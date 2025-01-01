ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCAccountInfoInfoDouble 

InfoDouble

指定された double 型プロパティの値を取得します。

double  InfoDouble(
  ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE  prop_id    // プロパティ識別子
  ) const

パラメータ

prop_id

[in]  プロパティの識別子。可能な値は ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE 列挙のいずれかです。

戻り値

double 型の値