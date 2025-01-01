MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CAccountInfoInfoDouble
- Login
- TradeMode
- TradeModeDescription
- Leverage
- StopoutMode
- StopoutModeDescription
- MarginMode
- MarginModeDescription
- TradeAllowed
- TradeExpert
- LimitOrders
- Balance
- Credit
- Profit
- Equity
- Margin
- FreeMargin
- MarginLevel
- MarginCall
- MarginStopOut
- Name
- Server
- Currency
- Company
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- OrderProfitCheck
- MarginCheck
- FreeMarginCheck
- MaxLotCheck
InfoDouble
获取指定双精度型属性的值。
double InfoDouble(
参数
prop_id
[输入] 属性标识符。其值可为 ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE 枚举之一。
返回值
返回 双精度 型的数值。