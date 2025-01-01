DocumentaciónSecciones
InfoString

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad de tipo string especificada.

string  InfoString(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING  prop_id     // ID de la propiedad
   ) const

Parámetros

prop_id

[in]  Identificador de la propiedad. El valor puede ser cualquiera de los disponibles en la enumeración ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING .

Valor devuelto

Valor de tipo string.