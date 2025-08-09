CARBON 2 EA — Adaptive Liquidity & Trend Engine for MT5

CARBON 2 EA is a professional Expert Advisor built for precise entries, strict risk control, and transparent execution.

It blends EMA trend structure, ATR-based stops/targets, Pivot/Order-Block/Liquidity awareness, and volume-burst validation—with optional, fully-capped recovery tools (Hedge or Double-In). Everything is toggleable and logged on every tick.

Highlights

Market Structure First : EMA bias + session pivots; optional OB / BOS / CHoCH / FVG filters.

Volatility-Aware : ATR-anchored SL/TP, BE trigger, and trailing with step/trigger controls.

Execution Discipline : spread/slippage guards, per-bar and per-symbol trade limits, session windows.

Recovery (Optional) : HEDGE or DOUBLE-IN with hard caps for steps, spacing (points/ATR), and exposure.

On-Chart Dashboard : bias, spread, last signal, exposure, and status.

Deep Logs : verbose OnTick() decision prints for testing and audits.

No grid / no martingale by default (recovery is off unless you enable it).

Logic Pipeline

Bias — multi-EMA layout defines bullish/bearish context. Levels — daily/weekly Pivots + optional OB / Liquidity zones for location quality. Confirmation — volume burst + ATR sanity checks; optional rejection-candle filter. Execution — market or pending (with buffers & expiry by bars). Management — ATR SL/TP → optional breakeven → trailing; equity and max-exposure caps.

Best Use

Symbols : XAUUSD, major FX, indices, BTCUSD (tune ATR multipliers per instrument).

Timeframes : M5–H1 for entries (H1/H4 bias optional).

Accounts: Netting & Hedging supported.

Inputs (overview)

Trade Mode : Both / Buy only / Sell only

Lot Sizing : fixed or risk % of equity

Risk & Exits : ATR period/multipliers, SL/TP mode, BE trigger, trailing trigger & step

Filters : EMA periods, pivots, OB/BOS/CHoCH/FVG toggles, volume burst, rejection candle, sessions

Protections : max spread, max slippage, max trades per direction/total, per-bar limit

Recovery : Off / HEDGE / DOUBLE-IN , step cap, spacing (points/ATR), lot factor, equity stop

Orders : market/pending, buffers, pending expiry (bars), magic number, comments

Alerts/UI: dashboard on/off, sounds/push/email, verbose OnTick logging toggle

What You Get

MT5 EA with dashboard + full decision logging

Preset templates (Conservative / Balanced / Active)

Quick Start

Attach to chart (start with M15; optional H1/H4 bias). Choose fixed lot or risk %. Keep Recovery = Off while testing; enable later only if you fully understand it. Tune ATR multipliers and spread/slippage to your broker. Forward-test before going live.

Risk Notice

Trading involves risk. CARBON 2 EA does not guarantee profits. Use appropriate position sizing and protections, and test thoroughly.

Version: Carbon 2 — initial release

Support: Need a preset for your symbol or help reading logs? Message via MQL5—happy to assist.



