzdesi Hacim üst lotlar = maksimum lot miktarı Kâr seviyesini al = varsayılan 50 pip Nasıl yapılır ve dikkate alınması gerekenler: Stoploss yerleşikti
Pip Scalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
HERKES İÇİN BİR GÖSTERGE Pip Scalper è per le tendenze dello scalping. Rimani nelle tendenze più a lungo con questo indicatore. Funziona su tutti i tempi e le risorse. Raccogli pip giornalieri con questo strumento. Usa la media mobile 200 per filtrare le operazioni. Si consigliano tempi più brevi. Utilizzare per il day trading. Informazioni e modalità di utilizzo: Pips Scalper si basa sul trend trading a lungo termine. Acquista in blu Vendi su Rosso Usa 200 medie mobili come filtro e fai tr
Evolved Trends
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
TEST ÖNCESİ OPTİMİZASYON YAPIN VE EN İYİ GİRDİLERİ BULMAK İÇİN KULLANIN Hey tüccarlar! MT4 platformunuz için son teknoloji ürünü bir Uzman Danışman mı istiyorsunuz? Evrimleşmiş Trendlerden başka bir yere bakmayın! Makine öğrenimi teknolojisiyle oluşturulan bu güçlü ticaret algoritması, 1 Saatlik zaman dilimlerinde GBP/USD ticareti yapmaya odaklanır. Ancak optimizasyon için diğer varlıkları ve zaman çerçevelerini denemekten çekinmeyin! Girişleri kendi risk toleransınıza uyacak şekilde özelleşti
Combine Winner
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Trade any Forex combine out there.  Many prop firms offer challenge or instant funding combines.  The biggest problem is controlling the loss.  With this indicator you can get a visual system that can limit loss and teach discipline.  This uses the MACD and the strategy is scalping.  You can determine the risk and reward.  Visually follow small trends for scalps.  Trade during active sessions.  It's just a simple system to instill discipline while limiting loss and scalping pips with the paramet
Holy Grail Arrow
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Holy Grail arrow is for scalping.  The period you use will determine the trend.  You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy.  Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines.  The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times.  Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl. Inputs: Period = trend period
Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs.  Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk.  This comes with advanced money management built in.  It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly.  1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.
Fulltrend
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Order Flow Volume
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt