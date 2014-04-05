VWAP Signal

VWAR 2.2 (Volume Weighted Average Roadmap) is an advanced institutional-grade MT5 indicator that brings you the most powerful multi-timeframe VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis—plus filtered trade signals using robust trend and momentum confirmations.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe VWAP Lines:
    Plots Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP levels for instant market structure insight.

  • Dynamic Buy/Sell Signals:

    • Big, bold colored arrows indicate confirmed buy or sell opportunities, triggered by:

      • Price crossing the VWAP

      • Trend filter: SMMA(180)

      • Momentum filter: EMA(20)

      • Recent SMMA(9/50) crossover (user adjustable “confirmation window”)

    • Gray arrows highlight all raw VWAP crosses even when strict confirmation isn’t met—so you never miss an opportunity for discretionary trading or study.

  • All-in-one display:
    Visualizes all entries, exits, and market pivots directly on the chart—no external tools needed.

  • User Controls:
    Select which VWAP timeframes to plot, and adjust the MA crossover lookback window for your preferred level of confirmation strictness.

Who’s It For?

VWAR 2.2 is ideal for:

  • Scalpers, day traders, swing traders

  • Trend-following and mean-reversion traders

  • Discretionary or systematic approaches

  • Anyone who wants institutional VWAP logic plus pro-level signal confirmation!

What's New in VWAR 2.2

  • Signal Flexibility:
    Now plots a signal arrow on every price cross of Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAPs—never miss a move!

  • Advanced Confirmation Logic:

    • Big colored arrows only show when all confirmations are met (VWAP cross, SMMA(180) trend, EMA(20) momentum, SMMA(9/50) crossover within a user-set window).

    • Gray (smaller) arrows show all other VWAP crosses, even when confirmations fail—so you always see market context.

  • Customizable Confirmation Window:
    User can set how many candles back to check for the SMMA(9/50) cross, letting you choose strictness vs. signal frequency.

  • Visual Overhaul:

    • Arrow size/color clearly distinguishes strong signals from raw VWAP crosses.

    • All features can be toggled for daily, weekly, or monthly signals.

  • Bug Fixes & Optimizations:

    • Smoother display and buffer management for MT5,

    • No missing plots or signal delays,

    • Fast, light-weight, and robust on all chart timeframes.


