My Risk Management MT5

The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making.

Key Features

  • Active Symbol Summary
    Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss.

  • Per-Symbol Risk Analysis
    Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to total equity.

  • Comprehensive Account Information
    Real-time details including account balance, floating P/L, equity, risk percentage, and margin level.

  • Clear Visualization
    Color-coded dashboard to highlight profit/loss and risk conditions for quick monitoring without switching between multiple windows.

Advantages

  • Supports consistent risk management discipline.

  • Delivers a full account overview in a single panel.

  • Suitable for both automated and manual trading.

  • Lightweight and optimized for platform performance.

Note

This product is provided free of charge as an educational and supporting tool to promote responsible trading practices.


tusodo
14
tusodo 2025.08.31 15:02 
 

very helpful to shorten the time to check how big the risk of ongoing trade is

Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.65 (23)
Göstergeler
Bu bilgi göstergesi her zaman hesaptaki güncel durumdan haberdar olmak isteyenler için faydalı olacaktır. -   Daha kullanışlı göstergeler Gösterge, puan cinsinden kâr, yüzde ve para birimi gibi verilerin yanı sıra mevcut çiftin spreadini ve mevcut zaman diliminde çubuğun kapanmasına kadar geçen süreyi görüntüler. Bilgi satırını grafiğe yerleştirmek için birkaç seçenek vardır: Fiyatın sağında (fiyatın arkasında); Yorum olarak (grafiğin sol üst köşesinde); Ekranın seçilen köşesinde. Bilgi ayırıcı
FREE
Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Strifor Lot Calculator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the correct lot size based on risk and stop-loss. It allows you to trade more consciously, manage risks better, and save time on manual calculations. Advantages Accurate risk control – automatically calculates the lot size according to your chosen risk %. Two working modes – manual input or quick calculation using chart lines. Supports all popular instruments – forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL/WTI), indices (US
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Paneli MT5 , Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 için ücretsiz bir eklenti ve harika bir varlıktır. 5 kullanıcı tarafından özelleştirilmiş zaman çerçevesi ve toplamda 16 değiştirilebilir sembol/araç için mevcut Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 sinyalini gösterir. Kullanıcı, Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 'ün içerdiği 10 standart göstergeden herhangi birini etkinleştirme/devre dışı bırakma seçeneğine sahiptir. 10 standart gösterge özelliğinin tümü, Matrix Arrow Indicato
FREE
Basic Renko MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.63 (8)
Göstergeler
Temel Renko göstergesi, net ve özlü bir piyasa perspektifi arayan yatırımcılar için güçlü bir araçtır. Göstergemiz yalnızca trend görselleştirmeyi basitleştirmekle kalmaz, aynı zamanda tersine dönüşler için doğru uyarılar sunarak ticaretinizde stratejik bir avantaj sağlar /   Ücretsiz MT4 Sürümü Özellikler Tamamen Özelleştirilebilir:   Gelişmiş özelleştirme seçenekleriyle göstergeyi iş tercihlerinize göre uyarlayın. Renklerden kutu boyutu ayarlarına kadar, bilgilerin grafiğinizde nasıl görünt
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Yardımcı programlar
Indicator Name: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection ( BUY /
FREE
SpreadMeter OGT Free
Dmitriy Gurenko
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the current spread of the symbol, the minimum, average and maximum values for the current bar in the form of digital, analog and graphic indicators. Has two modes of operation: fixing the system spread, or calculating the spread as the difference between the "Bid" and "Ask" prices on each incoming tick. Parameters  The indicator has a single input parameter: Type of calculation  - type of spread calculation. It can take the following values:  System spread  - the spread value
FREE
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
Uzman Danışmanlar
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
Buy Sell Magic Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Buy Sell Magic Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Buy Sell Magic Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an adaptive trading instrument crafted to assist users in identifying trend directions, optimizing trade entries, and managing exits effectively. This forecasting tool utilizes inbuilt calculations to display buy and sell cues via arrow signs on the chart. In addition, it incorporates a zigzag overlay to filter minor fluctuations and emphasize the overall market direction visually. «Indicator Installation
FREE
Time Trading Indicator AWT
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Göstergeler
Overview The Time Trading Indicator AWT is designed for traders who often miss or overlook their trading opportunities. This tool helps users stay on top of their trading windows by providing timely alerts. Key Features User-friendly interface: Simple and intuitive design for easy navigation. Easy to use:   Set it up quickly and start receiving notifications instantly. Alert and Push Notifications:   Stay informed with real-time alerts and push notifications. Customizable Objects:   Adjust the i
FREE
CHT Value Chart Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
CHT Value Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5   «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  | CHT Value Chart Indicator MT4  | ALL Products By  TradingFinderLab  | Best MT5 Indicator:  Refined Order Block Indicator for MT 5  |  Best MT5 Utility:  Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5  | TP & SL Tool:  Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT5  | Money Management:  Easy Trade Manager MT5  |  Trade Copier:  Free Fast Local Trade Copier MT5   Introduction The CHT Value Chart Indicator is a s
FREE
Opening Gap and Void ICT Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Opening Gap and Void ICT Indicator MT5 The Opening Gap and Void ICT Indicator MT5 is a highly effective tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to assist traders in spotting price gaps that occur when a new candlestick forms. This indicator automatically detects and marks these gaps on the chart, making market analysis more streamlined. When the price retraces and fills a gap, the indicator removes that level from the chart, ensuring only active gaps remain visible. These gaps often serve as crucial sup
FREE
Pip Meter for MT5
Lai Soon Ching
Göstergeler
Free forever simple pip meter for MT5 with customizable font color. Display profit or loss in both points count and currency value. Supports 4 currency symbols ($,€,£ ,¥). For unsupported currencies, it shows a 3-character currency short form. Enhance your trading interface with clarity and precision. Easy to use and tailored for diverse Forex traders. Perfect for MT5!
FREE
DC Indicator
Lamont Simone Reynecke
Göstergeler
The donchian channel indicator might just be the best fit for you Trading in derivative products such as futures, options, CFD's, forex and certificates contains significant risk. These products are not suitable for every investor. Investors could potentially lose all or more than the original investment. If anything, only money equal to personal risk capital should be used and can be lost without jeopardizing financial security or lifestyle. Partially or fully automated trading programs can
FREE
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT5 The Rejection Block Indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect market reversal zones in MetaTrader 5 . By analyzing candle wicks, this indicator marks crucial rejection block areas where long upper shadows near price highs and lower shadows near price lows act as potential reversal points. Additionally, the Void (absorbed portion) within the rejection blocks is highlighted in gray. Once this void is entirely filled, it signals that the level has lost
FREE
DG DayInfo
David Gadelha
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Purpose DG DayInfo is a free indicator that shows information about: Day's maximum prices; Day's minimum prices; Day's percentual variations; Daily candle direction (Up, Down or Flat); Candle timer; This way, DG DayInfo helps you to see day's maximum and minimum, check day's percentual variation and time left to close candle. Key features Designed to be simple to use, with a few parameters Works in ALL pairs Works within ALL time frames* Main Indicator Parameters Days - Set to how many days yo
FREE
Double Correlation
Michele Bini
Göstergeler
Double Correlation indicator (free) plots two windowed correlations in a separate window.  the size of window is taken as input before the two symbols to correlate to. Two symbols are taken as an input parameters as well as period length. and the two correlations are computed with the currently shown symbol ex: input GBPJPY and AUDNZD.  current symbol EURUSD then the following will be computed corr(EURUSD,GBPJPY) and corr(EURUSD,AUDNZD) The indicator can be useful to run a multi-symbol pair trad
FREE
Support Resistance Dynamic
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The "Support Resistance Dynamic" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify and plot dynamic Support and Resistance zones on price charts. This indicator helps traders easily recognize important price levels, potential reversal points, or breakout areas, thereby enabling more informed trading decisions. 2. Key Features Dynamic S/R Identification : Automatically identifies support and resistance zones based on an advanced Pivo
FREE
TradeInfos
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Göstergeler
Track your spread and all position PnLs (Buy & Sell) in real-time – stay in control of your trades at a glance! Features: Real-time spread display (in pips) Total Buy position PnL Total Sell position PnL Clean, non-intrusive display layout Works with all symbols and timeframes Perfect for: Scalpers needing quick spread awareness Day traders monitoring long/short performance Risk managers optimizing exposure No need to switch tabs or rely on external tools — everything you need is visible at
FREE
TradeInfo MT5
Manuraj Dhanda
4.17 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
TradeInfo is a utility indicator which displays the most important information of the current account and position. Displayed information: Information about the current account (Balance, Equity, Free Margin). Current spread, current drawdown (DD), planned profit, expected losses, etc. Number of open position(s), volume (LOT), profit. Today’s and yesterday’s range. Remaining time to the next candle. Last day profit information. MagicNumber filter. Comment filter. Indicator parameters: ShowPro
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
Göstergeler
What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market levels, such as supports and resistances, across multiple symbols and timeframes within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is an essential tool for trading in different financial markets, such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Main Features Automatic Detection of Support and Resistance Levels: Automatically analyzes key levels based on lo
FREE
Currency Strength Meter Indicator
David Muriithi
Göstergeler
Have you ever wondered which currency is the strongest at any particular time? Or which currency pair is trending the most. Well, the currency strength meter helps with just that.  It compares  USD ,  EUR ,  AUD ,  CHF ,  GBP ,  CAD  and  NZD  depending on the timeline you have chosen in settings, and ranks them on the number of pips each has moved compared to the rest. N/B: All currency charts of the above pairs must have loaded. You can do this by highlighting all major and minor currencies in
FREE
TradeQL
Abdiel Aviles Jimenez
Göstergeler
The TradeQL Indicator is a customizable tool that highlights specific trading patterns on candlestick charts. Users can define patterns through TradeQL queries, which the indicator then applies to the chart, visually representing matches and captured groups. Ideal for identifying complex trade setups in real-time. TradeQL queries are specified using the TradeQL Language. See https://github.com/abdielou/tradeql for more details. This language is expressed as a regular expression. The language al
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT5
Eda Kaya
3.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced, specialized tool for capital management, risk management, and trading in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, designed. This expert utilizes a special panel to provide specialized functionalities for trade management. Key features of this expert include setting the risk-to-reward ratio, calculating stop loss , setting multiple take profits , and managing both take profits and stop losses, alongside other
FREE
Arbitrage ATR Dashboard
KO PARTNERS LTD
Göstergeler
This is a Free Display Dashboard for The  ArbitrageATR Recovery MT5 EA. This indicator is used to track existing Total hedge positions (Account Summary) , Balance, Equity, P/L and Symbols, Correlation Status. Please adjust size and colours according to your desired preference. Feel free to message me if there are any queries required. Please note that this an indicator and not an Expert Advisor. LINK TO THE EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/131269?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#descr
FREE
Ind5 InfoPad Information Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (8)
Göstergeler
INFOPad, MetaTrader 5 terminalinde seçilen döviz çifti hakkında bilgi oluşturan bir bilgi panelidir. Bu göstergenin 5 işlevi vardır: Seçilen sembol üzerinde ana ve ana bilgileri gösterir: Teklif Sor, Spread, Stop Level, Swap, Tick değeri, Komisyon fiyatları; SL hedefinin ve TP Hedefinin gelecekteki hedeflerini gösterir (Kurulan zararı durdur ve kârı al puanlarının sayısı, dolar tutarı); Dönemler için alınan karı gösterir: Bugün, Hafta, Ay, Yıl, Seçilen para birimi için toplam kâr; Mevcut açık p
FREE
Lines Profit Loss MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
4.62 (13)
Göstergeler
Gösterge mevcut sembol üzerinde kârı (zararı) gösterir. Mevcut kar veya zararı görüntülemek için çizgiyi serbestçe sürükleyip bırakabilirsiniz. Parametreler Calculation in money or in points — kar/zararı puan veya para cinsinden hesaplayın. Add pending orders to calculate — hesaplamalarda bekleyen siparişleri dikkate alın. Magic Number (0 - all orders on symbol) — belirli sıraları değerlendirmek gerekiyorsa sihirli sayı. Offset for first drawing (points from the average price) — ilk başlangı
FREE
Smart Risk Management and Trade Execution
Phan The Nhan
Yardımcı programlar
Position Size Tool – Smart Risk Management & Trade Execution Panel The Position Size Tool is a powerful and intuitive MT5 panel that simplifies your trading by combining position sizing , risk calculation , risk/reward visualization , and order placement —all in one place. ️ Clean & Functional Interface The tool features a compact, real-time panel with the following: Balance & Equity display Live Price tracking Customizable Risk % input Auto-calculated Lot Size based on SL and Risk Input for S
FREE
PZ Order History MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Strateji test cihazının görsel moduna çok benzer şekilde, herhangi bir canlı grafiğin işlem/sipariş geçmişini görüntüleyen genel amaçlı gösterge. Eğitici, iyileştirme, tersine mühendislik veya teşhis amaçlı herhangi bir belirli sembolün gerçek ticaret geçmişini incelemenizi sağlar. Hem ana hem de yatırımcı şifresi ile başarıyla kullanılabilir. [ Kurulum Kılavuzu | Güncelleme Kılavuzu | Sorun Giderme | SSS | Tüm Ürünler ] Bazı temel özellikler şunlardır: yönlü analiz Her işlem için kar ve zarar
FREE
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Velora EA – Grid ve Uyarlanabilir Trailing Breakout Sistemi Velora, Anında Volatilite Çıkışı (IVB) temelinde tasarlanmış, uyarlanabilir bir Grid Motoru, dinamik takip mantığı, kısmi kapanış mekanizmaları ve otomatik volatilite tabanlı girişlere sahip yüksek kaliteli bir Uzman Danışmandır. Saldırganlık, güvenlik ve uyum sağlama yeteneğinin bir karışımını arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Velora, yalnızca tepkisel değil, aynı zamanda duyarlıdır. Temel Güçler IVB Breakout Motoru:   Gelişmiş oyna
My Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4.31 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MyBTCUSD GRID EA, BTCUSD GRID EA'nın ÜCRETSİZ Versiyonudur https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99513 MyBTCUSD GRID EA, grid ticaret stratejisini kullanmak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir programdır. MyBTCUSD GRID EA, hem yeni başlayanlar hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için oldukça faydalıdır. Kullanabileceğiniz başka tür ticaret botları olsa da, grid ticaret stratejisinin mantıksal doğası, kripto grid ticaret botlarının sorunsuz otomatik ticaret gerçekleştirmesini kolaylaştırır. MyBTCUSD GRID EA
FREE
MyGrid Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4.02 (52)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MyGrid Scalper Ya sen onu yönetirsin ya da o seni yönetir. 2022'den beri 28.000'den fazla indirme - abartı yok, gürültü yok, indirim yok. Sadece anlayanların elinde tutarlı bir uygulama. Temel Bilgiler Sembol:   Herhangi biri (varsayılan olarak optimize edilmiş: XAUUSD) Zaman dilimi:   Herhangi biri (varsayılan olarak optimize edilmiş:   M5   ) Tür:   Yumuşak martingale ile ızgara tabanlı EA (varsayılan 1.5) Lot kontrolü:   Sabit lotlar için çarpanı 1,0 olarak ayarlayın Hesap türü:   ECN öneri
FREE
My Fibonacci MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
My Fibonacci MT5 An automated Fibonacci indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764114 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formatio
FREE
MyCandleTime MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
My CandleTime This indicator displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. It is designed to help traders keep track of candle formation without constantly checking the platform’s status bar. Main Features Shows countdown timer for the active candle. Works on any symbol and timeframe. Lightweight, does not overload the terminal. Adjustable font size and name. How to Use Simply attach the indicator to a chart. You can customize font size, color, and font to
FREE
My Risk Management
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
My Risk Management The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making. Key Features Active Symbol Summary Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss. Per-Symbol Risk Analysis Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to
FREE
My Fibonacci
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
My Fibonacci An automated Fibonacci indicator that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764109 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formations develop. Market Ad
FREE
MyCandleTime
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
My CandleTime This indicator displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. It is designed to help traders keep track of candle formation without constantly checking the platform’s status bar. Main Features Shows countdown timer for the active candle. Works on any symbol and timeframe. Lightweight, does not overload the terminal. Adjustable font size and name. How to Use Simply attach the indicator to a chart. You can customize font size, color, and font to
FREE
TAwES
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Assistant with Equity Security (TAwES) This EA for helping manual trading (the EA will be activated when manual trade opened - Semi Auto) - This EA will be triggered by manual trading/first OPEN TRADE - If some manual trades have been opened and EA activated then all manual trades will be take over by EA separately. - This EA feature can be a martingale with multiplier, max order, and the distance can be adjusted - This EA will secure your Equity by max/loss Equity Setup.
FREE
Stomacd
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
STOMACD Divergence Detector - Professional Trading System "Revolutionary Stochastic-MACD Hybrid Technology with Full EA Integration" Transform your trading with the most advanced divergence detection system available! STOMACD combines the power of Stochastic Oscillator with MACD-style analysis to deliver crystal-clear divergence signals that other traders miss. Now with complete EA automation support! Why STOMACD is the Ultimate Divergence Solution 100% NO REPAINT GUARANTEE Confirmed signals on
MyGrid Scalper Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
MyGrid Scalper Ultimate, Forex, Emtia, Kripto ve Endeks için güçlü ve heyecan verici bir ticaret Robotudur. Özellikler: Çeşitli Lot Modları: Sabit Lot, Fibonacci Lot, Dalembert Lot, Labouchere Lot, Martingale Lot, Sıra Lot, Bahis 1326 Sistem Lot Otomatik Lot Boyutu. Bakiye Riski, Otomatik Lot Boyutuyla İlgili Manuel TP veya Kar Almak ve Izgara Boyutu için ATR Kullanımı (Dinamik/Otomatik) EMA Kurulumu Çekme Ayarı. Çekmenizi Para veya Yüzde olarak izleyin ve kontrol edin. MARJİN Kontrol ve Filtr
Black Bird
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sadece Martingale (Martingale Aşığı) karakterini bilenler için. Bu EA, REBATE üreteçleriyle ilgilenenler için çok iyi. Black Bird EA, Riskten Korunma Stratejisine dayanmaktadır ve gelişmiş bir algoritma ile ilerlemektedir. Black Bird EA, pazara en hızlı girişi yapmak için akıllı algoritmalar kullanan gelişmiş bir Saç Derisi ticaret sistemidir. Giriş anındaki piyasa durumuna bağlı olarak sabit/dinamik kar alma yöntemini kullanır ve çeşitli çıkış modlarına sahiptir. EA, işlemleri gelişmiş bir
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTCUSD GRID EA, ızgara ticaret stratejisini kullanmak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir programdır BTCUSD GRID EA, hem yeni başlayanlar hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için oldukça faydalıdır.   Kullanabileceğiniz başka türde ticaret botları olsa da, ızgara ticaret stratejisinin mantıksal doğası, kripto ızgara ticaret botlarının sorunsuz bir şekilde otomatik ticaret gerçekleştirmesini kolaylaştırır.   BTCUSD GRID EA, bir grid ticaret botunu denemek istiyorsanız kullanabileceğiniz en iyi platformdur.
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Satın almadan önce lütfen birkaç ay boyunca   MyVolume Profile FV (ÜCRETSİZ Sürüm)   Demo hesabını kullanarak ileri test yapın .   bunu öğrenin ve sizinkiyle tanışmak için en iyi kurulumu bulun. MyVolume Profile Scalper EA,   belirtilen zaman diliminde belirli bir fiyat seviyesinde işlem gören toplam hacmi alan ve toplam hacmi yukarı hacim (fiyatı yukarı taşıyan işlemler) olarak bölen   Hacim   Profilini kullanmak üzere tasarlanmış gelişmiş   ve     otomatik bir programdır. ) veya aşağı hacim (
Miliarto Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
an EA that use 3 Moving Average or Bollinger Bands indicators. You can choose one and setup the indicator selected as you wish.  Moving averages and Bollinger bands is one of powerful indicator. The recommendation to uses the main trend to enter the market, H1 or H4 timeframe for identifying the trend. and you can uses a short timeframe to enter the market and setup how the EA allowed trade direction  (Buy only, Sell only, or both) within short time frame. The EA have : - Take Profit and Stop Lo
MurreyGannQuantum
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems. The blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763757 CORE FEATURES Technical Implementation: Murrey Math Levels: 9 dynamic su
MurreyGannQuantum MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems. The Non-Repainting Guarantee: Why It Matters What Does Non-Repainting Really Mean? A non-repainting indicator maintains its h
tusodo
14
tusodo 2025.08.31 15:02 
 

very helpful to shorten the time to check how big the risk of ongoing trade is

İncelemeye yanıt