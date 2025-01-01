DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryTrade ClassesCAccountInfoInfoDouble 

InfoDouble

Gets the value of specified double type property.

double  InfoDouble(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE  prop_id     // property ID
   ) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in]  Identifier of the property. The value can be one of the values of ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE enumeration.

Return Value

Value of double type.