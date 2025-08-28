MurreyGannQuantum MT5


MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator

Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration

Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems.

The Non-Repainting Guarantee: Why It Matters

What Does Non-Repainting Really Mean?

A non-repainting indicator maintains its historical signals exactly as they appeared in real-time. Once a signal is generated on a closed bar, it will NEVER disappear, change position, or alter its value. This is crucial for:

    • Accurate Backtesting: Historical results match real-time performance
    • EA Reliability: Automated systems can trust signal persistence
    • Strategy Validation: What you test is what you get in live trading
    • Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit levels remain stable

Technical Implementation for EA integration:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764064


CORE FEATURES

Technical Implementation:

    • Murrey Math Levels: 9 dynamic support/resistance levels with adaptive calculation
    • Gann Angle Analysis: True 1x1 angle with swing point detection
    • Hybrid Methodology: Combines both approaches for comprehensive market analysis
    • Non-Repaint Design: Signals confirmed on bar close, never change retroactively

Signal Processing:

    • Multi-Layer Filtering: Optional RSI + Moving Average trend filters
    • Signal Strength Values: Numerical scoring system stored in dedicated buffers
    • Cooldown Management: Configurable minimum bars between signals
    • ATR Adaptation: Volatility-based parameter adjustment for all market conditions

Visual Analysis:

    • Clear Display: Arrows, labels, and level lines with customizable colors
    • Real-Time Updates: Calculations update with each tick, signals confirmed on close
    • Auto-Parameter Scaling: Adapts calculation periods for different timeframes
    • Universal Compatibility: Works on forex, metals, cryptocurrencies, and indices

EA INTEGRATION SYSTEM

14 Buffer Access Architecture:

BUFFER MAPPING TABLE

Buffer Level Description Trading Significance
0 0/8 Extreme Oversold      Strong Buy Zone - Reversal Expected
1 1/8 Minor Support      Weak Support Level
2 2/8 Major Support      Key Support - Strong Buying Interest
3 3/8 Minor Support      Weak Support Level
4 4/8 Pivot/Equilibrium      Critical Level - Trend Change Point
5 5/8 Minor Resistance      Weak Resistance Level
6 6/8 Major Resistance      Key Resistance - Strong Selling Interest
7 7/8 Minor Resistance      Weak Resistance Level
8 8/8 Extreme Overbought      Strong Sell Zone - Reversal Expected
9 - Gann Angle Line      Trend Direction Indicator
10 - Buy Signal Arrows      Visual Buy Signals
11 - Sell Signal Arrows      Visual Sell Signals
12 - EA Buy Buffer      Buy Signal Strength (0.0-1.0)
13 - EA Sell Buffer      Sell Signal Strength (0.0-1.0)

14        -        CoG Center Line            Primary Trend Filter & Dynamic S/R

15        -        CoG Upper CalcBand      Dynamic Resistance - Calculated Deviation

16        -        CoG Lower CalcBand      Dynamic Support - Calculated Deviation

17        -        CoG Upper StdDevBand  Volatility Upper Bound - Statistical Edge

18        -        CoG Lower StdDevBand  Volatility Lower Bound - Statistical Edge


TRADING APPLICATIONS

Level-Based Strategies:

  • Monitor price action at extreme levels (0/8, 8/8) for reversals
  • Use major levels (2/8, 6/8) as key support/resistance zones
  • Target equilibrium level (4/8) for mean reversion trades
  • Implement breakout strategies above/below critical levels

Trend Following:

  • Utilize Gann angle for primary trend direction
  • Enter positions on pullbacks to favorable levels
  • Align signals with higher timeframe trend bias
  • Manage stops at logical level boundaries

Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

  • Confirm signals across multiple timeframes
  • Use higher timeframe Gann angle for trend filter
  • Scale position size based on signal confluence
  • Optimize entry timing with lower timeframe signals

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

Murrey Math Configuration:

  • Adaptive Periods: Dynamic lookback with ATR enhancement
  • Level Display: Show/hide individual levels or complete sets
  • Zone Highlighting: Optional shading of extreme reversal zones
  • Noise Filtering: Eliminates false level calculations and whipsaws

Gann Angle Settings:

  • Swing Detection: Automatic pivot identification for angle calculation
  • Market Calibration: Auto-adjustment for different instruments
  • Sensitivity Control: Fine-tune swing detection parameters
  • Visual Styling: Customizable line colors and thickness

Signal Enhancement:

  • RSI Filter: Optional overbought/oversold confirmation (default: 70/30)
  • MA Trend Filter: Moving average alignment check for trend bias
  • Signal Cooldown: Minimum bars between signals (prevents overtrading)
  • Strength Threshold: Configurable minimum signal quality requirements

PERFORMANCE SPECIFICATIONS

Algorithm Details:

  • Calculation Method: Dynamic period adjustment based on market volatility
  • Signal Confirmation: Multi-layer validation system with optional filters
  • Trend Detection: Gann angle with automatic swing point identification
  • Level Accuracy: Precise Murrey Math calculations with noise reduction
  • Resource Efficiency: Optimized code for minimal CPU usage

Testing Coverage:

  • Timeframes: All periods from M1 to MN tested and optimized
  • Instruments: 28+ currency pairs, precious metals, major cryptocurrencies, Indices, Stock
  • Historical Data: Comprehensive backtesting on 2020-2024 market data
  • Broker Compatibility: Works with all MT4 brokers and account types

TARGET USERS

Professional Traders: Seeking reliable support/resistance identification with clear trend direction analysis. Need visual confirmation signals and multi-timeframe flexibility for comprehensive market analysis.

EA Developers: Building automated trading systems requiring clean data sources. Need level-based strategy components with accessible buffer architecture and reliable signal generation.

Technical Analysts: Using geometric market analysis methodologies. Want professional-grade tools combining Murrey Math precision with Gann angle trend detection capabilities.

Signal Providers: Generating consistent signals across multiple instruments. Require signal strength metrics and professional reliability for subscriber services.


SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Technical Specifications:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Operating System: Windows 7/8/10/11 or Windows Server
  • Memory: 4GB RAM minimum (8GB recommended for multiple charts)
  • Processor: Intel/AMD dual-core or better
  • Connection: Stable internet for real-time data feeds

Compatibility Matrix:

  • All MT5 broker platforms and server locations
  • Major, minor, and exotic currency pairs
  • Precious metals (Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium)
  • Cryptocurrency CFDs (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)
  • All standard and ECN account types

INSTALLATION & SUPPORT

Quick Setup Process:

  1. Download indicator file after purchase completion
  2. Restart platform and apply to desired charts
  3. Configure settings according to trading style

Professional Support:

  • Technical assistance through MQL5 messaging system
  • Installation and configuration guidance
  • Parameter optimization recommendations

Updates & Maintenance:

  • Lifetime free updates and enhancements
  • Compatibility updates for new MT4 builds
  • Performance optimizations and bug fixes


RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This indicator provides analysis tools but cannot guarantee trading profits. Users should practice proper risk management and never risk more than they can afford to lose. Consider your experience level and risk tolerance before trading.

Professional-grade technical analysis combining time-tested Murrey Math levels with Gann angle trend detection. Complete EA integration with 14 accessible buffers for automated trading system development.



