WaveTraderMA

Fully automated trading system based on the Moving Averages indicator. It supports three classic trading signals and uses a flexible position management system. It is suitable for various trading instruments and adapts to any market conditions.

Key features

  • Three entry signals for flexible strategy customization
  • Three types of entry orders:
    • Market order
    • Pending market stop
    • Limit market order
  • Trading time configuration – up to six time intervals
  • Closing orders after a specified number of bars
  • Five types of profit-taking strategies
  • Two types of stop-loss strategies
  • Three types of trailing stop strategies
  • Flexible lot calculation:
    • Percentage of deposit
    • Fixed value

Optimization

WaveTraderMA optimizer

  • Load an example template for optimization, select the instrument, timeframe, period, and signal for optimization.
  • Disable the signal and parameters that do not require optimization.
  • Set the interval and save it for future use.
  • In the main settings, choose OHLC modeling on M1 and a genetic algorithm for faster calculations.
  • After optimization, select the best result.
  • Run single testing on all ticks; if the result meets the requirements, save the template.

It is also possible to use multiple signals and multiple charts for a single instrument. However, to avoid conflicts, a different Magic Number should be used.

Note: All pip calculations are based on 4 and 2 decimal places. For brokers with 5 and 3 decimal places, recalculations to 4 and 2 decimal places are performed.

System parameters:
  • Three types of entry orders: Market order, pending market stop, and limit market order.
  • Ability to configure system operation in six time intervals.
Five types of profit-taking strategies:
  1. Profit Target Strategy 1: Fixed value.
  2. Profit Target Strategy 2: Initially set as a fixed value. If a bar closes towards the profit target, no changes occur. If it closes towards the stop loss, the profit target is modified by the length of the previous bar.
  3. Profit Target Strategy 3: Initially set as a fixed value. Subsequently, the profit target is modified by the bar length after each bar closure.
  4. Profit Target Strategy 4: Initially set as a fixed value. When the price moves into a loss by a specified number of pips (set in Loss distance for activation of Profit Target Strategy 4 5), the profit target is modified to break even, and no further actions are taken.
  5. Profit Target Strategy 5: Initially set as a fixed value. When the price moves into a loss by a specified number of pips (set in Loss distance for activation of Profit Target Strategy 4 5), the profit target is modified to break even, and no further actions are taken. If a bar closes towards the stop loss, the profit target is modified by the length of the previous bar.
Two types of stop-loss strategies:
  1. Stop Loss Strategy 1: Fixed value.
  2. Stop Loss Strategy 2: Stop-loss calculations are based on the low/high of candles. The minimum value from bar analysis is selected (the number of bars for analysis is set in Analysis distance in bars for stop loss strategy 2).
    Three types of trailing stop strategies:
    1. Trail Strategy 1: Starts working after the stop-loss is moved to break even.
    2. Trail Strategy 2: Starts working immediately, and calculations are performed after the bar closes.
    3. Trail Strategy 3: Starts working immediately, and stop-loss modifications are based on the bar length.

    • Order lot calculation: Based on a percentage of the deposit or a fixed risk value.

    • Ability to use two orders with different profit-taking strategies.

    System parameters

    Profit Target Strategies

    • Profit Target Strategy 1 = fixed value.

    • Profit Target Strategy 2 = initially set to a fixed value. If a bar closes in the direction of the profit target, no changes are made. If a bar closes in the direction of the stop loss, the profit target is modified by the length of the previous bar.

    • Profit Target Strategy 3 = initially set to a fixed value. Afterwards, the profit target is modified by the length of the bar after each bar close.

    • Profit Target Strategy 4 = initially set to a fixed value. When the price moves into loss by a certain number of points (this parameter is specified in Loss distance for activation of Profit Target Strategy 4/5), the profit is adjusted to breakeven, and no further actions are taken.

    • Profit Target Strategy 5 = initially set to a fixed value. When the price moves into loss by a certain number of points (this parameter is specified in Loss distance for activation of Profit Target Strategy 4/5), the profit is adjusted to breakeven, and no further actions are required. If a bar closes in the direction of the stop loss, the profit target is modified by the length of the previous bar.

    Stop Loss Strategies (2 types)

    • Stop Loss Strategy 1 = fixed value.

    • Stop Loss Strategy 2 = stop loss is calculated based on candle low/high. The minimum value is selected from the analysis of bars (the number of bars for analysis is specified in Analysis distance in bars for stop loss strategy 2).

    Trailing Stop Strategies (3 types)

    • Trail Strategy 1 = starts working after the stop loss is moved to breakeven.

    • Trail Strategy 2 = starts working immediately, with calculations performed after each bar close.

    • Trail Strategy 3 = starts working immediately, with stop loss modifications based on the length of the bar.

    Trading in financial markets involves high risk. Only trade with funds you can afford to lose and always apply proper risk management. Evaluate both backtest and live performance before making any decisions.



