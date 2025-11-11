MultiTrend Commander

MultiTrend Commander - Automated Trading System
What is it?
An automated trading software that:

Intelligently identifies market trends

Makes decisions based on multiple timeframes

Automatically manages risk

What does it do?
✅ Identify Trends
Analyze the market in real time

Combine signals from different time frames (15 min, 1 hr, 4 hr)

Confirm the trend direction before entering

✅ Protect Your Capital
Automatically calculates stop losses

Adjusts trade size to your risk

Stops trading if losses are too high

✅ Automatically Operates
Opens and closes trades automatically

Manages profits with trailing stops

Works 24/7 according to your rules

Main Settings
BASIC SETTINGS
Normal Value Parameter: What is it for?
ATR Period 10: Measures market volatility
ATR Multiplier 3.0: Determines trend sensitivity
Risk Percent 1.0: How much to risk per trade (1-2%)
ACTIVE TIMEFRAMES
Recommended Timeframe: Why?
M15: Yes: Good for precise entries
H1: Yes: Confirms medium trend Term
H4 ✅ Yes Main Trend
SAFETY DEVICES
Active Protection Function
Optional Dynamic Risk Reduces risk if you lose
Optional Automatic Stop Protects profits
Optional Trading Hours Avoid dangerous hours
Advantages
For Beginners
✅ No experience required

✅ Learn while you earn

✅ Controlled risks

For Experts
✅ Save time

✅ Eliminates emotions

✅ Integrated Backtest

For Everyone
🛡️ Safe: Never more than the risk you decide

📈 Profitable: Take advantage of confirmed trends

⚡ Efficient: Work while you sleep

How to Get Started
Set the risk (1-2% per trade)

Choose the timeframes (M15 + H1 recommended)

Activate protections

Let it work

Caution
⚠️ Always test in demo mode first
⚠️ Start with capital that You can lose
⚠️ Monitor your first trades

Works best on: Major forex pairs, Gold, Indices
Recommended timeframes: M15 and H1 for entries, H4 for trends

Easy to use, professional results 🚀
