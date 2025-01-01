문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCAccountInfoInfoDouble 

InfoDouble

지정된 double 유형 속성 값을 가져오기.

double  InfoDouble(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE  prop_id     // 속성 ID
   ) const

매개변수

prop_id

[in]  속성 식별자. 값은 ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE 열거 값 중 하나일 수 있습니다.

값 반환

double 유형 값.