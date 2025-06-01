- Growth
Trades:
434
Profit Trades:
417 (96.08%)
Loss Trades:
17 (3.92%)
Best trade:
310.16 USD
Worst trade:
-531.19 USD
Gross Profit:
6 054.80 USD (109 306 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 964.07 USD (27 158 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
99 (847.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
847.94 USD (99)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
95.12%
Max deposit load:
6.66%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.70
Long Trades:
164 (37.79%)
Short Trades:
270 (62.21%)
Profit Factor:
3.08
Expected Payoff:
9.43 USD
Average Profit:
14.52 USD
Average Loss:
-115.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-91.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-531.19 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.51%
Annual Forecast:
6.28%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
531.19 USD (0.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.97% (531.19 USD)
By Equity:
5.14% (2 767.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|358
|USDJPY
|30
|CADCHF
|29
|USDCAD
|11
|CHFJPY
|5
|GBPUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|2.1K
|USDJPY
|844
|CADCHF
|745
|USDCAD
|283
|CHFJPY
|134
|GBPUSD
|4
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|68K
|USDJPY
|8.1K
|CADCHF
|2.8K
|USDCAD
|1.4K
|CHFJPY
|2K
|GBPUSD
|52
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Baazex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
iFunds Live Signal
02.06.2025:
Newly created cause of
- Scale-Up to 50K
- Changed settings in Version 2.11
13.12.2025:
We recommend pausing the EA between mid-December and mid-January.
The EA was paused from:
December 13, 2025 - January 11, 2026
No reviews
