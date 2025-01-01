DokümantasyonBölümler
Name

Gets the information of the name of the client terminal.

string  Name() const 

Dönüş değeri

Name of the client terminal.

Not

To get the name of the client terminal it uses the TerminalInfoString() function (TERMINAL_NAME property).