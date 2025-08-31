My Fibonacci

An automated Fibonacci indicator that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system.

More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764109

Core Features

Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formations develop.

Market Adaptation During high volatility periods, additional Fibonacci levels (78.6% and 127.2%) are activated automatically based on ATR analysis.

Cross-Timeframe Support Works on all timeframes from M1 to Monthly with timeframe-specific optimization.

Key Benefits

Smart Swing Filtering : Uses ATR-based filtering to reduce market noise

: Uses ATR-based filtering to reduce market noise Real-time Updates : Continuous monitoring and level adjustment

: Continuous monitoring and level adjustment Clean Visualization : Customizable colors and enhanced emphasis on key levels (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%)

: Customizable colors and enhanced emphasis on key levels (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%) EA Integration Ready: Complete 20-buffer system for algorithmic trading

Expert Advisor Integration

Buffer System (20 buffers total):

Core Price Levels (Buffers 0-6):

0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 100%, 161.8%

Market Intelligence (Buffers 7-19):

Trend direction analysis

Volatility state assessment

Active level monitoring

Support/resistance strength

Risk/reward calculations

Configuration Options

ZigZag Settings:

Adjustable Depth, Deviation, BackStep parameters

Configurable Leg selection

Market Analysis:

ATR period customization

Volume analysis integration

Swing filtering adjustment

Trading Applications

Retracement Trading : Identify reversal zones at key Fibonacci levels

: Identify reversal zones at key Fibonacci levels Extension Trading : Use 161.8% and 261.8% levels for profit targets

: Use 161.8% and 261.8% levels for profit targets Risk Management: Built-in risk/reward calculations for position sizing

Installation & Usage

Install in MT4 Indicators folder Apply to chart with default settings Customize ZigZag parameters as needed Access buffers via iCustom() for EA development

Important Notes

This indicator is provided free for educational and trading purposes. Test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading. All trading involves risk of loss.







