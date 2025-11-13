InsideEA Narrow Range Breakout

InsideEA - Professional Narrow Range Breakout Trading System

InsideEA is an automated trading system based on the proven Narrow Range breakout strategy. The EA identifies consolidation periods where price movement contracts significantly, then executes trades when price breaks out of these tight ranges with momentum.

Core Strategy

The EA monitors price action to detect Narrow Range patterns (NR3, NR4, NR5, NR7) where the current bar's range is the smallest among recent periods. These consolidation zones often precede strong directional moves. When price breaks above or below the consolidation zone, the EA enters positions with calculated stop loss and take profit levels.

Key Features

Complete risk management system with percentage-based position sizing, daily loss limits, maximum open trades, and spread filtering. The lot size calculation automatically adjusts position size based on account balance and defined risk percentage per trade.

Multiple take profit methods including risk-reward ratio, fixed multiplier, ATR-based targets, and trailing-only mode. Breakeven and partial close functionality activate at configurable profit levels.

Advanced trailing stop system with three methods: fixed percentage, ATR-based dynamic trailing, and previous candle high/low tracking. Trailing activates when trades reach specified profit thresholds.

Market Condition Filters

ATR volatility filter ensures trades occur during appropriate market conditions by checking minimum and maximum volatility thresholds. Optional spread-to-ATR ratio filter prevents entries when transaction costs are excessive relative to market movement.

Trend filter using moving averages allows trading with or against the dominant trend. Volume filter confirms breakout strength by requiring above-average volume during entry signals.

Time-based filters control trading hours and specific days of the week. News avoidance feature prevents trading during high-impact economic releases.

Multi-Asset Support

Universal symbol detection automatically adapts to forex pairs, precious metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies. The EA handles both 4-digit and 5-digit broker quotations seamlessly.

Entry Options

Standard market orders for immediate execution or pending orders placed at specified distances from consolidation zones. Optional retest confirmation waits for price to pull back and retest the breakout level before entry. Configurable confirmation bars require directional agreement over multiple periods.

Account Security

Account whitelist feature restricts EA operation to authorized account numbers. Stealth mode option conceals stop loss and take profit levels from broker visibility while maintaining full trade management internally.

Visual and Logging

On-chart information panel displays current account status, open positions, daily statistics, and consolidation detection. Consolidation zones and entry points can be drawn on charts for visual confirmation. Detailed logging provides comprehensive trade execution and filter failure information.

Optimization Support

All input parameters include optimization ranges suitable for strategy tester forward testing and walk-forward analysis. The EA supports both genetic algorithm and complete grid optimization methods.

Symbol Compatibility

Tested on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, XAUUSD, and other major forex pairs and metals. Compatible with timeframes from M15 to D1, with H1-H4 producing optimal results.

Technical Specifications

Requires MetaTrader 5 build 3830 or higher. Compatible with hedging and netting account modes. No external DLL dependencies or additional indicator installations required. The EA is fully self-contained with all calculations performed internally.

Risk Disclosure

Trading foreign exchange and leveraged instruments involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should carefully consider their financial situation and risk tolerance before trading. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before live deployment.