文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CAccountInfoInfoString 

InfoString

获取指定字符串型属性的值。

string  InfoString(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING  prop_id     // 属性 ID
   ) const

参数

prop_id

[输入]  属性标识符。其值可为 ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING 枚举之一

返回值

返回 字符串 型的值。