지정한 문자열 유형 속성의 값을 가져오기.

string  InfoString(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING  prop_id     // 속성 ID
   ) const

매개변수

prop_id

[in]  속성 식별자. 값은 ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING 열거 값 중 하나일 수 있습니다.

값 반환

string 유형의 값.