PA Scoring Expert Advisor
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
- Sürüm: 1.17
PA Scoring EA — Ready for Real Trading, Simple to Operate
Built and maintained by a solo developer. If you find it useful, please Like/Share to support future updates ❤️
Key Features
-
Automated entries from price-behavior signals filtered by a Trend Filter
-
Flexible risk: Fixed lot (default) or Risk % per trade
-
Profit locking with no SL rollback: start at Break-Even, then tighten via ATR/STEP/RATIO modes
-
Works on Netting/Hedging accounts with netting-safe lot capping
-
Validation Mode (default) to pass Market checks out of the box
-
On-chart UI: status, total P/L, lock mode, Net TP/SL (shows “No set” if disabled)
Instruments & Timeframes
-
Symbols: Forex majors, metals, CFDs supported by your MT5 broker
-
Timeframes: M15 – H1 (start with M15 if you prefer more frequent signals)
Default Preset
-
ValidationMode = true (for Market/tests)
-
LotSizeMethod = Fixed , FixedLotSize = 0.01
-
Use_Breakeven = false , Use_Trailing = false , Use_Martingale = false
-
TrendFilter = EMA , TrendEmaPeriod = 200
-
Use_UI = true (Net TP/SL will display “No set” unless Use_AutoCloseTargets is enabled)
Recommended “Live Trading” Setup
-
General
-
ValidationMode = false
-
EntryOncePerBar = true
-
Chart timeframe: M15 or H1
-
-
Risk & Stops
-
Safe start: LotSizeMethod = Fixed (size per account)
-
Or proportional: LotSizeMethod = RiskPercent , RiskPercentPerTrade = 0.5–1.0
-
SL/TP mode: SL_Mode = ATR , TP_Mode = ATR
-
Start with ATR_SL_Mult = 2.0 , ATR_TP_Mult = 3.0
-
-
-
Profit Lock (no rollback)
-
Use_Breakeven = true
-
BE_TriggerPts = 120 , BE_OffsetPts = 10
-
ProfitLockMode = LOCK_RATIO
-
RatioProfitMultiple = 10.0 , RatioLockMultiple = 1.0
-
-
-
Targets (optional)
-
Enable Use_AutoCloseTargets = true for net profit/loss auto-closure
-
Set TargetProfitUSD / TargetLossUSD
-
-
Smart Martingale (optional)
-
Use_Martingale = true
-
MG_Max_Trades = 2–3 , MG_Multiplier = 1.2–1.4
-
Tip: Begin with a small Fixed lot + LOCK_RATIO; increase complexity (ATR SL/TP, step locks, martingale) only after you’re comfortable.
Important Notes
-
Results depend on market conditions, broker specifics, and your risk management.
-
This EA may switch to a paid model in the future. If you’d like to support its development, please Like/Share to keep updates coming.
Support a Solo Builder
I design, code, and support this EA alone. If you appreciate the work, please Like/Share this EA and my other releases on MQL5. Your support motivates continuous improvements—thank you! 🙏
PA Scoring EA — ใช้งานง่าย พร้อมเทรดจริง
พัฒนาคนเดียวทั้งระบบ หากชอบโปรดกด Like/Share เพื่อสนับสนุนการอัปเดตต่อไป ❤️
คุณสมบัติเด่น
-
เทรดอัตโนมัติจาก “สัญญาณพฤติกรรมราคา” ที่ผ่านตัวกรองแนวโน้ม (Trend Filter)
-
บริหารความเสี่ยงยืดหยุ่น: Fixed lot (ค่าเริ่มต้น) หรือ %Risk ต่อดีล
-
ล็อกกำไรแบบ ไม่ถอย SL ลง: เริ่ม Break-Even แล้วไล่ล็อกกำไรตามโหมดที่เลือก (ATR/STEP/RATIO)
-
รองรับบัญชี Netting/Hedging พร้อมตัวคุมล็อตไม่ให้ชนเพดานโบรกเกอร์
-
Validation Mode (ค่าเริ่มต้น) สำหรับทดสอบ/ส่งขึ้น Market ได้ทันที
-
UI บนกราฟ: สถานะการทำงาน, P/L รวม, โหมดล็อกกำไร, Net TP/SL (หากไม่ตั้งจะแสดง “No set”)
เหมาะกับอะไร / TF ที่แนะนำ
-
สัญลักษณ์: คู่เงินหลัก/โลหะ/CFD ที่โบรกเกอร์ MT5 รองรับ
-
Timeframe: M15 – H1 (เริ่มที่ M15 ถ้าต้องการสัญญาณถี่ขึ้น)
ค่าพร้อมใช้งาน (Default)
-
ValidationMode = true (สำหรับตรวจ/ทดสอบ)
-
LotSizeMethod = Fixed , FixedLotSize = 0.01
-
ปิด Use_Breakeven , ปิด Use_Trailing , ปิด Use_Martingale
-
TrendFilter = EMA , TrendEmaPeriod = 200
-
Use_UI = true (Net TP/SL จะขึ้น “No set” หากไม่ได้เปิด Use_AutoCloseTargets )
ตั้งค่า “พร้อมเทรดจริง” (แนะนำ)
-
General
-
ValidationMode = false
-
EntryOncePerBar = true
-
กราฟ M15 หรือ H1
-
-
Risk & Stops
-
เริ่มแบบปลอดภัย: LotSizeMethod = Fixed (กำหนดล็อตตามทุน)
-
หรือใช้สัดส่วน: LotSizeMethod = RiskPercent , RiskPercentPerTrade = 0.5–1.0
-
โหมด SL/TP: SL_Mode = ATR , TP_Mode = ATR
-
เริ่มที่ ATR_SL_Mult = 2.0 , ATR_TP_Mult = 3.0
-
-
-
Profit Lock (ไม่ถอย SL ลง)
-
Use_Breakeven = true
-
BE_TriggerPts = 120 , BE_OffsetPts = 10
-
ProfitLockMode = LOCK_RATIO
-
RatioProfitMultiple = 10.0 , RatioLockMultiple = 1.0
-
-
-
Targets (ไม่บังคับ)
-
เปิด Use_AutoCloseTargets = true เมื่อต้องการปิดกำไร/ขาดทุน “รวมสุทธิ”
-
ตั้ง TargetProfitUSD / TargetLossUSD
-
-
Smart Martingale (ทางเลือก)
-
Use_Martingale = true
-
MG_Max_Trades = 2–3 , MG_Multiplier = 1.2–1.4
-
เคล็ดลับ: เริ่มด้วย Fixed lot เล็ก + LOCK_RATIO ก่อน แล้วค่อยปรับซับซ้อนขึ้นเมื่อคุ้นพฤติกรรมตลาด
หมายเหตุสำคัญ
-
ผลลัพธ์ขึ้นกับสภาพตลาด โบรกเกอร์ และวินัยการบริหารความเสี่ยงของผู้ใช้
-
อาจมีการปรับเป็นรุ่นชำระเงินในอนาคต ผู้ที่สนใจขอเชิญสนับสนุนโดยกด Like/Share เพื่อให้โครงการเติบโตต่อเนื่อง
สนับสนุนนักพัฒนาสาย Solo
ผมทำทุกอย่างเองตั้งแต่ดีไซน์ โค้ด ซัพพอร์ต—ถ้าคุณชอบแนวคิดนี้ ช่วยกด Like/Share EA นี้และผลงานทั้งหมดของผมบน MQL5 ด้วยนะครับ ขอบคุณมากครับ! 🙏