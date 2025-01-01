DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCAccountInfoInfoString 

InfoString

Gets the value of specified string type property.

string  InfoString(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING  prop_id     // property ID
   ) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in]  Identifier of the property. The value can be one of the values of ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING enumeration.

Return Value

Value of string type.