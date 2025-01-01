DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCAccountInfoInfoString 

InfoString

Obtém o valor específico da propriedade tipo string.

string  InfoString(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING  prop_id     // property ID
   ) const

Parâmetros

prop_id

[in]  Identificador da propriedade. O valor pode ser um dos valores do enumerador ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING.

Valor de retorno

Valor de tipo string.