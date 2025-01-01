文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CAccountInfoInfoDouble 

InfoDouble

获取指定双精度型属性的值。

double  InfoDouble(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE  prop_id     // 属性 ID
   ) const

参数

prop_id

[输入]  属性标识符。其值可为 ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE 枚举之一

返回值

返回 双精度 型的数值。