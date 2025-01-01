DocumentaciónSecciones
InfoDouble

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad de tipo double especificada.

double  InfoDouble(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE  prop_id     // ID de la propiedad
   ) const

Parámetros

prop_id

[in]  Identificador de la propiedad. El valor puede ser cualquiera de los disponibles en la enumeración ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE .

Valor devuelto

Valor de tipo double.