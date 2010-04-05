Double Fractal Entry Bot MT4

Double Fractal Entry Bot trades automatically using fractal breakouts or rebounds. It detects precise entry points, places SL and TP based on market structure, and includes logic to manage risk and avoid false signals. Simple, smart, and powerful.
This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143608
Double Fractal Entry Bot is an intelligent trading robot based on the proven logic of the Double Fractal Entry indicator. It analyzes price using upper and lower fractals to define a dynamic market structure and generates precise entry signals based on breakouts or rebounds from key fractal levels.

The bot automatically places orders, calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit using the range between opposite fractals, and includes multiple trade management filters to improve performance and avoid emotional errors.

🧠 Entry Logic:

  • Fractal Breakout – entry when price breaks above/below a key fractal;
  • Fractal Rebound – entry when price bounces off a fractal level.

⚙️ Trade Management Options:

  • Set SL and TP in fractal-based range units;
  • Choose whether to open opposite (contra) positions before the current one is closed;
  • Auto-close current trade on contra signal (optional: only in profit or always);
  • Skip next same-direction signal after loss or SL;
  • Customize trade volume, Magic Number, and comments.

📈 Visual Tools & Notifications:

  • Shows fractals, entry points, SL/TP lines directly on the chart;
  • Historical trades are displayed for review;
  • Alerts via terminal, push notifications, or email.

🧪 Compatibility:

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe;
  • Suitable for both trend-following and reversal strategies;
  • Ideal for traders who want automated logic based on structure, not randomness.

Input Parameters:

=== RATES HISTORY CALCULATIONS === History calculation settings.
Calculate History From Bar Shift The bar (offset from the current one) from which history calculation begins.
Calculate History From Bar DateTime The date and time of the bar from which history calculation begins.
=== FRACTALS === Fractal settings.
Fractals Number Of Bars Number of bars used to construct a single fractal.
=== POSITIONS === Position settings.
Positions Open Type Entry type: By Fractal Breakout – entry on fractal breakout; By Fractal Rebound – entry on fractal rebound.
Positions Stop-Loss Ranges Stop-Loss distance (measured in the number of ranges between opposite fractals).
Positions Take-Profit Ranges Take-Profit distance (measured in the number of ranges between opposite fractals).
Positions Open Contra While Current Is Not Closed Behavior when opening an opposite position while the current one is still open: No Open Contra While Current Is Not Closed – do not open; Open Contra While Current Is Not Closed – allow opening.
Positions Close Current By Contra Behavior when a contra signal appears while a position is open: No Close – do not close; Close Only in Plus – close only if in profit; Close Always – always close.
Positions Skip Next Same Direction After Loss Behavior after a losing trade: No Skip – do not skip next signal; Skip After Loss – skip next signal after a loss; Skip After Stop-Loss – skip next signal only after a Stop-Loss.
Positions Volume Position volume (lot size).
Positions Magic Number Unique Magic Number identifier for trade management.
Positions Comment Trade comment (displayed in the terminal).
=== GRAPHICS === Visual settings.
--- FRACTALS --- Fractal display settings.
Fractals Up Color Color of upper fractals.
Fractals Down Color Color of lower fractals.
Fractals Width Line width for fractals.
Fractals Channel Width Line width of the channel connecting fractals.
--- POSITIONS --- Trade display settings.
Positions History Show Count Number of previous entries to display.
Positions Open Color Color of the entry arrow.
Positions Open Width Width of the entry arrow.
Positions Stop-Loss Color Color of the Stop-Loss line.
Positions Take-Profit Color Color of the Take-Profit line.
Positions SL & TP Style Style of SL and TP lines.
Positions SL & TP Width Width of SL and TP lines.
=== NOTIFICATIONS === Notification settings.
Send Alert Notifications Enable standard alerts.
Send Push Notifications Send push notifications.
Send E-Mail Notifications Send email notifications.
Stardust
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
StarDust searches for divergences in the values of several indicators considering them as signs of flat and enters the market if a relatively steady trend is detected. The Expert Advisor trades "basic" symbols with a low spread. The best results are achieved on М15. The EA automatically adjusts to 4 and 5-digit quote flows. Settings Comment_to_orders – comment to a placed order. The field can be left blank if no comment is required. MM – enable money management with automatic setting of a worki
Cuervo Candles Scalping II
Cristobal Hidalgo Soriano
Uzman Danışmanlar
Características principales: Estrategia de scalping : El Crow Candles Scalping EA se enfoca en aprovechar movimientos rápidos en el mercado . La estrategia se basa en la identificación de patrones de velas y análisis técnico para tomar decisiones de entrada y salida. 2.Gestión de riesgos avanzada: El EA incorpora una gestión de riesgos sólida para proteger tu cuenta de operaciones. Puedes ajustar los parámetros de stop-loss y take-profit para adaptar el nivel de riesgo a tus preferencias. 3.Con
Fibonacci Arman EA4
Samir Arman
Uzman Danışmanlar
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
Projection Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Göstergeler
Projection Trend - a Forex arrow indicator without redrawing does not change its signals when the market situation changes, does not adjust to the chart. The signals given by him are unambiguous. Traders build a trading system that provides good signals 80-90% of the time. The indicator showing the points of entry and exit from the market with arrows is able to bring results not only in the Forex market, but also when working with binary options. You can buy it and install it in MetaTrader you
Fibonacci Of Yesterday Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Bir forex tüccarı olarak, teknik analizde   Fibonacci   ticaret stratejisinin değerini anlarsınız. Ancak, Fibonacci seviyelerini manuel olarak çizmek ve ayarlamak zaman alıcı olabilir.   Dünün Nihai Fibonacci   göstergesinin devreye girdiği yer burasıdır. Bir önceki günün fiyat hareketine dayalı Fibonacci stratejisini kullanan tacirler için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır ve size zaman ve emek kazandırır. Bu yenilikçi gösterge, Fibonacci seviyelerine dayalı olarak girişi, zararı durdur ve kârı al sev
Panda EA Creator
Ryu Yamamuro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Using this "Panda EA Creator", *You can create a new EA without Programing using this tool easily. *You can verify your FX method using by this tool. Step1. Register indicators that you want to use. Step2. Register condition of "open position" Step3. Register condition of "close posiiton" Step1. register indicators that you want to use.(max 8 indicators) you can select the major indicator or custom indicator. If the indicator's parameter is not set, the default settings(*1) of indicator are a
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro2 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Uzman Danışmanlar
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H4 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 15 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto currency pairs, Push No
Breakout Range
Petr Plechac
Göstergeler
This is a simple and efficient indicator based on market logic. The indicator creates a range chosen by a trader. Trader selects only two parameters. The first one is the number of candles that define the frame. The second one is the number of candles needed for confirmation frame. The indicator shows all situations in history and works with the actual movement of the market. The indicator works on all timeframes . You are not limited by use of different timeframes, the indicator is able to adap
Master Phi
Chantal Sala
Göstergeler
Master Phi is an indicator based on Fibonacci numbers. It analyzes the percentage values returning the proportion of the Golden Section. You can customize values and set custom levels so you will create your personal Trading. The attention on the minimums and the maximums of timeframes allows accurate analysis in order to intercept very precisely the trading levels after the various impulse movements. Input Values Time_Frame to analyze LEVELS SETTINGS 9 levels (in percentage) 9 colors LINE SETT
Intelligence
Mikhail Rasporskiy
Uzman Danışmanlar
the expert Advisor is an artificial intelligence that uses built-in algorithms to calculate currency support levels and place orders. defined by five main levels support.in in cases of a breakdown of the strongest support, the adviser closes orders and opens an order in the direction of the trend, thereby saving the Deposit from being completely drained. new levels are defined, and the EA starts working. does not use martingale. it works on any timeframe, but preferably 30 minutes. the tes
MQL Trendline EA
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Summary This EA will trade semi-automatically based on trend lines or horizontal lines that are manually plotted on the chart by the user. It can handle any number of lines per chart and each line can have its own adjustable settings. This EA manages every line separately based on specific user 'keywords' set for each line. Since each line has it's own independent settings, this is why there are very few shared inputs in this EA. Doing it this way allows for a single EA to manage many lines and
FREE
Acromaachin
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
<LOGIC> EA will place order based on the original logic. This EA should work with take profit and stoploss. Default TP is 50pips and SL is 50pips. If the order was closed with stoploss, EA will stop in that day. Next day, EA will restart and trade again with lot size increasing. Lot size and volume multiple is changeable in the parameters. <Best Pair and TF> EURUSD and GBPUSD TF H1 <Default set> Already optimized TP 50pips SL 50pips Martingale Volume muti X 2 Max martingale 5
FREE
