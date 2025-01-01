#define TICKET 2620919264 // bilinen herhangi bir işlemin fişi, örneğin terminal hesap geçmişinden



long ExtTicket=TICKET; // belirtilen fişi, komut dosyasındaki sınama için makro ikamesinden değişkene ayarla

// veya Uzman Danışmandaki OnTradeTransaction() işleyicisinde işlemleri işle:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert TradeTransaction handler |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction& trans,

const MqlTradeRequest& request,

const MqlTradeResult& result)

{

//--- finansal hareket geçmişe bir işlem eklemeyse

if(trans.type==TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD)

{

//--- fişe göre bir işlem seç, verilerini al ve işlem açıklamasını günlükte görüntüle

HistoryDealSelectProcess(trans.deal);

}

}



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- fişe göre bir işlem seç, verilerini al ve işlem açıklamasını günlükte görüntüle

HistoryDealSelectProcess(ExtTicket);

/*

sonuç:

(Position ID #2645974677) EURUSD Deal Out 0.10 Buy #2620919264 by order #2646028969 at 1.09178, 2024.07.15 18:16:32.570

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Fişe göre bir işlem seç ve işlem verilerini günlüğe yazdır |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void HistoryDealSelectProcess(const ulong deal_ticket)

{

//--- deal_ticket içinde belirtilen fişe göre geçmiş bir işlem seç

ResetLastError();

if(!HistoryDealSelect(deal_ticket))

{

PrintFormat("HistoryDealSelect(%I64u) failed. Error %d", deal_ticket, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- bir işlem başarıyla seçilirse, verilerini al ve işlem açıklamasını günlükte görüntüle

ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type = (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)HistoryDealGetInteger(ExtTicket, DEAL_TYPE);

ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY deal_entry = (ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ExtTicket, DEAL_ENTRY);

ENUM_DEAL_REASON deal_reason= (ENUM_DEAL_REASON)HistoryDealGetInteger(ExtTicket, DEAL_REASON);

long deal_time = HistoryDealGetInteger(ExtTicket, DEAL_TIME_MSC);

long deal_order = HistoryDealGetInteger(ExtTicket, DEAL_ORDER);

long deal_pos_id= HistoryDealGetInteger(ExtTicket, DEAL_POSITION_ID);

string deal_symbol= HistoryDealGetString(ExtTicket, DEAL_SYMBOL);

double deal_volume= HistoryDealGetDouble(ExtTicket, DEAL_VOLUME);

double deal_price = HistoryDealGetDouble(ExtTicket, DEAL_PRICE);

int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(deal_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



PrintFormat("(Position ID #%I64d) %s Deal %s %.2f %s #%I64u by order #%I64d at %.*f, %s",

deal_pos_id, deal_symbol, DealEntryDescription(deal_entry), deal_volume,

DealTypeDescription(deal_type), ExtTicket, deal_order, digits, deal_price,

TimeMscToString(deal_time));

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| İşlem türü açıklamasını geri döndür |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string DealTypeDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case DEAL_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case DEAL_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE : return("Balance");

case DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT : return("Credit");

case DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE : return("Additional charge");

case DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION : return("Correction");

case DEAL_TYPE_BONUS : return("Bonus");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION : return("Additional commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY : return("Daily commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY : return("Monthly commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY : return("Daily agent commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY: return("Monthly agent commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST : return("Interest rate");

case DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED : return("Canceled buy deal");

case DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED : return("Canceled sell deal");

case DEAL_DIVIDEND : return("Dividend operations");

case DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED : return("Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations");

case DEAL_TAX : return("Tax charges");

default : return("Unknown deal type: "+(string)type);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Pozisyon değişim yöntemini geri döndür |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string DealEntryDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY entry)

{

switch(entry)

{

case DEAL_ENTRY_IN : return("In");

case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT : return("Out");

case DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT : return("Reverce");

case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY : return("Out by");

case DEAL_ENTRY_STATE : return("Status record");

default : return("Unknown deal entry: "+(string)entry);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Milisaniyeli zamanı geri döndür |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string TimeMscToString(const long time_msc, int flags=TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)

{

return(TimeToString(time_msc/1000, flags) + "." + IntegerToString(time_msc %1000, 3, '0'));

}