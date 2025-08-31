Burning London EA MT5 – Precision Breakout Execution

Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-london/blmanual-en.html Community: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller

LIVE SIGNAL: ICTrading - High Risk : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311936



Why Choose Burning London?

• Fully automated breakout system for GBPUSD

• Session start is calculated internally – no manual timing needed

• Three lot-sizing modes: Fixed, Risk-Based, or Balance-Based

• Built-in SL/TP logic based on real-time volatility

• Intelligent loss reduction using profits from new trades

• No martingale, no grid – clean logic, consistent execution

• Compatible with prop firm rules and capital challenges

• Drawdown and trade protection included

Whether you're trading solo or as part of a portfolio, Burning London delivers focused, high-probability breakout entries with controlled risk.



Designed for Focused Traders

Burning London is built around the London session breakout – one chart, one symbol, one clear edge.

• GBPUSD only – no need to select pairs

• Auto-detects session start – no time settings required

• SL and TP are calculated dynamically based on early-session volatility

• All logic is internal – plug-and-trade simplicity



Flexible Lot Sizing

Choose the sizing logic that fits your account and style:

• Fixed Lot – Manual setting, e.g., 0.03

• Automatic Risk-Based

- Lowest Risk: 0.01 per $1,000

- Medium Risk: 0.01 per $600

- High Risk: 0.01 per $200

• Fixed per Balance – Define a custom ratio (e.g., 0.01 per $500)

Each mode ensures structured exposure and smooth scaling across accounts.



Real-Time Risk Management

Burning London includes a smart drawdown relief system that improves account recovery and stability:

• Uses profits from new positions to partially or fully close losing trades

• Reduces floating drawdown without increasing exposure

• Keeps the risk curve flatter and equity curve smoother

• All calculations are performed internally – fully automated

Combined with SL, TP, and trade limits, this creates a disciplined breakout engine that actively minimizes risk.



Built for Challenge Success

Burning London is compatible with prop firm evaluation rules and capital scaling programs.

It helps you stay within strict limits by:

• Limiting trades per day

• Enforcing daily equity protection

• Avoiding overlapping or correlated exposure

• Focusing on one symbol, one entry window, one logic set



Key



















































































































Recommended Settings

Minimum Setup (Low-Risk)

• Account size: $500 or more

• Leverage: 1:30+

• Lot mode: Automatic – Lowest Risk (0.01 / $1,000)

Preferred Setup (Balanced Performance)

• Account size: $2,000 or more

• Leverage: 1:100+

• Lot mode: Fixed per Balance (e.g., 0.01 / $500)

Aggressive Setup (High Risk)

• Account size: $5,000 or more

• Leverage: 1:200+

• Lot mode: Automatic – High Risk (0.01 / $200)

• Drawdown cap and trade limits recommended

Ready to burn down the (London) breakout?

