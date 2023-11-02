Accelerator EA MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mansour Babasafary
- Sürüm: 1.0
An expert based on the Accelerator indicator.
Without any additional filters
Interesting and useful result
Can be used in all currency pairs and all time frames
Can be used in all markets
completely free
Fast and simple
With the support of the author
Settings:
- Signal: These settings are related to the "Accelerator" Indicator. When that indicator reaches this value, the expert trades.
- Meta Trader Alarm: If you want to receive an alarm through Metatrader after each trade, enable this setting.
- Risk: Amount of risk per trade
- Manually Lot: If you want to set the amount of lot in each trade yourself, use these settings. By default, the expert determines the amount of the lot based on the percentage in each trade.
- Maximum number of simultaneous trade : Determine the maximum number of trades that the expert can have at the same time.
- Take Profit(Based on points): Specify the amount of your profit limit
- SL, how many times the TP?: Specify how many times your loss limit is the profit limit? Minimum value=1
- Trade Comment: Specify the comment of each trade
- Expert Magic Number: Specify the value of Magic Number Expert
I have had this on XAUUSD M1 all day and nothing is opening!? Do I need to download an indicator?