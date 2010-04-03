SmartConcept

SmartConcepts 1.0 EA – Advanced Smart Money Concept Trading Automation

Works Only For gold XAUUSD
The SmartConcepts 1.0 EA is a powerful, precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the full potential of Smart Money Concepts (SMC). This EA leverages institutional trading strategies to identify premium and discount zones, ensuring your trades align with market structure shifts and liquidity points.

Key Features:

Smart Money Concept Logic: Automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to pinpoint high-probability trade setups.

Advanced Risk Management:

ATR-Based Stop Loss and Take Profit: Dynamically adjusts SL and TP based on market volatility.

Customizable Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Tailor your trading strategy to fit your risk appetite.

Fixed and Dynamic Position Sizing: Choose between consistent lot sizes or adjust based on account equity.


Trend Analysis & Confirmation: Integrates trend-following logic for enhanced accuracy, ensuring trades align with the prevailing market direction.

Order & Trade Management:

Max Active Orders Limit: Prevents overtrading by restricting the number of open trades.

Break-even & Trailing Stop Logic: Locks in profits efficiently, minimizing risk exposure.

Log on Tick: Real-time tracking of trade decisions and performance.


Optimized for Fast Execution: Built to operate efficiently in volatile conditions, minimizing slippage and maximizing trade opportunities.


Why Choose SmartConcepts 1.0 EA?

Whether you're a scalper or a swing trader, the SmartConcepts 1.0 EA adapts to your trading style with precise entries, robust risk management, and autonomous decision-making. With a clean, user-friendly interface and customizable settings, you remain in control while the EA does the heavy lifting.


3.67 (9)
Experts
“Due consulenti esperti, un prezzo: alimentare il tuo successo!” Esperto di scalping del petrolio di Brent + Esperto di swingy del petrolio di Brent in un Expert Advisor   Live signal Questo prezzo è temporaneo per la durata della promozione e verrà aumentato a breve Prezzo finale: 5000 $ Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale, il prezzo successivo è -->> 1120 $ Benvenuti al Brent Oil Il consulente esperto di Brent Oil è una centrale elettrica, progettata per dominare i mercati ener
Formula One EA
Kwok Kit Lo
Experts
ayar (XAUUSD, M1, Minimum Mevduat: 1.000 $)  aşağıdaki sinyal güvenilir aracı (IC piyasaları) MQL5 Singal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315194 Formula One EA Formula One EA rappresenta un sistema di trading automatizzato all'avanguardia specificamente progettato per il trading dell'oro (XAUUSD), sfruttando sofisticate strategie ad alta frequenza ottimizzate per il timeframe di un minuto. Questo sistema avanzato è stato meticolosamente progettato per capitalizzare i rapidi movimenti di merc
XauusdPrecisionEA
Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
Experts
XAU Breakout Pro – The Ultimate GMT Gold Breakout Bot Timeframe: M5 Symbol: XAUUSD ️ Type: Fully Automated Expert Advisor Strategy Style: Volatility Breakout Why XAU Breakout Pro? XAU Breakout Pro is engineered for precision, speed, and profitability. It captures high-volatility breakout moves that occur during the London market open — one of the most explosive times to trade gold (XAUUSD). This EA doesn’t overtrade. It waits patiently for the right moment, then strikes with a cle
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
GoldCraft EA
Nguyen Ngoc Phuoc
Experts
**GoldCraft EA - Advanced Gold Trading Robot** Unlock the power of automated trading with GoldCraft EA, a premium Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This sophisticated bot combines technical analysis with robust risk management to maximize profitability while minimizing exposure. **Key Features:** - **Trend-Following Strategy**: Utilizes Moving Averages (MA34 and MA89) on H4 and M15 timeframes, paired with RSI indicators, to identify h
Bit Bot
Arash Panahi
Experts
BitBot – Robot di Trading Avanzato per BTCUSD sul Grafico H1 BitBot è un robot di trading intelligente e adattivo progettato specificamente per Bitcoin (BTCUSD) sul timeframe H1. Basato esclusivamente sull'analisi tecnica, BitBot enfatizza decisioni di trading precise tramite strategie basate sui volumi — un fattore cruciale nel mercato volatile delle criptovalute. Il cuore della logica di BitBot è l'analisi in tempo reale dei volumi di trading di Bitcoin e delle principali altcoin. Monitorando
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
