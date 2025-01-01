MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCTerminalInfoName BuildIsConnectedIsDLLsAllowedIsTradeAllowedIsEmailEnabledIsFtpEnabledMaxBarsCodePageCPUCoresMemoryPhysicalMemoryTotalMemoryAvailableMemoryUsedIsX64OpenCLSupportDiskSpaceLanguageNameCompanyPathDataPathCommonDataPathInfoIntegerInfoString Name Gets the information of the name of the client terminal. string Name() const Dönüş değeri Name of the client terminal. Not To get the name of the client terminal it uses the TerminalInfoString() function (TERMINAL_NAME property). Language Company