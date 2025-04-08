SmartConcept

SmartConcepts 1.0 EA – Advanced Smart Money Concept Trading Automation

Works Only For gold XAUUSD
The SmartConcepts 1.0 EA is a powerful, precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the full potential of Smart Money Concepts (SMC). This EA leverages institutional trading strategies to identify premium and discount zones, ensuring your trades align with market structure shifts and liquidity points.

Key Features:

Smart Money Concept Logic: Automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to pinpoint high-probability trade setups.

Advanced Risk Management:

ATR-Based Stop Loss and Take Profit: Dynamically adjusts SL and TP based on market volatility.

Customizable Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Tailor your trading strategy to fit your risk appetite.

Fixed and Dynamic Position Sizing: Choose between consistent lot sizes or adjust based on account equity.


Trend Analysis & Confirmation: Integrates trend-following logic for enhanced accuracy, ensuring trades align with the prevailing market direction.

Order & Trade Management:

Max Active Orders Limit: Prevents overtrading by restricting the number of open trades.

Break-even & Trailing Stop Logic: Locks in profits efficiently, minimizing risk exposure.

Log on Tick: Real-time tracking of trade decisions and performance.


Optimized for Fast Execution: Built to operate efficiently in volatile conditions, minimizing slippage and maximizing trade opportunities.


Why Choose SmartConcepts 1.0 EA?

Whether you're a scalper or a swing trader, the SmartConcepts 1.0 EA adapts to your trading style with precise entries, robust risk management, and autonomous decision-making. With a clean, user-friendly interface and customizable settings, you remain in control while the EA does the heavy lifting.


추천 제품
Quantum Iron
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Quantum Iron EA v37.0 - Advance/ Authentic Real   Quantum Queen   King  Quantum Baron   Quantum Emperor    Quantum Bitcoin  Reaper   EA with added and enhanced strong strategies and features.  15-in-1 Advanced Trading Robot with Comprehensive Risk Management Quantum Iron EA   combines 15 proven trading strategies in one powerful Expert Advisor, designed for consistent profitability across all market conditions. Perfect for both beginners and professional traders seeking automated trading excelle
Prism Simple EA
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Simple EA V6.1 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System 19 Powerful Strategies in One Ultimate EA! Transform your trading with the most comprehensive and reliable Expert Advisor on the market. Prism Simple EA combines cutting-edge algorithms with bulletproof risk management to deliver consistent results across all market conditions. Core Features 19 Professional Strategies: A complete arsenal of proven trading algorithms in one EA. (See full list below). 100% Margin Safe: Advanced mar
Quantum RSI Divergence Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Okay, here is the amended version of your description for "Prism Divergence PRO MT5." This version has been revised to be fully compliant with the MQL5 marketplace rules. The changes are primarily focused on removing all special characters and emojis while preserving your well-structured content. Amended Product Description Prism Divergence PRO MT5 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System Revolutionary 15-Strategy RSI Divergence EA with Marketplace Validation Prism Divergence PRO MT5 is a s
Price Action Master
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Advanced Price Action Master EA - Multi-Strategy Trading System Advanced Price Action Master EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple analytical approaches, including order flow analysis and Ichimoku with Fibonacci, for automated market execution. Core Strategies: Order Flow Analysis:   Utilizes concepts including order blocks and liquidity analysis. Ichimoku Cloud System:   Multi-timeframe confluence analysis for trend confirmation. Fibonacci Analysis:   Automated detection o
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
CryptoSlayer
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 - Multi-Strategy Crypto Trading System Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 is a comprehensive trading system designed for cryptocurrency markets, featuring multiple integrated strategies and advanced risk management. Trading Strategies The system includes 25 trading strategies organized into three categories: Technical Analysis Strategies: MA Crossover RSI Momentum MACD Signal Bollinger Bands Market Structure Multi-timeframe Analysis Breakout Trading ATR Position Sizing Support/Resista
FVG Pattern Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
FVG Pattern Breakout - Fair Value Gap Breakout EA Professional Forex Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Description The Fair Value Gap Breakout EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) formed during the Asian trading session. This sophisticated EA combines institutional trading concepts with precise market structure analysis to capture high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Fair Value Gap Detection Automatically identifies
Neural Scalper EA
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Neural Scalping Master EA - Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System Neural Scalping Master EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for reliable scalping performance with advanced risk controls. It combines multiple proven strategies into a single system that adapts to various market conditions. Core Trading Strategies: Silver Trend Neural Strategy:   Adaptive trend detection using moving averages with momentum confirmation. Star Scalping System:   High-precision entry signals bas
Scalper Master Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Scalper Master PRO - Multi-Strategy Scalping System Scalper Master PRO is an Expert Advisor that combines multiple trading strategies into a single system designed for high-frequency trading across various market conditions. Trading Strategies: Mean Reversion Strategy:   Utilizes Bollinger Bands and RSI for trading range-bound market conditions. Market Maker Strategy:   A liquidity-based strategy designed for spread capture and order flow analysis. Momentum Strategy:   Uses MACD and volume conf
Nova FRC Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova FRC Trader is a disciplined automation of the Fractals indicator — a classic tool that identifies local highs and lows to pinpoint potential reversal and breakout points. This EA transforms fractal patterns into a structured trading system, entering trades only when price confirms a meaningful shift in market structure. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova FRC Trader focuses on setups where fractals indicate a real change in momentum. Trades are executed with discipline, avoiding noise and
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Trend Hedge Master MT5
Arkadii Zagorulko
Experts
Trend Hedge Master MT5: 검증된 전략의 진화 Advanced MT5 Trend Hedge Master EA는 10년 이상의 트레이딩 경험을 기반으로 한 전문 그리드 및 헤지 시스템입니다. 정확한 추세 식별과 스마트한 손실 관리로 자본을 보호하고, 외환 주요 통화와 금에서 안정적인 수익을 추구합니다. MT5 버전의 장점: 향상된 추세 로직 : 더 정확한 시그널 스마트 회복 전략 : 시장 상황에 따라 적응, 단순 추가 주문 아님 능동적 관리 : 헤지와 부분 청산으로 자본 보호 주요 기능: 고급 추세 추종 엔진 전략적 헤지 및 회복 시스템 동적 손절 및 목표 다양한 리스크 관리 모드 추천 : MT4 사용자 또는 자본 보호와 안정적 성장 추구 트레이더 권장 설정: EURUSD H1, 최소 예치금 3000 USD, 헤지 가능한 MT5 계좌 필요
Assistant FVG MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
Assistant FVG EA is a fully automated system for traders who use FVGs for their trading. This system is at your side as a professional assistant to provide faster and more accurate trading. Just adjust it to your needs and it will do the work. Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems running it, please message me. This is only intended as an assistant, not a comprehensive trading system. Benefits : It supports   SL,   TP and Trailing Stop Timer
AuricSkeeter
Ioannidis Alexandre Anatolevitch
Experts
AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability. KEY FEATURES Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar Advanced Ri
Prism Trend Master
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Trend Master – Multi-Strategy Trend Trading EA Prism Trend Master is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for trend-based trading. It combines multiple technical systems to identify trend entries and adapt across various market conditions and assets. Built for Trend Trading This EA analyzes market direction, momentum, and structure through multiple analytical layers for trend identification. Trend-Focused Strategies: Supertrend:   ATR-based trend breakout analysis across multiple tim
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Easy Funded MT5
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.74 (34)
Experts
Easy Funded MT5는 사용을 허용하는 HFT (고빈도 거래) 회사들의 MT5의 도전을 통과하기 위해 설계된 전문가 어드바이저입니다. 어떤 HFT 회사를 사용할 수 있나요? 현재 Kortana FX 및 Nova Funding에서 테스트되었으며, 앞으로 다른 HFT 회사에서의 사용을 테스트하고 필요한 경우 업데이트할 예정입니다. MT4용 HFT는 어떻게 되나요? MT4를 허용하는 모든 HFT 회사에 대해 Smart Funded HFT 를 확인하십시오. 어떤 HFT 회사를 선택해야 하나요? 나 또한 여러분과 같은 트레이더이며, HFT 회사, 그들의 지불, 규정 및 독점 할인 옵션에 대한 좋은 경험이 있습니다. 실제 HFT 회사와의 경험을 바탕으로 작성된 아래 블로그를 읽어보세요. 후원받고 나서는 무엇을 해야 하나요? 제한된 수량의 펀딩된 EA가 있으며, 모든 HFT 회사의 규칙, 일관성 규칙을 준수하는 펀딩된 계정에서 사용할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용은 다이렉트 메시지로 문의하십
Pro Master Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Pro Master Range Breakout EA V25 ->   Try Basic Master breakout    |   Upgrade to Unlimited Master Breakout EA  Professional Range Breakout Strategy for Consistent Profits Transform your trading with this sophisticated range breakout system designed for optimal performance across all market conditions. Core Strategy This EA identifies consolidation ranges during specified time periods and executes breakout trades when price moves beyond these ranges with confirmation. Perfect for trending market
Gold Engine Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Gold Engine Signal - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading System Gold Engine Signal is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) and other financial instruments using advanced confluence-based signal detection. This EA combines multiple technical indicators across different timeframes to identify high-probability trading opportunities with superior risk-to-reward ratios. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis:   The system analyzes market conditions across three
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
The Moving Average EA
Israel Pelumi Abioye
5 (1)
Experts
이동 평균 EA 소개 참고 - The Moving Average EA 구매 후, 저에게 개인 메시지를 보내시면 유틸리티 TradeWatch EA를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다! 이동 평균 EA는 합성 지수를 위해 특별히 설계된 유연한 거래 도구로, 외환 및 기타 자산 클래스에서도 효과적으로 작동합니다. 고정된 이동 평균 설정에 의존하는 많은 EA와 달리, 이 EA는 사용자가 프로그래밍 기술 없이도 이동 평균 매개변수를 완전히 사용자 지정할 수 있도록 합니다. 이러한 유연성 덕분에 사용자는 다양한 시간 프레임에서 세부적인 백테스트를 수행하여 각 도구에 잘 맞는 최적의 설정을 식별할 수 있습니다. EA는 시장 상황에 따라 스톱 로스를 설정할 위치를 지능적으로 결정하며, 사용자가 이익 실현 수준에 대한 위험-보상 비율(RRR)을 지정할 수 있도록 합니다. 또한, 사용자는 거래당 투자하고자 하는 계좌 잔고의 비율을 설정할 수 있어 위험 관리에 대한 더 정밀한 제어를 제공합니다. 또한, 사용자
Valkyrie Scalper
Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
5 (2)
Experts
Note: Talk to me for broker timing configuration because some brokers may have different time offset. EA will not work well with some of the brokers like Exness . Valkyrie GBPUSD  is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the GBPUSD . It combines multiple confirmations , a unique good  risk-to-reward structure , and strict trade timing to deliver consistent performance. Key Features Built with many confirmations for safe and precise entries. Designed exclusively f
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – MT5용 고급 그리드 EA Maximum Infinity Pro는 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 전문가 수준의 Expert Advisor (EA)로, 고급 그리드 거래 로직과 강력한 위험 관리 및 적응형 진입/청산 전략을 결합합니다. 이 EA는 신뢰할 수 있고 유연하며 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션을 원하는 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두에게 적합합니다. 주요 기능 스마트 그리드 시스템 (Smart Grid System): 다양한 시장 상황에서 최적의 성능을 위해 동적 로트 크기 조정 및 그리드 간격으로 매수/매도 그리드를 자동으로 관리합니다. 적응형 진입 로직 (Adaptive Entry Logic): 여러 지표와 필터를 사용하여 확률 높은 거래 진입 시점을 식별하고, 불필요한 거래를 줄이며 승률을 향상시킵니다. 바스켓 익절 및 트레일링 (Basket Take Profit & Trailing): 목표 수익에 도달하면 모든 그리드 포지션을
Excavator Trend Reversal
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
Experts
Excavator Trend Reversal expert advisor  the trade is based on two moving average strategy   to determine next reversal trend  Fully automatic advanced trading robot that works based on trend reversals this expert advisor is not a martingale strategy  recommended assets   JUMPS100  Minimum deposit $100 Timeframe H1 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. you will get  one expert advisor for Gold and EURUSD  fo
Hegding More X
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
Experts
Hedging More X - Advanced Risk-Control Trading Robot Hedging More X is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to take advantage of hedging strategies to manage risk and maximize potential profits in volatile market conditions. Ideal for traders who want to diversify their approach with smart trade balancing techniques, this EA operates seamlessly on major Forex pairs and synthetic indices. Key Features: Smart Hedging Algorithm: Opens counter-position trades based on dynamic market
FREE
Market Maverick IV
Themichl LLC
Experts
Market Maverick IV is an intelligent trading tool designed for both new and experienced traders. It automates trading with a user-friendly interface, employing a sophisticated strategy that combines Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. The EA offers customizable parameters, multi-timeframe analysis, and adaptive timing. It also emphasizes risk management with dynamic position sizing, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. Market Maverick IV aims to simplify trading, provide educational insights, a
FREE
Trade Station
Chidiebere Daniel Iwu
Experts
만나세요 Trade Station : 최첨단 로봇 기술로 외환 시장에서 자동화된 거래의 혁신을 가져옵니다! "첫 구매자에게 50% 할인 된 현재 가격!" 이 뛰어난 할인 기회를 놓치지 마세요! 우리 EA의 방식: "이 EA는 반대 추세 전략을 사용하여 시장이 과도하게 확장되어 반전할 준비가 되었을 때를 감지합니다. 지배적인 추세에 반하는 시점에 거래에 진입하여 반전 포인트를 포착하고, 시장이 다시 평형으로 돌아올 때 이익을 제공합니다." 주요 특징: - 통화 쌍의 자동 조정. (단지 Trade Station H1 에서 한 번 실행하면 모든 다른 쌍에서 자동으로 거래됩니다.) - 수년 동안 MetaTrader 4 및 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 철저하게 테스트되었습니다. - 최적의 거래 기회를 활용하는 뛰어난 능력. - 브로커에 민감하지 않음 , 모든 브로커에서 작동할 수 있습니다. - 스프레드에 민감하지 않음 , 원형 스프레드 계좌에서 운영하는 것이 좋지만 모든 스프레드 상
Bit Bot
Arash Panahi
Experts
BitBot – H1 차트를 위한 고급 BTCUSD 트레이딩 로봇 BitBot은 H1 타임프레임에서 비트코인(BTCUSD) 거래를 위해 특별히 설계된 스마트하고 적응형 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 순수 기술적 분석에 기반하며, 거래량 중심의 전략을 통해 정밀한 의사결정을 강조합니다. 이는 변동성이 큰 암호화폐 시장에서 핵심 요소입니다. BitBot의 핵심 로직은 비트코인과 주요 알트코인의 실시간 거래량 분석입니다. 다양한 타임프레임에서 거래량 변화를 지속적으로 모니터링하고 상관관계를 분석하여, BitBot은 시장의 모멘텀 강도와 방향을 판단합니다. BitBot은 브로커로부터의 실시간 데이터를 동적으로 처리하여 시장 심리 변화 및 상관관계 붕괴를 감지하고, 이를 기반으로 더 나은 거래 결정을 내립니다. 추세 진입이든, 거래량 기반의 반전이든, BitBot은 기술적으로 탄탄하고 데이터에 반응하는 비트코인 트레이딩 솔루션을 제공합니다. LINKS:  Bot setting tutorial:  
BoomCrash Volatility Trader EA
Cyprian Friday Nwokeocha
Experts
BoomCrash Volatility Trader EA SCALPING EXPERT ADVISOR FOR VOLATILITY INDICES | VIX75 | BOOM & CRASH SERIES | MQL5 AUTOMATED BOT OVERVIEW: The BoomCrash Volatility Trader EA is a premium, next-generation scalping expert advisor meticulously engineered for synthetic indices on the Deriv platform , including Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000, Crash 500, and Volatility 75 (VIX75) . Built with precision and speed in mind, this EA delivers lightning-fast entries and exits, ideal for capitalizing
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
Experts
Hamster Scalping은 마틴게일을 사용하지 않는 완전 자동화된 거래 고문입니다. 야간 스캘핑 전략. RSI 표시기와 ATR 필터는 입력으로 사용됩니다. 고문은 헤징 계정 유형이 필요합니다. 실제 작업 및 기타 개발 모니터링은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 일반 권장 사항 최소 예치금 $100, 최소 스프레드의 ECN 계정 사용, 기본 설정은 eurusd M5 gmt + 3입니다. 입력 매개변수 EA는 4자리 및 5자리 따옴표 모두에서 작동합니다. 입력 매개변수에서 5자에 대해 포인트로 값을 표시하면 자동으로 모든 것을 4자로 다시 계산합니다. NewCycle - 모드가 켜져 있으면 고문이 멈추지 않고 작동하고, 모드가 꺼져 있으면 일련의 거래가 완료된 후 고문이 새 주문을 열지 않습니다. 기간 표시기1 - 첫 번째 표시기의 기간. 상위 레벨 - 고문이 판매를 시작하는 첫 번째 지표의
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (400)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.72 (29)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (57)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (104)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (17)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 를 위해 특별히 설계된 전문가 고문(Expert Advisor)입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 시간대(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1)에서 트리거되는 9가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드(grid), 마틴게일(martingale) 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 개설된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 와 이익 실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 실시간 신호   |   공지 채널  | 세트 파일 다운로드 v2.5 9가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 시간대에서 동시에 XAUUSD 차트를 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 정의된 하락 패턴 이후 잠재적인 강세(bullis
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.81 (36)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.67 (30)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (498)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.67 (12)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 499에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (91)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (7)
Experts
보텍스 터보 — “폭풍을 거래하고, 보텍스를 제어하세요” Vortex Turbo는 지능형 트레이딩의 다음 진화 단계를 제시하는 독보적인 플랫폼으로, 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 적응형 시장 로직, 그리고 정밀한 리스크 관리 기능을 결합했습니다. 검증된 알고리즘 원칙을 기반으로 구축된 Vortex Turbo는 새로운 차원의 예측 인텔리전스를 통해 다양한 전략을 하나의 고속 생태계로 통합합니다. 금(XAUUSD(GOLD)) 스캘핑 전문가로 설계된 Vortex Turbo는 제어된 마틴게일 및 평균화 그리드 전략을 사용하며, 각   포지션은 내장된 손절매 기능으로 완벽하게 보호되어   강력함, 정확성, 그리고 안전성 사이의 완벽한 균형을 보장합니다. 정말 중요합니다! 전문가 서비스를 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항이 담긴 안내를 보내드리겠습니다. $555 가격은 1월 19일 월요일까지 유효합니다. 이후 가격은 $675로 인상됩니다. (최종 가격 $1999) Vo
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 199  USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.05 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속도와 신호 품질 간의 최적 균형) 레버리지 : 최소 1
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
퀀텀 바론 EA 석유를 검은 금이라고 부르는 데는 이유가 있습니다. 이제 Quantum Baron EA를 사용하면 비교할 수 없는 정밀성과 자신감으로 석유를 활용할 수 있습니다. M30 차트에서 XTIUSD(원유)의 고옥탄 세계를 지배하도록 설계된 Quantum Baron은 엘리트 수준의 정확도로 레벨업하고 거래할 수 있는 궁극적인 무기입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된       가격 .       10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 4,999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:       여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 바론 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Baron MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.8 (25)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
소품 준비 완료! 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과     |    공개 커뮤니티 출시 가격: 249달러, 다음 가격: 349달러 (재고 6개 남음) 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다. 이 전략은 2006년부
제작자의 제품 더 보기
VWAP Signal
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
지표
Free Until 1st Jan 2026 VWAR 2.2 (Volume Weighted Average Roadmap) is an advanced institutional-grade MT5 indicator that brings you the most powerful multi-timeframe VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis—plus filtered trade signals using robust trend and momentum confirmations. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe VWAP Lines: Plots Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP levels for instant market structure insight. Dynamic Buy/Sell Signals: Big, bold colored arrows indicate confirmed buy or sell opp
FREE
Synthesia EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Experts
Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA Copyright 2025, Abbas Ahmed Overview VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consis
Carbon 2 EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Experts
Massive Discount 33$ Only Carbon 2 EA – Grid-Based Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Carbon 2 EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to manage trades using a controlled grid recovery approach with user-defined parameters and transparent behavior. This product is intended for experienced traders who understand grid-based strategies and associated risks. Platform & Compatibility Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only) Account types: Hedging and Netting Symbols:
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변