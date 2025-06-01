SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Burning Grid iFunds 50K
Magma Software Solutions UG

Burning Grid iFunds 50K

Magma Software Solutions UG
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
Baazex-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
434
Profit Trades:
417 (96.08%)
Loss Trades:
17 (3.92%)
Best trade:
310.16 USD
Worst trade:
-531.19 USD
Gross Profit:
6 054.80 USD (109 306 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 964.07 USD (27 158 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
99 (847.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
847.94 USD (99)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
95.12%
Max deposit load:
6.66%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.70
Long Trades:
164 (37.79%)
Short Trades:
270 (62.21%)
Profit Factor:
3.08
Expected Payoff:
9.43 USD
Average Profit:
14.52 USD
Average Loss:
-115.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-91.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-531.19 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.51%
Annual Forecast:
6.28%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
531.19 USD (0.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.97% (531.19 USD)
By Equity:
5.14% (2 767.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 358
USDJPY 30
CADCHF 29
USDCAD 11
CHFJPY 5
GBPUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 2.1K
USDJPY 844
CADCHF 745
USDCAD 283
CHFJPY 134
GBPUSD 4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 68K
USDJPY 8.1K
CADCHF 2.8K
USDCAD 1.4K
CHFJPY 2K
GBPUSD 52
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +310.16 USD
Worst trade: -531 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 99
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +847.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -91.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Baazex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 21
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.66 × 242
FxPro-MT5
10.76 × 75
iFunds Live Signal


02.06.2025:

Newly created cause of

  • Scale-Up to 50K
  • Changed settings in Version 2.11


13.12.2025:

We recommend pausing the EA between mid-December and mid-January.

The EA was paused from:

December 13, 2025 - January 11, 2026


No reviews
2025.12.22 18:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 08:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 04:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.06 11:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 06:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.11 09:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.27 12:45
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.10 07:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.05 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.02 06:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.02 06:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.01 22:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.01 22:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.01 22:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.01 22:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.01 22:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
