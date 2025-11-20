AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 Pro

AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 PRO
Institutional-Grade Market Regime & Trend Dashboard (Zero-Repaint)

STOP TRADING WITH LAG. START TRADING WITH MATH.

The free version (v1.3) gave you visibility. The PRO Version gives you the edge.

AanIsnaini Signal Matrix PRO is not just an update—it is a complete algorithmic rewrite of my popular signal dashboard. While the free version relies on standard indicators (which lag and react slowly), the PRO version utilizes Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Zero-Lag Logic, and Bayesian Probability Scoring to filter out noise and capture true market moves.

This tool is designed for serious traders who cannot afford false signals caused by repainting or lagging averages.


WHY UPGRADE TO PRO?

If you are trading with standard indicators, you are always one step behind the market. The PRO version solves the three biggest problems in trading: Lag, Noise, and False Breakouts.


EXCLUSIVE PRO VS FREE COMPARISON

See exactly what you are paying for. The difference isn't just features—it's the mathematics behind the trade.

FEATURE CATEGORY
 FREE VERSION (v1.3)
 PRO VERSION (PAID)
Trend Detection
 Simple Moving Avg (Lagging)
 Adaptive Gaussian MA (ALMA Logic) - Reacts instantly to price changes.
Momentum
 Standard MACD (12,26,9)
 Zero-Lag "SuperSmoother" Filter - Detects turns before they happen.
Volatility
 Static RSI Levels (58/42)
 Dynamic Volatility-Adjusted RSI - Expands/contracts with market noise.
False Signals
 None (Raw Data)
 Fractal Efficiency Filter - Kills signals during choppy/ranging markets.
Volume
 Basic Ratio
 Micro-Structure VSA - Validates moves with spread & range analysis.
Confidence
 Simple Summation
 Bayesian-Weighted Logic v1.0  - Smart scoring based on signal quality.
Reliability
 Open Bar (Risk of flicker)
 100% Closed-Bar Protocol - ZERO REPAINT GUARANTEED.


KEY TECHNOLOGIES INSIDE

1. ZERO-REPAINT GUARANTEE

The PRO version uses a strict "Closed-Bar Protocol" indexing system ([code]shift 1[/code] and [code]shift 2[/code]). Once a signal appears and the bar closes, it never disappears. What you see in backtests is exactly what you get in live trading.

2. SMART THROTTLING ENGINE

Unlike the free version which can drain your CPU, the PRO version separates Price Feed (Instant) from Heavy Math (Throttled). You get 0.00s lag on price updates with minimal resource usage, even on VPS.

3. BAYESIAN CONFIDENCE SCORING

We don't just count arrows. The Confidence Score (0-100%) is calculated using a weighted probability model that analyzes:

• Trend Alignment (Multi-Timeframe)

• Volume Anomalies

• Fractal Efficiency (Is the market trending or random?)

• Spread-to-ATR Ratios (Protects you from high-cost trades)

4. DYNAMIC REGIME AWARENESS

The dashboard knows when the market is ranging. By using an Efficiency Ratio (ER) filter, it automatically dampens signals during "chop" zones, saving you from the death-by-a-thousand-cuts that kills most trend traders.


HOW TO USE

  1. Attach to one chart (e.g., BTCUSD H4).

  2. Read the Matrix:

    Top Blocks: Instant visual scan of Trend (MA), Momentum (MACD), and Volatility (RSI).

    Center Number: Current Price (Updates instantly).

    Confidence Score: Only trade when Confidence > 70% and Trend matches your direction.

  3. Metrics Panel (Left): Check "Pips to Open" and "Daily ATR" to ensure you have room for profit.


INPUT PARAMETERS

SignalConfirmation: Adjust strictness (Default: 3). Higher = Fewer but safer signals.

UsePriceActionFilter: Enables candle pattern filtering (Engulfing/Pinbars).

UseVolumeFilter: Enables VSA logic to reject low-volume fakeouts.


"Serious traders don't leave money on the table. Upgrade to the mathematics of profit."

DOWNLOAD THE PRO VERSION NOW AND SEE THE MATRIX UNPLUGGED

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
My Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4.25 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MyBTCUSD GRID EA, BTCUSD GRID EA'nın ÜCRETSİZ Versiyonudur https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99513 MyBTCUSD GRID EA, grid ticaret stratejisini kullanmak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir programdır. MyBTCUSD GRID EA, hem yeni başlayanlar hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için oldukça faydalıdır. Kullanabileceğiniz başka tür ticaret botları olsa da, grid ticaret stratejisinin mantıksal doğası, kripto grid ticaret botlarının sorunsuz otomatik ticaret gerçekleştirmesini kolaylaştırır. MyBTCUSD GRID EA
FREE
MyGrid Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4 (51)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MyGrid Scalper Ya sen onu yönetirsin ya da o seni yönetir. 2022'den beri 28.000'den fazla indirme - abartı yok, gürültü yok, indirim yok. Sadece anlayanların elinde tutarlı bir uygulama. Temel Bilgiler Sembol:   Herhangi biri (varsayılan olarak optimize edilmiş: XAUUSD) Zaman dilimi:   Herhangi biri (varsayılan olarak optimize edilmiş:   M5   ) Tür:   Yumuşak martingale ile ızgara tabanlı EA (varsayılan 1.5) Lot kontrolü:   Sabit lotlar için çarpanı 1,0 olarak ayarlayın Hesap türü:   ECN öneri
FREE
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Velora EA – Grid ve Uyarlanabilir Trailing Breakout Sistemi Velora, Anında Volatilite Çıkışı (IVB) temelinde tasarlanmış, uyarlanabilir bir Grid Motoru, dinamik takip mantığı, kısmi kapanış mekanizmaları ve otomatik volatilite tabanlı girişlere sahip yüksek kaliteli bir Uzman Danışmandır. Saldırganlık, güvenlik ve uyum sağlama yeteneğinin bir karışımını arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Velora, yalnızca tepkisel değil, aynı zamanda duyarlıdır. Temel Güçler IVB Breakout Motoru:   Gelişmiş oyna
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 Multi-Timeframe Confidence Signal Dashboard The Free Version of AanIsnaini Signal Matrix MT5 Pro AanIsnaini Signal Matrix  MT5 is a powerful all-in-one indicator that analyzes market direction and confidence levels across multiple timeframes — allowing traders to see the overall bias of the market at a single glance. It combines signals from Price Action , Support–Resistance , and several proven technical tools (MACD, ADX, RSI, MA slope, ATR, and Volume Ratio), then
FREE
MyVolume Profile Scalper FV
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MyVolume Profile Scalper EA'nın ÜCRETSİZ Versiyonu https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113661 Önerilen döviz çiftleri: ETHUSD ALTIN/XAUUSD AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY AUDNZD AUDUSD CADCHF CADJPY CHFJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF EURGBP EURJPY EURNZD EURUSD GBPAUD GBPCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPNZD GBPUSD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD USDCAD USDCHF USDJPY ETHUSD BTCUSD US30 NAKİT Zaman dilimi: tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışma ------------------------------------------------
FREE
My Risk Management MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
My Risk Management The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making. Key Features Active Symbol Summary Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss. Per-Symbol Risk Analysis Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to
FREE
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
AanIsnaini Signal Matrix Multi-Timeframe Confidence Signal Dashboard AanIsnaini Signal Matrix  is a powerful all-in-one indicator that analyzes market direction and confidence levels across multiple timeframes — allowing traders to see the overall bias of the market at a single glance. It combines signals from   Price Action ,   Support–Resistance , and several proven technical tools (MACD, ADX, RSI, MA slope, ATR, and Volume Ratio), then calculates a   confidence score   showing how strongly th
FREE
My Fibonacci MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
My Fibonacci MT5 An automated Fibonacci indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764114 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formatio
FREE
MyCandleTime MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
My CandleTime This indicator displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. It is designed to help traders keep track of candle formation without constantly checking the platform’s status bar. Main Features Shows countdown timer for the active candle. Works on any symbol and timeframe. Lightweight, does not overload the terminal. Adjustable font size and name. How to Use Simply attach the indicator to a chart. You can customize font size, color, and font to
FREE
My Risk Management
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
My Risk Management The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making. Key Features Active Symbol Summary Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss. Per-Symbol Risk Analysis Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to
FREE
My Fibonacci
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
My Fibonacci An automated Fibonacci indicator that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764109 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formations develop. Market Ad
FREE
MyCandleTime
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
My CandleTime This indicator displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. It is designed to help traders keep track of candle formation without constantly checking the platform’s status bar. Main Features Shows countdown timer for the active candle. Works on any symbol and timeframe. Lightweight, does not overload the terminal. Adjustable font size and name. How to Use Simply attach the indicator to a chart. You can customize font size, color, and font to
FREE
TAwES
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Assistant with Equity Security (TAwES) This EA for helping manual trading (the EA will be activated when manual trade opened - Semi Auto) - This EA will be triggered by manual trading/first OPEN TRADE - If some manual trades have been opened and EA activated then all manual trades will be take over by EA separately. - This EA feature can be a martingale with multiplier, max order, and the distance can be adjusted - This EA will secure your Equity by max/loss Equity Setup.
FREE
Buas
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
BUAS EA is a hybrid grid breakout system engineered for traders who prefer execution logic over prediction. It deploys pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders as a symmetrical trap and follows whichever side is triggered first. The latest version introduces Adaptive Asymmetric Grid (AAG) logic and Dual Adaptive Trailing (equity-based + ATR-based), delivering both dynamic protection and refined risk adaptation. Designed for professional and advanced traders who demand full automation with on-chart
MyGrid Scalper Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
MyGrid Scalper Ultimate, Forex, Emtia, Kripto ve Endeks için güçlü ve heyecan verici bir ticaret Robotudur. Özellikler: Çeşitli Lot Modları: Sabit Lot, Fibonacci Lot, Dalembert Lot, Labouchere Lot, Martingale Lot, Sıra Lot, Bahis 1326 Sistem Lot Otomatik Lot Boyutu. Bakiye Riski, Otomatik Lot Boyutuyla İlgili Manuel TP veya Kar Almak ve Izgara Boyutu için ATR Kullanımı (Dinamik/Otomatik) EMA Kurulumu Çekme Ayarı. Çekmenizi Para veya Yüzde olarak izleyin ve kontrol edin. MARJİN Kontrol ve Filtr
Black Bird
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sadece Martingale (Martingale Aşığı) karakterini bilenler için. Bu EA, REBATE üreteçleriyle ilgilenenler için çok iyi. Black Bird EA, Riskten Korunma Stratejisine dayanmaktadır ve gelişmiş bir algoritma ile ilerlemektedir. Black Bird EA, pazara en hızlı girişi yapmak için akıllı algoritmalar kullanan gelişmiş bir Saç Derisi ticaret sistemidir. Giriş anındaki piyasa durumuna bağlı olarak sabit/dinamik kar alma yöntemini kullanır ve çeşitli çıkış modlarına sahiptir. EA, işlemleri gelişmiş bir
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTCUSD GRID EA, ızgara ticaret stratejisini kullanmak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir programdır BTCUSD GRID EA, hem yeni başlayanlar hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için oldukça faydalıdır.   Kullanabileceğiniz başka türde ticaret botları olsa da, ızgara ticaret stratejisinin mantıksal doğası, kripto ızgara ticaret botlarının sorunsuz bir şekilde otomatik ticaret gerçekleştirmesini kolaylaştırır.   BTCUSD GRID EA, bir grid ticaret botunu denemek istiyorsanız kullanabileceğiniz en iyi platformdur.
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Satın almadan önce lütfen birkaç ay boyunca   MyVolume Profile FV (ÜCRETSİZ Sürüm)   Demo hesabını kullanarak ileri test yapın .   bunu öğrenin ve sizinkiyle tanışmak için en iyi kurulumu bulun. MyVolume Profile Scalper EA,   belirtilen zaman diliminde belirli bir fiyat seviyesinde işlem gören toplam hacmi alan ve toplam hacmi yukarı hacim (fiyatı yukarı taşıyan işlemler) olarak bölen   Hacim   Profilini kullanmak üzere tasarlanmış gelişmiş   ve     otomatik bir programdır. ) veya aşağı hacim (
Miliarto Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
an EA that use 3 Moving Average or Bollinger Bands indicators. You can choose one and setup the indicator selected as you wish.  Moving averages and Bollinger bands is one of powerful indicator. The recommendation to uses the main trend to enter the market, H1 or H4 timeframe for identifying the trend. and you can uses a short timeframe to enter the market and setup how the EA allowed trade direction  (Buy only, Sell only, or both) within short time frame. The EA have : - Take Profit and Stop Lo
MurreyGannQuantum
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems. The blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763757 CORE FEATURES Technical Implementation: Murrey Math Levels: 9 dynamic su
MurreyGannQuantum MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems. The Non-Repainting Guarantee: Why It Matters What Does Non-Repainting Really Mean? A non-repainting indicator maintains its h
AanIsnaini TrueChart
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
Proprietary Signal Amplification Technology Unlike conventional indicators that merely display data, TrueChart employs advanced signal amplification that emphasizes only high-probability trading opportunities. The system automatically filters out market noise and amplifies genuine signals through multiple confirmation layers, ensuring you only see what truly matters. Revolutionary Multi-Dimensional Confirmation System Most indicators operate in a single dimension. Our technology simultaneously
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Velora - The Intelligent Grid EA with Dynamic Risk Logic Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has now been completely rebuilt and enhanced for the MT5 platform. Velora is not just another grid expert advisor. It is a sophisticated, multi-pillar trading system designed from the ground up for adaptability and risk-awareness. It intelligently combines a dynamic breakout signal with a self-aware grid and a fully autonomous "Smart Trailing" stop loss. At its core, Velora operat
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt